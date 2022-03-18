After TRAC and sectional titles, Sherrard girls look even stronger in '22

TERRY DUCKETT
SHERRARD — In Todd Volkert's own words, last year's Sherrard girls' track and field squad was "really young."
At the same time, the Tigers' longtime head coach knew that the possibilities were there for success — perhaps in 2021, perhaps the following season.
"We were really young, with only three or four seniors," said Volkert. "I saw the talent and the potential they had, but you never know how they're going to develop and progress until you see their work ethic and how they compete."
Once the Tigers hit the track, they made instant progress and kept right on progressing, up to the point they were able to capture both conference and sectional team titles.
After racking up 192 points to win the West Division portion of the Three Rivers Conference meet — last year's COVID-19 restrictions split the TRAC meet into two intra-divisional competitions — Sherrard topped Erie-Prophetstown 81-75 at the IHSA Class 1A Rockridge Sectional.
"As the year went on, our development continued, and we started to realize we had a pretty special group," said Volkert, whose squad earned the program's first sectional championship since the 2013 team capped a run of 10 straight sectional titles and 11 in a 12-year span.
"We've got virtually everybody back this year, plus a good group of freshmen. It's a waiting game again with them, but the girls' expectations are high, and my expectations for them are high. If we can stay healthy, we can be a pretty formidable team by the end of the season."
Among the handful of seniors lost to graduation was Mattie Kindelsperger, who made a tremendous impact in her brief time in a Sherrard uniform.
Transferring in from Alleman High School during the 2020-21 school year, Kindelsperger went on to take the individual 3200 meter gold medal at the Class 1A state meet in Charleston. She also won the 3200 and 1600 titles at the Three Rivers West and sectional meets.
But with such standouts returning as senior Hailie Shemek, the TRAC runner-up and a third-place sectional finisher in the 3200 last spring, and sophomore Madison Mathis, the conference bronze medalist in the 1600, the Tigers have the depth to fill such sizable shoes.
"Obviously with a state champion, you hate to see them go," said Volkert. "But looking at our distance crew this year, I think we're going to be stronger and have more depth with some high-quality freshmen coming in."
In the sprints, sophomore Ava Thomas is coming off a solid rookie season that included a second-place finish in the 200 and third place in the 100 at the conference meet.
She also won a TRAC West title and a sectional gold medal with the Tigers' 4x200 relay. The 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which each won both conference and sectional titles, return intact.
Those relays include such standouts as senior Sydney Adamson — a top 10 sectional finisher in the 100 and 200 sprints — and junior Kelsey Hutchins, the TRAC West's triple jump winner who took third at sectionals and went on to finish seventh at state.
Another key returner in the field events is senior Charlotte Frere. The conference and sectional champion in the discus, Frere went on to finish second at the state meet. At conference, junior teammate Olivia Meskan topped Frere for the shot put title.
"Charlotte's been doing a good job of helping to lead," said Volkert. "Olivia was a state qualifier in the shot, and Kelsey's been jumping really well for this early in the season."
Ahead of its first outdoor meet on Mar. 29, Sherrard has three indoor meets under its belt, including a third-place finish at the St. Ambrose University High School Classic a week ago. The Tigers tallied 71 points at SAU, one behind runner-up Moline and seven behind first-place United Township.
However, Volkert views the indoor season as a time to get the lineup set and to get his athletes into their main roles. His hope is that it will lead to even greater rewards for his squad, which ended 2021 with a ninth-place finish at state.
"We're seeing where we're at and getting the new girls some experience, trying to figure out what our pieces are and where our strengths will be," he said. "They're definitely motivated to get back to state and improve our standing down there."
Illinois area girls' track: Teams, individuals to watch
TEAMS TO WATCH
Sherrard: The Tigers return the bulk of their 2021 squad that followed up their first-place finish in the West Division portion of the Three Rivers Conference meet with their first sectional team title since 2013, and their ninth-place total of 21 points made them the top-ranked area squad at the IHSA Class 1A state meet in Charleston.
