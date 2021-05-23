Alleman pole vaulter Thomas breaks own state record

It was a night of continued, consistent excellence for Alleman pole vaulter Tori Thomas on Friday in Quincy at the Western Big 6 Conference meet.

Thomas broke her own Illinois state record with a clearance of 13 feet, 7 inches. The senior had three close attempts to follow at 14 feet but just missed out on the mark.

The culmination of hard work and support from the community coming together at the right time is a special moment for Thomas, who is also looking to compete at the Olympic trials later this year.

"I was really excited to finally clear that height," said Thomas, whose previous best was 13-6. "I was proud representing the team, our school and seeing my coaches jump with excitement after was a special moment. It felt like they jumped almost as high as I did."

For Thomas and the rest of the track and field athletes in Illinois, the chance to compete is a blessing after COVID-19 protocols canceled the 2020 season.

"I'm just glad to be able to get out there this year and compete," Thomas said. "Moments like this make up for the loss of last season and I know my teammates and I are making up for lost time."