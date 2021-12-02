Thursday's prep report

Girls’ basketball
Quincy 38, Alleman 27: Offense was tough to come by for the Alleman High School girls basketball team in Thursday’s Western Big 6 Conference contest in Quincy. The Pioneers were playing from behind much of the game and then only scored one fourth-quarter point in a setback to the Blue Devils.
Claire Hulke led the Pioneers with 10 points and Averi Rangel added six, including splitting free throws in the fourth quarter for the lone Pioneer point.
Quincy led 12-9 after the opening stanza and 24-19 at halftime. The Blue Devils added two points to the margin in the third to take a 33-26 lead into the fourth when the hosts posted a 5-1 margin.
Taylor Fohey led the Blue Devils with a game-high 21 points.
United Township 53, Sterling 19: Coach Carie Walker's United Township High School girls basketball team shook off a tough home-opening loss last week with a rout over Sterling at Musgrove Fieldhouse on Thursday.
The Panthers had three players in double-digit scoring, led by Kaylie Pena's game-high 16. Ciara Hull and Lorena Awou each dropped in 10 for the Panthers as Awou logged a double-double with 12 rebounds that led UT's 23-14 board advantage. UT forced 21 Sterling turnovers.
The Panthers jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the opening stanza moved the margin to 39-12 at halftime. For good measure, the Panthers held the Golden Warriors to two third-quarter points for a 51-14 lead heading into the fourth.
For the game, UT shot 53.5% (23 of 43) from the field, including 6-of-11 shooting from the 3-point line.
Wrestling
North Scott handles Central DeWitt, Davenport Central: There were three lopsided duals contested on the Mississippi Athletic Conference mats Thursday night at Davenport Central High School.
North Scott beat Central DeWitt 63-12 and Davenport Central 76-6. Central DeWitt (4-1) handled the hosting 0-2 Blue Devils 66-6.
There were six North Scott wrestlers who won both of their contested matches in the season-opening dual. Cael Straley (132), AJ Peterson (195), and David Borchers (285) all won with a pair of pins. Peyton Westlin (145) and Trace Gephart (120) each had a pin and a major decision. Hayden Ulloa (106) won by a pin and a decision.
Geneseo 49, Galesburg 23: After winning the first two matches against Galesburg by pins, the Geneseo Maple Leafs lost the lead in Thursday’s Western Big 6 Conference dual against visiting Galesburg with three straight losses.
However, the Leafs responded in a big way and rode seven pins to the 49-23 dual-meet victory.
Devan Hornback (106, 1:01) and Tim Sebastian (113, 2:04) opened the match with quick pins before the hosts dropped the next three. The Leafs, though, responded with three more pins from Jack Snyder (138, 0:34), Josh Hock (145, 1:00), and Anthony Montez (160, 3:01) to secure a comfortable lead as Nathan McAvoy followed with a 10-2 major decision at 170.
The Leafs then followed with pins from Landon Shoemaker (182, 3:50) and Levi Neumann (285, 1:48) to go with Harrison Neumann’s 2-0 decision at 190 to wrap up the win.
Rockridge 60, Alleman 12: In a match in which there were more forfeits than pins, the Rockridge Rockets handled the Alleman Pioneers in a 60-12 nonconference affair on Thursday.
In addition to five victories by forfeit, the Rockets had four wrestlers win by pin and they were all quick ones. Rockets with pins were Tyler Thiem (120, 31 seconds); Zayd Evans (170, 1:28); Nathan Petreikis (195, :20); and Connor Shaffer (220, :42). George Starks battled for a 10-9 victory over Alleman’s Andrew Torres at 182.
Alleman’s only win on the mat was by junior 285-pound standout Charlie Jagusah, who recorded another pin, this one coming in 62 seconds.
Boys basketball
Pleasant Valley 46, Iowa City Liberty 40: In a rematch of last year's substate final, PV rallied from a halftime deficit to beat Liberty in its season opener Thursday night in North Liberty.
Ryan Dolphin had 21 points to pace the Spartans while Joel Lawlor and David Gorsline each had nine. PV plays North Scott in its home and conference opener Tuesday night.
Cedar Rapids Washington 62, Bettendorf 54: After trailing for much of the game, Bettendorf rallied and even squared the game with less than 2 minutes to go Thursday night, but Washington scored the game's final eight points to prevail at Washington High School.
Sophomore Caden Wilkins scored 23 points for the Bulldogs, who are at home Saturday afternoon against Linn-Mar. Cameron Figgs finished with eight points.
Cedar Rapids Prairie 64, Clinton 43: Isiah Struve had 17 points and Jai Jensen chipped in 13, but it wasn't enough for Clinton in a loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie.
The Hawks received 17 points from Jake Walter as they built a 37-23 halftime cushion.