Last spring, the Annawan-Wethersfield girls' track & field squad extended one streak, then ended another one.

Winners of the Lincoln Trail Conference team title for the third consecutive year, the Titans followed that by winning the IHSA Class 1A Bureau Valley Sectional championship, the first for A-W since 2016.

Although Annawan-Wethersfield graduated four state qualifiers, the bulk of last year's roster is back and gearing up for what it hopes are greater things in 2023.

"We did lose some core seniors like Cassidy (Miller) and Brody (Garcia), who went to state in the shot put and the discus, along with Maddy Rusk and Ally Celus," said A-W coach Ann Heller, whose club finished tied for 14th at last year's 1A state meet in Charleston.

Miller was a sectional champion and Garcia a runner-up in the discus; Rusk and Celus qualified with the Titans' 4x100 and 4x200 relays, with Rusk also going to state in the open 100.

"We've got some people coming up who can fill their spots, although it'll be a little tougher in the throws; the kids we have there are younger and not to the point Cassidy and Brody were," Heller continued. "But we'll get there."

A-W does return such standouts as junior Kennady Anderson, a sectional champion in the 3200, 800 and 1600 and a state qualifier with the 4x400 relay. At state, she was third in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600 in addition to placing sixth in the 800.

Another key junior returner is Kaylee Celus, the LTC champion in the 300 low hurdles and a sectional runner-up in the same event. She also won conference titles in the long jump and with the Titans' 4x100 relay, winning a sectional gold medal in the latter event.

"Kennady is still doing well, and we've got our relays looking good, so we can build on that," Heller said. "Every year, you lose seniors, so you've got to have the talent coming up behind them. The girls we have now all get along and work really well together.

"We've got some key spots filled in. It's a bit of a balancing act right now, but it'll work out. These girls want to emulate the ones that came before them."

Alongside returning veterans as Anderson, Celus, fellow junior Olivia Goodley and senior Danielle Johnson (both state qualifiers in the 4x400 relay) and sophomore and fellow state qualifier Bella VanOpdorp (4x100, 4x200 relays) are such newcomers as freshman sprinter Tyra Jones.

"She did well at junior high state in the 100 and 200 as an eighth-grader last year," Heller said of Jones, who along with several teammates competed at last weekend's Illinois Top Times indoor state meet. "She's going to be right there."

Annawan-Wethersfield already has one outdoor meet under its belt, competing at Bushnell-Prairie City this past Monday. It hosts its first home outdoor meet Monday at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium before wrapping up the upcoming week with a pair of invitationals.

Next Thursday is the Howard-Monier Invitational at Princeton, followed two days later by Mendota's Don Gooden Invitational.

"We've got 20 kids this year, up from 13 last season," Heller said, "but right now, I can't tell you where all the pieces fit just yet."

With the LTC meet scheduled for May 5 at Princeville High School, Heller is looking to Alleman's Phil Sailer Invitational on April 25 at Augustana College as the final signpost for the impending postseason meets.

"That's just over a week before the LTC, so the Sailer Invite is always the goal for when I want to have my mind made up as to our lineup," she said. "We don't want to still have to be fitting in the pieces come May."