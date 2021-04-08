Thursday's prep report: Spartans top Bettendorf to win own track & field invite

Girls track & field

PV Spartans win own invite: Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf finished one-two Thursday evening in the Spartan Girls Track & Field Invitational held at Spartan Stadium.

The hosting Spartans won five events and finished with 138 team points. The backyard rival Bulldogs finished with 111.33 points thanks to three event victories.

Linn Mar (104.33) and North Scott (103.33) followed in the eight-team gathering that also included the PV “B” team.

Riley Vice was a double-winner for the victorious Spartans. The senior won both throw events, taking the shot put with a 38-foot, 9-inch best to win by over five feet and the discus with a best of 124-4.

PV’s other individual winner was senior Harmony Creasy, who jumped 16-feet, 3.25-inches to win the long jump. She was the only competitor over 16 feet.

The PV 4x400 relay of Creasy, Lydia Sommer, Halle Vice and Emily Wood won with a time of 4:07.20.

The Spartan 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay was also a winner with Paige Berst, Reagan Hassel, Addy Patten and Ava Kwak clocking a 1:11.06.