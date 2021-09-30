 Skip to main content
THURSDAY'S PREP REPORT: Sherrard advances to girls golf sectional
  • Updated
new sherrard HS logo
Submitted

Girls golf

Sherrard advances out of own regional: The Sherrard High School girls golf team finished a distant second to team champ Macomb at Monday’s Class 1A Sherrard Regional but nabbed one of the three team qualifying spots to keep its season alive.

The Tigers carded a 422 team score to place second behind Macomb (343). Canton (426) earned the other team spot in Monday’s 1A Geneseo Sectional at Midland Golf Club in Kewanee.

The Tigers were led by freshman Elliana Danielsen, who finished third overall with an 87 at the par-71 Fyre Lake Golf Course in Sherrard. Teammate Marissa Kunzman finished 17th with a 102.

The only other advancing local was Mercer County sophomore Darby Balmer, who shot 98 to place 14th and earn one of the 10 spots for individuals not on an advancing team.

Boys soccer

Alleman 4, Orion-Sherrard 1: The Alleman High School boys soccer team had its offense in high gear Thursday and used that to post a 4-1 nonconference victory over Orion-Sherrard at the Alleman Athletic Complex.

The Pioneers used goals by Ethan Ware, Brian Hughes, Jaime Diaz and Ethan Gripp to help secure the victory.

— Staff report

