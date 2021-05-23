Alleman pole vaulter Thomas breaks own state record

It was a night of continued, consistent excellence for Alleman pole vaulter Tori Thomas on Friday in Quincy at the Western Big 6 Conference meet.
Thomas broke her own Illinois state record with a clearance of 13 feet, 7 inches. The senior had three close attempts to follow at 14 feet but just missed out on the mark.
The culmination of hard work and support from the community coming together at the right time is a special moment for Thomas, who is also looking to compete at the Olympic trials later this year.
"I was really excited to finally clear that height," said Thomas, whose previous best was 13-6. "I was proud representing the team, our school and seeing my coaches jump with excitement after was a special moment. It felt like they jumped almost as high as I did."
For Thomas and the rest of the track and field athletes in Illinois, the chance to compete is a blessing after COVID-19 protocols canceled the 2020 season.
"I'm just glad to be able to get out there this year and compete," Thomas said. "Moments like this make up for the loss of last season and I know my teammates and I are making up for lost time."
The new pole vault mark felt just as special to Thomas as the one first established back in January at Southeastern Missouri State University.
"Every personal record is just as exciting as the first one," Thomas said. "Seeing that consistent improvement is special and makes me know that it's all worth it. I still have bigger improvements that I can make."
The goals for the rest of the season are clear for Thomas, who is the top contender for the IHSA 2A state championship and has her eyes set on bigger marks.
"I want to get over 14 feet," Thomas said. "All of the attempts in Quincy barely came down and I have room to take a few steps back or move up to a bigger pole. Right now my pole is 13 feet, one inch so I am jumping almost a foot over the pole."
Aside from her internal motivation, Thomas has a great support staff in her coach and father, Augustana pole vault coach Chad Thomas.
"I'll do whatever he says to get over the next mark," Thomas said. "I have plenty of support from everyone on the team and in the community and I can continue working at what has been successful for me so far."