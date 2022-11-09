After back-to-back state titles, Geneseo's Wirth commits to Iowa

After Annie Wirth took her official visit to the University of Iowa, she knew where she was going to college.

The Geneseo High School senior won back-to-back state titles in the high jump in her sophomore and junior seasons. At the state meet in June, Wirth cleared 5 foot, 10 inches — a personal best and the best height in all three classes.

It was that meet that really kicked off Wirth’s recruitment, but it wasn’t until recently the Maple Leaf tri-sport athlete took an official visit to Iowa City.

“I really loved the facilities and the indoor track,” Wirth said. “I also know a bunch of people from Geneseo who go there, which I liked. I wanted to go far away from home at first, but I realized staying close was nicer.

“Plus, I love the coaching staff. They got a new coach (Hadrien Choukroun, assistant coach) and he’s a great guy. I love all of them and the team really all seem to love each other.”

Choukroun persuaded Wirth to join the Hawkeyes after she had already taken official visits to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and the University of Wisconsin. Wirth canceled her trip to the University of Texas at Austin after her Iowa visit.

In the past two seasons, Wirth has won eight total state medals. In addition to her two state titles, she has also placed second and third in state in the long jump. She was also a part of the 4x200 and 4x400 relay teams that won state in 2021 with Addison Pischke, Alison Bowers and Ali Rapps.

Wirth competed in eight outdoor events last season (800, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump, long jump, 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays) and will be a heptathlete (100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and 800) both this season and in college.

“I’m really excited about it (competing in numerous events),” Wirth said. “It’s fun to focus on completely different things and also be able to do high jump individually.”

But before Wirth goes to Iowa City, she still has another season to finish in high school. And she says there is still a lot she wants to accomplish.

“I want to PR again in the high jump,” Wirth said. “Also, getting all the events I need for the heptathlon is what I really want to do.

“I’m just really grateful for the support that everyone has given me. My hometown has been great and has taken care of me.”

Riverdale duo off to D-I programs: Riverdale High School softball standout Alivia Bark signed a national letter of intent Wednesday with the University of Wisconsin. The Class 2A first-team all-stater by the Illinois Coaches Association batted .580 with 11 doubles, six triples, six homers and 42 RBI last spring.

Riverdale state champion wrestler Brock Smith is scheduled to hold a signing ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Smith will continue his wrestling career at Central Michigan University. Smith was 48-1 last winter and won an IHSA Class 1A state title at 132 pounds.

Smith set single-season records for takedowns (176) and match points (534).

Rockridge softball tandem signs: Rockridge High School first baseman Payton Brown and outfielder Kori Needham signed letters of intent during a ceremony Wednesday at the school.

Brown will continue her career with Illinois State University in the Missouri Valley Conference. The Class 2A first-team all-stater batted .528 with 20 doubles, a school-record 17 homers and 56 RBI during an undefeated state championship season last spring.

Needham, a second-team all-stater who batted .384 with nine homers and 37 RBI last season, will continue her career at Division II St. Cloud State. The Huskies compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.