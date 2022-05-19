A-W's Anderson advances to three final events at IHSA state meet; Fulton and Sherrard impress

CHARLESTON — By the time she had made the first turn on the track, Annawan-Wethersfield’s Kennady Anderson held a sizable lead in the 800.

That was not her plan.

“My strategy was actually to stay behind the girl in first place, I had never ran under 2:20 before, so I was just trying to get my PR by staring by her to qualify (for the finals),” Anderson said. “But I came out really fast and I was like, ‘Oh gosh, I’m in first. I better stay here.’”

And she did. Anderson won her heat easily and automatically qualified for the finals during the Class 1A prelims on Thursday of the IHSA girls track and field state meet at Eastern Illinois University. Anderson also set a new PR by crossing the line at 2:15.19, more than seven seconds better than her second best time this season. She will be the two seed in Saturday’s finals.

“I’m really happy,” Anderson said. “I went in like fifth overall I think, so to be second right now, especially with a PR, is really big for me. I wasn’t expecting that, but I’m totally fine with it.”

Anderson continued her good day in the 1600 by setting yet another PR. The sophomore Titan was ranked eighth in her heat and 16th in the entire field, but ran the second fastest time at 5:08.41. She finished just .05 behind Pope County’s Ahry Comer in a photo finish at the line.

“I saw my first lap was at 1:04, and I just thought ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to die,’” Anderson said. “But I kept going and when I saw that time at the end I couldn’t believe I just did that. I was just trying to get to the finals. I wasn’t trying to push myself too hard. My best time before this was 5:15.”

There is no preliminary round for the 3200, but since Anderson had qualified at sectionals, she was already guaranteed one final event Saturday. Anderson will be joined by Orion’s Olivia Thomsen and Mercer County’s Eden Mueller in the long distance event.

In the fastest event of the day, Fulton’s Lauren Mahoney completed a goal she had set for herself since middle school.

“I made state in middle school for the 100 so I had high expectations for myself going into high school, but freshman year I had an injury and couldn’t make it,” Mahoney said. “Sophomore year was COVID, and junior year I also had an injury, so it is really rewarding for my senior year to finally accomplish my goal.”

Mahoney had a slow start, but flew past her competitors for a 12.61 finish — a personal-record. She claimed the ninth and final spot in Saturday’s 100 final.

“The gun went off and I’ve definitely had better starts, I mean, I think I was last coming out of the blocks, but I just caught up,” Mahoney said. “I was really proud of myself. I’m looking forward to running the finals against the fastest girls to see if I can PR again.”

The senior Steamer was also part of Fulton’s 4x200 relay team that qualified for Saturday by grabbing the second to last spot in the finals with a season-best time of 1:47.93.

“We made it to indoor state for the 4x200, so we have had high expectations,” Mahoney said. “We ran really close to the school record, I think we were (less than a second) off of it. That’s our goal Saturday — to break it and place.”

Finishing just ahead of Fulton in the 4x200 relay was Sherrard, who had two relay teams qualify for the finals.

The 4x200 team, comprised of Kelsey Hutchins, Lauren Copeland, Sarah Neal and Lillian Russell, finished crossed the finish line at 1:47.88, which was a season-best. The Tigers will be seeded seventh Saturday.

“We are so excited,” Russell said. “We knew coming down here that we would probably hit a PR because we are going against the best in the state. Hopefully Saturday we shave off a couple seconds. We had a couple hiccups on our handoffs, but it’s so exciting.”

Sherrard’s 4x800 relay team, which consists of Madisyn Skelley, Jocelyn Skelley, Beth Churchill and Madison Mathis, cut 19 seconds off of their season-best time to sneak into the finals as the 12 seed. The Tigers ran 10:10.40 in the first event of the day.

Russell almost single-handedly brought Sherrard’s 4x400 relay team into the finals, but they fell 2.2 seconds short of qualifying. Russell anchored the relay and passed multiple opponents for a strong finish.

“That final lap I knew I had to start off strong,” Russell said. “I passed a girl ahead of me and my goal was to pass another, and I was close until that final 100, but she just had a better kick than I did.”

The sophomore Tiger also competed individually in the 100 dash and although Russell hit a PR at 12.82, it wasn’t enough to qualify for the finals.

Three Sherrard teammates qualified individually, and two came in the same event. The Tigers’ Charlotte Frere and Olivia Meskan will both be in the discus finals Saturday after impressive preliminary performances.

Frere will be the four seed after an impressive 132 foot, 5 ¾ inch heave. Meskan will be the eight seed after a 120 foot, 4 ½ inch throw. Frere and Meskan were the only two local Class 1A athletes to qualify for the finals in the same event.

Sherrard’s Hutchins, who also ran in the 4x200 relay, qualified for the finals individually in the triple jump. The junior Tiger leaped 34 feet, 7 ¾ inches, which was fifth farthest.

Annawan-Wethersfield’s Cassidy Miller also qualified after a 36 foot, 1 inch throw in the shot put.

West Carroll’s Emma Randecker also moved on to Saturday with a time of 26.64 in the 200.

The Class 2A and 3A prelims will be held tomorrow with events starting at 9 a.m. Final events will start at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.