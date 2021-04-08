 Skip to main content
Thursday's prep report: Moline volleyball bests Galesburg
040121-qc-spt-ns-track-invite-013

Pleasant Valley High School senior Riley Vice, shown in action earlier this season, won both the shot put and discus on Thursday at the Pleasant Valley Invitational. 

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Girls volleyball

Moline 2, Galesburg 0: The Moline High School girls' volleyball team rolled out of Galesburg with a 25-19, 25-16 Western Big 6 Conference victory over the hosting Silver Streaks on Thursday evening.

Galesburg (6-8, 4-5 Big 6) was led by Audree Peck's five kills.

Quincy 2, UTHS 0: The Quincy Blue Devils made the trek to East Moline worth it Thursday evening, getting back on the bus with a 25-22, 25-15 Western Big 6 Conference victory in tow.

