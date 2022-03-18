After TRAC and sectional titles, Sherrard girls look even stronger in '22

SHERRARD — In Todd Volkert's own words, last year's Sherrard girls' track and field squad was "really young."

At the same time, the Tigers' longtime head coach knew that the possibilities were there for success — perhaps in 2021, perhaps the following season.

"We were really young, with only three or four seniors," said Volkert. "I saw the talent and the potential they had, but you never know how they're going to develop and progress until you see their work ethic and how they compete."

Once the Tigers hit the track, they made instant progress and kept right on progressing, up to the point they were able to capture both conference and sectional team titles.

After racking up 192 points to win the West Division portion of the Three Rivers Conference meet — last year's COVID-19 restrictions split the TRAC meet into two intra-divisional competitions — Sherrard topped Erie-Prophetstown 81-75 at the IHSA Class 1A Rockridge Sectional.

"As the year went on, our development continued, and we started to realize we had a pretty special group," said Volkert, whose squad earned the program's first sectional championship since the 2013 team capped a run of 10 straight sectional titles and 11 in a 12-year span.

"We've got virtually everybody back this year, plus a good group of freshmen. It's a waiting game again with them, but the girls' expectations are high, and my expectations for them are high. If we can stay healthy, we can be a pretty formidable team by the end of the season."

Among the handful of seniors lost to graduation was Mattie Kindelsperger, who made a tremendous impact in her brief time in a Sherrard uniform.

Transferring in from Alleman High School during the 2020-21 school year, Kindelsperger went on to take the individual 3200 meter gold medal at the Class 1A state meet in Charleston. She also won the 3200 and 1600 titles at the Three Rivers West and sectional meets.

But with such standouts returning as senior Hailie Shemek, the TRAC runner-up and a third-place sectional finisher in the 3200 last spring, and sophomore Madison Mathis, the conference bronze medalist in the 1600, the Tigers have the depth to fill such sizable shoes.

"Obviously with a state champion, you hate to see them go," said Volkert. "But looking at our distance crew this year, I think we're going to be stronger and have more depth with some high-quality freshmen coming in."

In the sprints, sophomore Ava Thomas is coming off a solid rookie season that included a second-place finish in the 200 and third place in the 100 at the conference meet.

She also won a TRAC West title and a sectional gold medal with the Tigers' 4x200 relay. The 4x100 and 4x200 relays, which each won both conference and sectional titles, return intact.

Those relays include such standouts as senior Sydney Adamson — a top 10 sectional finisher in the 100 and 200 sprints — and junior Kelsey Hutchins, the TRAC West's triple jump winner who took third at sectionals and went on to finish seventh at state.

Another key returner in the field events is senior Charlotte Frere. The conference and sectional champion in the discus, Frere went on to finish second at the state meet. At conference, junior teammate Olivia Meskan topped Frere for the shot put title.

"Charlotte's been doing a good job of helping to lead," said Volkert. "Olivia was a state qualifier in the shot, and Kelsey's been jumping really well for this early in the season."

Ahead of its first outdoor meet on Mar. 29, Sherrard has three indoor meets under its belt, including a third-place finish at the St. Ambrose University High School Classic a week ago. The Tigers tallied 71 points at SAU, one behind runner-up Moline and seven behind first-place United Township.

However, Volkert views the indoor season as a time to get the lineup set and to get his athletes into their main roles. His hope is that it will lead to even greater rewards for his squad, which ended 2021 with a ninth-place finish at state.

"We're seeing where we're at and getting the new girls some experience, trying to figure out what our pieces are and where our strengths will be," he said. "They're definitely motivated to get back to state and improve our standing down there."

