Tough losses for UT, Alleman in Big 6 football play

A short-handed United Township High School football team put up a valiant effort that came up short in Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference clash in Galesburg.
Using an emergency quarterback late in the game that limited their offense, the Panthers fell 17-8 to the Silver Streaks, who were enjoying senior night festivities.
UT starting QB Matthew Kelley was out and backup Jacob Gutierrez was injured early in the fourth quarter. That left sophomore wide receiver Korey Randle forced into QB duties and the Panthers had trouble moving the ball in the final 12 minutes.
“It was a tough one and I’m proud of the kids and the way they competed,” said UT coach Nick Welch on his post-game radio show.
Galesburg senior Hunter Devena had a huge night, rushing for nearly 200 yards and two TDs. His final TD came from outside the 20-yard line with 3:18 left in the game.
The loss leaves the Panthers with a 4-4 overall record and needing a victory over Sterling (6-2, 5-1 Big 6) in Friday’s finale in order to become playoff eligible with a fifth victory. The Panthers dropped to 2-4 in league action.
“We have to go out with a bang on senior night,” said Welch.
Quincy 48, Alleman 0: The struggles continued for the Alleman High School football team on Friday night in Quincy as the Pioneers dropped a 48-0 Western Big 6 Conference decision to the Blue Devils at Flinn Stadium.
The loss dropped the Pioneers to 0-8, 0-6 in the Big 6.
Quincy moved to 4-4, 3-3 with the victory and gives the Blue Devils an opportunity to qualify for the IHSA playoffs. They must defeat Rock Island (5-3) at Public Schools Stadium next Friday to earn a bid.
Junior quarterback Adon Byquist ran for two touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns in the first half to help the Blue Devils take a 28-0 halftime lead. His interception on Alleman’s first series set up his first score, a 3-yard touchdown run.
He threw a 3-yard touchdown pass later in the first quarter to Gregory Quince to make the score 14-0. A fumble recovery by Ty Douglas stopped the Pioneers’ best drive of the game at the QHS 27, and three plays later on third-and-one, Byquist threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Weech with 10:15 remaining in the second quarter.
Byquist added a 12-yard touchdown run with 4:33 left in the second quarter. He completed seven of 10 passes for 162 yards in the first half.
Quince returned the second-half kickoff 84 yards down the Alleman sideline for a touchdown. Two plays later, Jesus Johnson recovered a fumble at the Pioneers’ 23-yard line, and Brian Douglas scored on the next play with 11:09 left in the third quarter.
Quincy’s final score came on a 3-yard touchdown run by Shammy Gay. The Blue Devils outgained the Pioneers 320-117.
Alleman (0-8) has been outscored 436-14 this season.
Andrew Torres led Alleman's offense with 54 yards rushing on 19 carries. Quarterback Quentin Fonseca was 3-for-14 passing for 20 yards
Jackson Praet had a 40-yard run late in the game.
Quincy coach Rick Little gave the Pioneers a shout out for the effort despite their struggles.
“I just have a lot of respect for that program,” Little said. “They are my favorite team to play. I say favorite, not as like it’s this hated rivalry, but as a coach that we've gone against. In years past and the teams they put out there, they’re playing both ways and they're respectful. … I just love playing them because it's the way it’s supposed to be played.”
David Adam contributed to this report