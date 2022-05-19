After last year's near-miss, Rams reign as 1A boys' track sectional champs

ERIE — Competing in last spring's IHSA Class 1A sectional meet, the Riverdale High School boys' track & field squad saw its bid for a team title denied.

In 2021, the Rams fell just four points shy of the team trophy, with a senior-laden Sherrard squad leaving Wayne Hein Memorial Field with that prize.

A year later, the Rams did not return home from the 1A Erie Sectional as runners-up.

Led by wins from junior distance standout Tommy Murray in the 3200 and 1600, Riverdale tallied 97 points Thursday evening to earn its first sectional title plaque since winning back-to-back crowns in 2003 and '04.

"We had a young squad last year — we still do — so we knew we'd come back really strong," said Murray. "Every win made us want it more and more, to see what it's like. It keeps getting better and better."

Murray did his part by posting a time of 10:04.67 to win the 3200, then coming back to strike gold in the 1600 with a 4:37.50 clocking.

"I was OK with it, but not really happy; I wanted to do better," he said of his two-mile time. "Making it to state, that was all I had to do, and I'm happy with that. The mile was OK; like the two-mile, the conditions weren't great with the wind."

Taking second to Murray in the 1600 was junior classmate Landis Musser, who posted a time of 4:44.85.

"Landis did really good," Murray said. "He just started running the mile this year, and I'm proud of him and what he's done."

Musser scored gold of his own by taking the 800 meter run in 1:59.78. He pulled away from Bureau Valley's Elijah House (2:00.97) down the stretch to secure the win.

"With this wind, I was going to let someone else take it and not try to fight it," Musser said. "I'm trying to learn to be more strategic in my racing."

The Rams got one other individual sectional title as Reece Richmond won the shot put by throwing 45 feet, 3½ inches as they piled up plenty of points to pull away from runner-up and meet host Erie-Prophetstown (81 points).

Also state-bound for Riverdale were second-place finishers William Leighty (triple jump) and Eli Hinde (300 intermediate hurdles), along with 100 meter dash bronze medalist Luke Wiklund.

"Everyone talks about our distance runners, but it really is a team effort," Musser stated. "We're doing really good, and we're well on our way.

In Richmond's view, winning a sectional title after capturing their second straight Three Rivers Conference team championship the week before was the motivating factor Thursday evening.

"This was the biggest thing driving us all season," he said. "It kept us striving to be better every day, especially for myself."

E-P's Froeliger, Rockridge's Locke state-bound in three events: Erie-Prophetstown's Braxton Froeliger and Rockridge's Peyton Locke will have an event-filled stay in Charleston to look forward to next week.

Froeliger qualified for state in three events, leaping a personal-best 21 feet, 11 inches to win the long jump and teaming with Michael Carlson, Trevor Cobo and Ben Lantz to win the 4x200 relay in 1:33.72.

"My previous best (in the long jump) was 21-1," said Froeliger, who also advances to state with the Panthers' second-place 4x100 relay, which also featured Carlson, Cobo (second in the high jump) and 300 intermediate hurdles champion Lantz.

"When I jumped it, it felt good, almost like I was walking on air."

In addition to Lantz's winning time of 43.65 seconds in the 300 hurdles, E-P also got a first-place finish from Parker Holldorf in the pole vault. Holldorf overcame soreness in his legs to clear 12 feet, 2 inches.

The Rockets' Locke picked up a gold medal in the 100 with a time of 11.05 seconds, and also punched his ticket to Charleston in the 400 and 200 with runner-up finishes.

"I was definitely hoping to win all three, but winning the 100 was a bonus and going to state in the others is very nice," Locke said. "It was good enough to get to state, but not good enough to do what I want at state."

Rockridge's Alex Zarlatanes threw 141-7 to win the discus, with fellow Rocket Vaughn Myers finishing second to also book his state berth.

Sherrard's lone champion was Dylan Russell in the 400, where he put up a P.R. time of 52.03 seconds. Teammates Brody Bernier (pole vault) and Noah Bradarich (110 hurdles) advance with second-place finishes.

"I knew going in that four or five guys here had run state-qualifying time," said Russell. "I had to make this one of my better races, if not my best."

Alleman's 4x800 relay moved on with a second-place finish. Morrison took titles in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays, and Fulton's Daken Pessman leaped 41-2¼ to win the triple jump, with teammate Braiden Damhoff taking second and advancing in the shot put.

