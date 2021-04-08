Thursday's prep report: Spartans top Bettendorf to win own track & field invite

Girls track & field
PV Spartans win own invite: Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf finished one-two Thursday evening in the Spartan Girls Track & Field Invitational held at Spartan Stadium.
The hosting Spartans won five events and finished with 138 team points. The backyard rival Bulldogs finished with 111.33 points thanks to three event victories.
Linn Mar (104.33) and North Scott (103.33) followed in the eight-team gathering that also included the PV “B” team.
Riley Vice was a double-winner for the victorious Spartans. The senior won both throw events, taking the shot put with a 38-foot, 9-inch best to win by over five feet and the discus with a best of 124-4.
PV’s other individual winner was senior Harmony Creasy, who jumped 16-feet, 3.25-inches to win the long jump. She was the only competitor over 16 feet.
The PV 4x400 relay of Creasy, Lydia Sommer, Halle Vice and Emily Wood won with a time of 4:07.20.
The Spartan 4x100 shuttle hurdle relay was also a winner with Paige Berst, Reagan Hassel, Addy Patten and Ava Kwak clocking a 1:11.06.
On a chilly evening with mist falling, Bettendorf freshman Emily See (11:32.31) and senior teammate Samantha Foht (11:37.70) went 1-2 in the open 3000.
The Bulldogs’ 4x800 quartet of Sarah DeFauw, Maya Williams, Amanda Scott and Hannah Beintema won with a 9:49.60 clocking.
Amanda Scott in the open 400 (1:01.64) was Bettendorf’s only other individual winner.
North Scott High School had two freshmen earn gold. Mercie Hansel won a very competitive 200, breaking the tape in 27.80 seconds, and Sydney Skarich was the only competitor with a mark better than 5-feet in the high jump, clearing 5-3.
Girls volleyball
Moline 2, Galesburg 0: The Moline High School girls' volleyball team rolled out of Galesburg with a 25-19, 25-16 Western Big 6 Conference victory over the hosting Silver Streaks on Thursday evening.
Galesburg (6-8, 4-5 Big 6) was led by Audree Peck's five kills.
Quincy 2, UTHS 0: The Quincy Blue Devils made the trek to East Moline worth it Thursday evening, getting back n the bus with a 25-22, 25-15 Western Big 6 Conference victory in tow.
Boys soccer
Muscatine 10, Clinton 1: After having each of its first four matches either decided by a single goal or on penalty kicks, the Muscatine High School boys soccer team tried a much different approach on a rainy Thursday evening in Muscatine.
Jackson Othmer found the back of the net three times to power Muscatine to a 10-1 blitz of the Clinton River Kings in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
Senior Cristian Martinez also recorded multiple scores, getting two goals as the Muskies (4-1, 2-0 MAC) peppered Clinton keeper Drew Cooley with 39 shots on goal in 80 minutes.
The River Kings are 3-3, 0-2 MAC.
MAC roundup: The other two Mississippi Athletic Conference matches both needed overtime to be decided. Davenport Central defeated Davenport North 2-1 in an extra session and Central DeWitt topped Davenport West 3-2 in an extra period.