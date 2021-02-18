Thursday's prep report

Boys Bowling
Central, North advance to state: Led by a 447 two-game series by freshman Charlie Wooldridge, Davenport Central captured the state-qualifier crown Thursday in Muscatine, with a 3149 pin total.
Central wasn't the only Quad-Cities team to advance, however. Despite finishing third, North's 3116 total was good enough to earn an at-large spot to the state tournament.
North's top individual scorer Blake Fries earned the second-to-last at-large individual qualifying spot with a 470, one of three Mississippi Athletic Conference bowlers to advance as individuals out of the qualifier.
Leading the way was Davenport West's Steven Daily, whose 523 two-game series was the second-best rolled in any of the Class 3A state qualifiers.
Muscatine's Marcus Madsen rolled a 492 series to place second at the qualifier and earn a state spot.
Senior-less Falcons qualify for state: Two days after the Louisa-Muscatine girls bowling team turned in a dominant performance to advance to the Class 1A state tournament, the boys team followed suit.
Despite not having a single top-5 individual, L-M tied for the 1A qualifying score in the state, posting a 3,251 to win Thursday's event in Muscatine.
Sophomore Keaten Bieri (467) posted the best individual series for the Falcons to place sixth.
Durant's Kayden Johnson rolled a two-game series of 516, good for second at the qualifier and enough to earn the top at-large individual spot to the state tournament.
Boys basketball
Assumption 65, Clinton 41: The Davenport Assumption Knights won their fourth straight game to close out a 15-6 regular-season run with the 65-41 Mississippi Athletic Conference road victory over the Clinton River Kings.
With its ninth straight setback, Clinton closes its regular season with a 1-18 record. The River Kings face Muscatine in Monday's Class 4A Substate 5 first-round game in Muscatine.
The Knights finished 13-5 in the MAC and tied with Pleasant Valley (13-3) for most wins in the league. They open Class 3A tournament play on Monday, hosting Fairfield.
Wapello 71, Calamus-Wheatland 38: Senior guard Trenton Murray opened Thursday's Class 2A Substate 4 quarterfinal game making his first six shot attempts, three of which came from 3-point range. That set the tone for his Warriors to roll Calamus-Wheatland 71-38 and keep alive their season.
Wapello (16-3) moves on to play Easton Valley (20-0) in the Substate 4 semifinal. That game will be Tuesday at Clinton High School.
Murray missed just two of his 11 shots from the field, ending with a game-high 24 points.
"It felt great, my teammates were finding me for good, open shots," Murray said. "We were also moving the ball well and running the game plan. We were just able to get off to a hot start and got things going early."
Camanche 67, Wilton 51: Wilton battled Camanche even for a half, but in the end the hosting Indians pulled away in the second half of the district semifinal matchup Thursday.
Wilton and Camanche were tied 15-all after the first quarter and 29-all at halftime. That's when the Indians took control, outscoring the Beavers 38-22 after intermission.
Camanche (16-6) was led by Zach Erwin with 26 points and 12 rebounds.
Wilton, which finishes its season 11-12, had lost to Camanche 83-55 in its second game of the season.
Mid-Prairie 65, West Liberty 35: A four-point third quarter sealed West Liberty's fate Thursday as the Comets fell to Mid-Prairie in a Class 2A district semifinal.
The Comets were down 11 at halftime before being outscored 21-4 in the third quarter.
Jackson Pennington led Mid-Prairie with 17 points as the Golden Hawks beat the Comets for the third time this season.
West Liberty ends its season with a 4-16 record.
Anamosa 42, Northeast 31: The Anamosa Blue Raiders secured the 42-31 victory over visiting Northeast in the Class 2A Substate 4 contest. The victory moved the Blue Raiders to 14-6 and ended the Rebels' season with a 10-8 mark.
Northeast won the previous meeting between the two, 46-33, in mid-January with two other attempts to play being canceled.
The victory moves the Blue Raiders, who have won five straight and eight of their last nine, into Tuesday's Class 2A Substate 4 semifinal against West Branch (18-2).
West Branch 61, Tipton 40: The West Branch Bears got back to their winnings ways Thursday evening by handling the Tipton Tigers 61-40 in a Class 2A Substate 4 matchup. West Branch lost its final regular-season game, having a five-game win streak snapped by Monticello.
The Bears (18-2) took control early against the Tigers, jumping out to a 25-11 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Bears 19-17 in the third quarter, but never could get back in the lead.
Tipton finishes its season with an 8-14 record.
Eaton Valley 75, Prince of Peace 35: Easton Valley kept alive its undefeated season by routing Prince of Peace 73-35 in the Class 1A Substate 4 second round contest.
The River Hawks take a 20-0 record into Tuesday's district semifinal against Wapello (16-3), a 71-38 Thursday winner over Calamus-Wheatland.
In Thursday's rout of the 13-8 Irish, the River Hawks had a double-digit lead after the opening stanza and were comfortably in front 38-11 at halftime.