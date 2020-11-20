TRAC realigns, restores rivalries

The recent changes to the Three Rivers Conference's membership will result in the restoration of rivalries that date back to the league's 1975 founding.
With the additions of Monmouth-Roseville and Mendota to the TRAC for the 2021-22 school year coupled with the departure of charter Three Rivers member Fulton for the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, the Erie-Prophetstown sports co-ops will move from the East to the West Division as part of the conference's realignment.
Moving to the TRAC West results in the Panthers revisiting a pair of longstanding matchups that pre-date the Erie-Prophetstown co-op with two of their closest geographic rivals, Morrison and Riverdale.
Those four schools, as well as Fulton, were part of the original TRAC-8 lineup when the league debuted 45 years ago. Erie and Prophetstown come from the old Bi-State Conference, with Morrison and Riverdale among those joining from the Illowa Conference.
"First and foremost, we hate to see Fulton leave, because we've built such a good history with them," said Erie athletic director Brian Howell. "That said, the realignment works out good for us. We wanted to get back to playing Morrison and Riverdale, who we've had long-time rivalries with."
Howell also noted the relations both schools have built with soon-to-be TRAC West rivals Orion, Rockridge and Sherrard, which all joined the Three Rivers as part of the league's previous expansion in 2013.
"We've built up a nice relationship with Orion, Rockridge and Sherrard since they came over (from the West Central Conference)," he said. "One thing, we won't play Bureau Valley or Sterling Newman (in division play) after getting used to playing them, but we'll still try to play them in nonconference as much as we can."
The new divisional format will be split along geographical lines and will be used for football and volleyball in the fall, boys' and girls' basketball in the winter and baseball and softball in the spring. Previously, the TRAC's football-only divisions (Mississippi and Rock) had been split by enrollment.
"As much as anything, football is the one sport that drives most of the conference changes," said 1998 Prophetstown graduate Derick Cox, who is in his first year as his alma mater's A.D. "Getting to play Morrison and Riverdale in conference is a big plus. They're basically our next-door neighbors, and the kids from the schools know each other and interact with each other.
"We're still going to see Fulton in other sports. It just won't be in conference play."
Cox feels that the two new Three Rivers additions, Mendota and Mon-Rose, will add to the conference's strength. For example, both schools offer boys' soccer along with Riverdale, Kewanee and the Orion-Sherrard co-op, and could help soccer grow into a full-fledged TRAC activity.
"You just want to compete against good teams," he said. "I think it's all going to work out."
Howell already senses a feeling of excitement for E-P's divisional shift and the restoration of old and spirited rivalries.
"I was at the grocery store here in town (Shaheen's Village Market in Erie) the other day, and someone came up to me and asked if it was true," he said. "A lot of people are excited about this. They're both close trips, and it's nice to get back with some old rivals."
