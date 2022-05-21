A-W's Anderson earns three state medals; Sherrard's Frere throws to second

CHARLESTON, Ill — Three events, three new personal-record times and three state medals.

Kewanee-Wethersfield’s Kennady Anderson had the trifecta in the distance events at the IHSA girls track and field meet Saturday at Eastern Illinois University.

Perhaps the most impressive was the 3200 race to begin the day, where Anderson placed third, shaving over 30 seconds off of her previous best time. Anderson crossed the line at 10:57.69 after breaking away from a group of four.

“I was really shocked with that time,” Anderson said. “I was expecting maybe low 11s, but not below it. I can’t believe it. I broke my old school record, so that’s good accomplishment. I can know say I got a PR in every event at state, either today or in the prelims.”

Anderson holds the school record in the 800, 1600 and 3200 — and placed in all three Saturday. The 800 followed a two and a half hour rain delay, but the sophomore Titan runner still got through it, placing sixth.

“That race definitely hurt,” Anderson said. “I knew coming around the second lap that my legs were tired. I wasn’t as fresh as I was the other day, but I still placed. That’s all that mattered to me.”

Her final race of the day was the 1600, and it took place during a downpour. Not wanting to delay the event based on weather conditions for the rest of the night, the IHSA finished the meet with small puddles on the track.

“Some parts I couldn’t really see because the rain was going into my eyes, but other than that it honestly felt nice,” said Anderson, who took fourth. “I didn’t get a great warmup because I was waiting for the 800 medals, but I think I did well considering the conditions. I felt like I was dying at one point, but I kicked it in at the end to pass two people.”

As a team, Sherrard had four state medals — two of which came in the same event.

Both Charlotte Frere and Olivia Meskan placed in the discus with impressive performances. Frere had the top individual Tiger medal with a second place finish after a 135 foot, 10 inch throw. Meskan earned eighth.

“I got second last year so I was going for gold this time, but things just didn’t clock for that,” Frere said. “I am still really proud for getting second. My last throw was the farthest overall in the prelims or finals. It was one of my better throws this season — especially considering the weather and stress of the situation.”

In the triple jump, Sherrard’s Kelsey Hutchins grabbed a third place medal with a 34 foot, 11 ¾ leap. The jump was a four-inch improvement from Thursday’s preliminary round.

“I’m so excited because I was just hoping to medal, but being top three is awesome,” Hutchins said. “I’m super proud of myself. I’m glad that the hard work has paid off. Hopefully next year I can keep improving and move higher up the podium.”

A-W’s Cassidy Miller medaled with a fifth-place finish in the shot put. She tied for fifth with a 37 foot, 3 ¾ inch heave alongside Forreston’s Sydni Badertscher.

“It’s very exciting and we were both happy,” Miller said. “We weren’t like, ‘Dang-it we tied,’ but instead skipped to the podium together. We were just excited to be on that podium. All the shot put girls cheer each other on no matter what.”

Miller, a senior, also placed fifth in the event last season at state. Miller improved her distance by over a foot from what she threw at the prelims Thursday.

“I wasn’t super happy with my performance, but there is nothing I can do about it now and it’s my senior year so I just want to focus on having fun,” Miller said. “I threw as far as I could. It’s just fun to be down here in Charleston.”

Fulton’s Lauren Mahoney also had a good day individually and in the relays. Mahoney ran 13.09 in the 100 dash to grab the only individual state medal for the Steamers this year. She was seeded ninth heading into the event, but finished seventh.

“Being a senior, it’s really rewarding,” Mahoney said. “To be an individual (medalist) in the event I love the most, it just brings me a lot of comfort.”

Mahoney also anchored Fulton’s 4x200 relay team that broke a school record on its path to the podium. The Steamers finished fifth with a record 1:45.96 time.

“Today really just came down to that school record and we did it by breaking it by over a second,” Mahoney said. “Knowing it was my last track race ever I knew I had to give it my all. I kept saying ‘Everything, everything, everything’ in my head.”

In the 3200, Mercer County’s Eden Mueller placed 10th and Orion’s Olivia Thomsen placed 16th. Mueller also finished 10th in the 1600 with a time of 5:31.87.

West Carroll’s Emma Randecker placed sixth in the 200 with a time of 26.48. She was the only athlete from her school to medal. Erie-Prophetstown’s Riley Packer finished 10th in the 800.

Sherrard’s 4x800 relay placed 10th, but set a new season-best time of 10:10.01. The Tigers’ 4x200 relay team placed eighth of nine teams in the finals Saturday.

