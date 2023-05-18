Annawan-Wethersfield junior track and field standout Kennady Anderson has a busy Saturday to look forward to.

Already assured of a berth in the 3,200 meter finals at the IHSA Class 1A state girls track and field meet in Charleston, Anderson punched her ticket in two more events at Thursday's preliminaries.

The Titans' distance star began Thursday in impressive fashion, posting a season-best time of 2:17.19 to not only win her heat in the 800 meter run, but to notch the best time among all of the 12 advancing runners.

"I was just trying to win my heat and advance to the finals," said Anderson. "I was expecting a little slower time than 2:17, so I'm definitely happy with that. Coming down here definitely builds my adrenaline; it's easier to run fast times with fast people."

Moving on to the 1,600 meter event, Anderson again won her heat with a clocking of 5:10.69. That has her ranked third going into Saturday's finals behind Tuscola's Kate Foltz (5:03.66) and Marshall's Molly Farrell (5:06.07), winners of their respective heats.

"That time, I was fine with," she said. "I was running with last year's state champ (sophomore Elena Rybak of Glen Carbon Father McGivney) in my heat, and I ended up beating her, so I'm satisfied with that."

Anderson's bid to compete in four finals on Saturday was denied as the Titans' 3,200-meter relay, consisting of herself along with Paige Sierens, Ava Landwehr and Camryn Anderson, finished 16th with a time of 10:11.78 and failed to advance.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Anderson is not making any state championship predictions, but her sights are still set fairly high for all three of her events.

"I'm definitely trying to get three medals. That's my overall goal," she said. "I definitely want to focus on the 1,600 and the 3,200, and try to do well enough in the 800 to get a medal. I remember last year after the 3,200, I felt pretty dead, so I want to take it a little easier in the 800."

Sherrard's Hutchins tops in triple jump: Sherrard senior Kelsey Hutchins continues to shine in the triple jump as she turned in another strong performance Thursday.

Hutchins cleared 36 feet, 9 inches to top the field and advance to Saturday's finals. She topped runner-up Anna Lopez of Peru St. Bede (36-3 1/2) by nearly half a foot.

"The goal was to at least be in the top 12 and advance to the finals, and I'm definitely looking forward to getting after it on Saturday," she said. "I definitely want to jump farther than I died today. The goal is to do that, and if I can get the gold medal, that would be amazing.

"If I keep improving and get after it on Saturday, the gold is definitely within my reach."

In addition to the triple jump, Hutchins will also run on Saturday with the Tigers' 400 relay (seventh, 50.66) and their 1,600-meter relay (seventh, 4:07.22) alongside juniors Sarah Neal and Lilly Russell and freshman Cami Anderson.

Speaking of Russell, she also punched an individual finals ticket in the 400 meter dash. Her time of 59.25 seconds placed her eighth overall.

"Going into today, I wasn't quite sure if I was going to run the (800 relay) or the 400," said Russell. "We decided on the open 400 at the last minute. Luckily, it all worked out."

Ridgewood's Downing also set for busy Saturday: Running alongside A-W's Anderson in the three distance events will be Ridgewood freshman Emily Downing.

Making her O'Brien Field debut by running in Thursday's 800 and 1,600 preliminaries, the Spartan standout opened strong with a P.R. of 2:20.36 in the 800 to finish sixth and advance to Saturday's finals.

She then made it 3-for-3 in terms of finals appearances by posting a time of 5:17.32 in the mile to finish 10th overall.

"Overall, I was really happy with how I did," said Downing. "It was a good experience, and I'm glad I got to run today."

Approaching her first state meet, Downing felt more exhilarated than nervous.

"I really wasn't that nervous," she said. "I was just happy to be there and excited to get to run. It really helped me to have someone pushing me in all of my races. I feel like that brings out the best in me."

Distance double ahead for MerCo's Mueller: On the other end of the experience spectrum, Mercer County senior distance standout Eden Mueller is running in Charleston for the final time.

Like Anderson, Downing and the junior duo of Alleman's Clarisa Ostrowski and Orion's Olivia Thomsen, Mueller is already guaranteed a place in the 3,200 finals. Running in the 1,600 prelims, her time of 5:05.16 was second in her heat behind Foltz, positioning her as fourth overall.

"That was nice; I haven't gotten to run the 1,600 fresh all year, and I was excited to get a big P.R.," Mueller said. "I'm hoping to break 11 minutes in the mile and get first, second or third. I'd really be happy with that."

Also headed to Saturday for the Golden Eagles is sophomore Molly Hofmann. She cleared 5 feet, one inch in the high jump to make the cut with an 11th-place finish.

E-P throwing duo advances: In the throwing events, Erie-Prophetstown will have one representative apiece in the shot put and discus.

Panther senior Brianna Neumiller unleashed a throw of 119 feet, 4 inches to finish sixth in the discus and move on. Junior teammate Kennedy Buck did likewise in the shot put, placing 10th and making the cut with a heave of 35-6 3/4.

Also moving on: Fulton's 800 relay of Brooklyn Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Miraya Pessman made the cut with a fifth-place time of 1:47.46. Individually, Steamer freshman Paige Cramer advances in the long jump, leaping 16-5 to tie for 10th.

West Carroll sophomore Emma Randecker is finals-bound in the 200 after taking fifth in the prelims with a 25.73 clocking. Riverdale junior Makenna Bode (59.31) was ninth in the 400 prelims to make the cut.