Erie-Prophetstown: Second-place finishers at both the Three Rivers East (behind Bureau Valley) and the 1A Rockridge Sectional (behind Sherrard), the Panthers return both of their individual conference champions and the majority of their first-place 4x400 and 4x800 relays, possessing the firepower to challenge for this year's Three Rivers crown.
Annawan-Wethersfield: The Titans put together a solid season in 2021, winning the Lincoln Trail Conference team title, finishing third at the 1A Knoxville Sectional, and coming up just one point shy of a top 30 team finish at the state meet in Charleston.
Orion: The runners-up at the Three Rivers West meet and a fifth-place sectional finisher, the Chargers have the potential to one of the conference's dark-horse squads this spring.
Mercer County: Coming off a third-place finish at the LTC meet and a sixth-place sectional showing, the Golden Eagles return several key performers and could set themselves up to challenge for a conference title in 2022.
Ridgewood: Featuring several members of the Spartans' successful girls' cross country program, this team could be the sleeper pick of the LTC after finishing just two points shy of a top 4 finish at last spring's conference meet.
INDIVIDUALS TO WATCH
Olivia Thomsen, Orion: Enjoyed an impressive debut season, winning the 800 and taking second in the 1600 and with the 4x800 relay at the conference meet, then repeating that feat at the IHSA Class 1A Rockridge Sectional in addition to being a part of the Chargers' first-place 4x800 relay. She took 11th at state in the 800 (2:26.75) and was 10th in the 4x800 (10:42.41).
Charlotte Frere, Sherrard: The senior threw 38.34 meters to finish second at the 1A state meet in the discus, an event she captured Three Rivers West and sectional titles in; she was also the conference runner-up in the shot put, placing fifth at sectionals.
Kelsey Hutchins, Sherrard: The junior bagged TRAC West gold medals in the triple jump and with the Tigers' 4x100 and 4x200 relays (also placing third with the 4x400 relay), then took third at sectionals in the triple jump, going on to finish seventh at state (10.40 meters).
Riley Packer, Erie-Prophetstown: The senior captured Three Rivers East titles in the open 800 and with the Panthers' 4x400 and 4x800 relays before scoring sectional gold in the mile relay and silver in the 800, going on to finish 12th at state in the 800 (2:27.35) and 18th in the 4x400 (4:22.12).
Eden Mueller, Mercer County: The junior won the Lincoln Trail Conference title in the 3200 and was the 1A Knoxville Sectional runner-up, eventually finishing 13th at state (12:24.42). She also scored LTC and sectional bronze medals in the 1600 and was ninth at state with a time of 5:31.25.
Miranda Reed, Ridgewood: Went from runner-up in the 3200 at the LTC meet to the 1A Knoxville Sectional champion in the same event, culminating in a seventh-place finish at state with a time of 11:58.68.
Kennady Anderson, Annawan-Wethersfield: The LTC champion in the 1600 and runner-up in the 800, the sophomore standout was sectional runner-up in both events, eventually placing sixth in the 800 at state (2:24.56) and 10th in the 1600 (5:32.37).
Cassidy Miller, Annawan-Wethersfield: The senior captured the Lincoln Trail shot put title and finished second in the discus, then won the sectional shot put title (along with a top 10 discus finish) before taking fifth at state with a throw of 11.49 meters.
Grace Dykstra, Fulton: The Steamer sophomore is coming off a rookie season that saw her win the TRAC West long jump title and earn a second-place conference medal in the 4x100 relay.
AREA CONFERENCE MEETS
Three Rivers: May 5 at Bureau Valley High School, Manlius.
Northwest Upstate Illini: May 5 at Pecatonica High School.
Lincoln Trail: May 6 at Mercer County High School, Aledo (George Pratt Memorial Field).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!