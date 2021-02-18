Thursday's prep report

Murray missed just two of his 11 shots from the field, ending with a game-high 24 points.

"It felt great, my teammates were finding me for good, open shots," Murray said. "We were also moving the ball well and running the game plan. We were just able to get off to a hot start and got things going early."

Camanche 67, Wilton 51: Wilton battled Camanche even for a half, but in the end the hosting Indians pulled away in the second half of the district semifinal matchup Thursday.

Wilton and Camanche were tied 15-all after the first quarter and 29-all at halftime. That's when the Indians took control, outscoring the Beavers 38-22 after intermission.

Camanche (16-6) was led by Zach Erwin with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Wilton, which finishes its season 11-12, had lost to Camanche 83-55 in its second game of the season.

Mid-Prairie 65, West Liberty 35: A four-point third quarter sealed West Liberty's fate Thursday as the Comets fell to Mid-Prairie in a Class 2A district semifinal.

The Comets were down 11 at halftime before being outscored 21-4 in the third quarter.