Never look too far ahead. That is something Alleman girls' track coach Scott Stoll has learned over his career.
Stoll has had track teams that he believed were stacked, and he was not afraid to tell the world about those squads. Then, when things did not go as planned, it made for a bad taste at the end of the season.
"I have made the mistake before by setting big goals for the end of the season, and it didn't always work out because of one thing or another," Stoll said. "So much can happen that we can't control, and I have learned.
"We have one of those teams where we all know what we have but we are keeping it small in terms of our goals. We just want to have fun with it and see where the season takes us. We want to enjoy the weekly things."
The Pioneers have one of those special kinds of teams this spring. Coming off a 12th place finish in the Class 1A state meet last May, Alleman returns a plethora of veterans, including five seniors who competed in the state finals.
"We have had a lot of years here where we had two or three seniors, and that makes it hard," Stoll said. "Now, we have seven or eight who who will be key athletes and a few others who will fill in spots. Almost all of them have been with us from the beginning.
"I started following this group since they were in seventh grade, and when I look around the maturity is so noticeable. It is easy to find the leaders."
Making it even better, the leaders are all over the track, the jumps and the throwing areas. Alleman seemingly has a senior leader in every event this season.
"We have been together since middle school, and it is awesome to share this together," senior thrower Ali VandeHeede said. "It is awesome to have senior leaders all over the place. I love track and field, and I've been so excited for this year from the moment we finished at state last year."
Senior distance standout Alexandra Cajigal has seen how important having leadership is in any sport.
"We are able to spread ourselves around and help in every event," she said. "It makes every practice run so smooth, and everyone is helping each other."
While Stoll is trying to play it low key when it comes to the end of the season, his seniors understand the possibilities and looking for a big ending to their final prep season.
"We saw the potential we have last year," senior jumper and sprinter Gabbi Loiz said. "We had a lot of people who achieved goals that have to make us excited with what is to come.
"I've seen so much growth already this year. There is a fine line, and we don't want to cross it too soon, but if we keep working hard and getting better, I think we can do some great things."
Added Cajigal, "The past two years we have been looking ahead and thinking about this season. If we can keep a positive attitude and keep pushing each other. That's why coach is always telling us when we are not competing ourselves, go root on a teammate."
Stoll still reminds his team that one injury, one dropped baton or one misstep can end all of those hopes. That is why VandeHeede wants to make sure she and her teammates enjoy every minute.
"To be honest, I love the state meet and I want to go back this year and be in the top five in the discus and at least qualify in the shot put," VandeHeede said. "At the same time, I also love the building up to the end. I want to enjoy every minute of this and keep striving for more."