Thursday's prep report: Moline volleyball bests Galesburg

STAFF REPORT
Girls volleyball
Moline 2, Galesburg 0: The Moline High School girls' volleyball team rolled out of Galesburg with a 25-19, 25-16 Western Big 6 Conference victory over the hosting Silver Streaks on Thursday evening.
Galesburg (6-8, 4-5 Big 6) was led by Audree Peck's five kills.
Quincy 2, UTHS 0: The Quincy Blue Devils made the trek to East Moline worth it Thursday evening, getting back on the bus with a 25-22, 25-15 Western Big 6 Conference victory in tow.
