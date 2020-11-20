TRAC realigns, restores rivalries

"We've built up a nice relationship with Orion, Rockridge and Sherrard since they came over (from the West Central Conference)," he said. "One thing, we won't play Bureau Valley or Sterling Newman (in division play) after getting used to playing them, but we'll still try to play them in nonconference as much as we can."

The new divisional format will be split along geographical lines and will be used for football and volleyball in the fall, boys' and girls' basketball in the winter and baseball and softball in the spring. Previously, the TRAC's football-only divisions (Mississippi and Rock) had been split by enrollment.

"As much as anything, football is the one sport that drives most of the conference changes," said 1998 Prophetstown graduate Derick Cox, who is in his first year as his alma mater's A.D. "Getting to play Morrison and Riverdale in conference is a big plus. They're basically our next-door neighbors, and the kids from the schools know each other and interact with each other.

"We're still going to see Fulton in other sports. It just won't be in conference play."