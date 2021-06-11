Alleman pole vaulter Tori Thomas takes gold at state

CHARLESTON — As the final chapter of her high school career came to a close, Alleman pole vaulter Tori Thomas gave everyone watching her compete one final show.
Thomas continued her record breaking senior season by setting a new IHSA state meet record with a height of 13 feet, 4.25 inches and then bumped up her attempts to try at 14-1, and then her final attempt was at 14-4. None of those attempts cleared, but her final mark was enough to earn the state title, nearly two feet above her other competitors.
Her state title win was a culmination of years of effort and hard work and Thomas was rewarded at the end of the journey with a gold medal.
"It feels really good to see everything I've put in pay off," Thomas said. "I couldn't have done it without the support of my parents, coaches, and the entire community along with my teammates. The heat was really bad today, but I tried not to let it stop me."
Thomas came prepared for the conditions and brought along a small air conditioner for the tent that she had set up.
"That really helped, along with keeping a positive mindset," Thomas said. "That's all it was for a couple hours: staying positive and keeping hydrated."
Her father Chad Thomas, a five-time Division III pole vault national champion and current Augustana pole vault coach, got a little emotional on Tori's last attempt.
"It really hit me as she lifted her pole up on her final go," he said. "I just thought that this could be it for her high school career. Tori isn't the type to get emotional, whether she's at a Western Big 6 meet or down here, she has the same demeanor. Her career is far from over, but that was a chapter that closed."
Alleman coach Scott Stoll was very pleased with how Thomas ended her career and what a state title meant for the Pioneers track and field program.
"From an Alleman standpoint, our last title winner was Kyle Yodts in shot put in 2016," Stoll said. "We've had limited success at state in the past and although we had a great weekend in 2019 finishing sixth place as a team, a state championship is something special."
With how hot and humid it was at Eastern Illinois University, Stoll wasn't sure what would happen during the attempts from Thomas but was always impressed by her focus.
"We knew that a state title was definitely realistic, but once you get down to the state meet who knows what is going to happen," Stoll said. "Today was really a testament to Tori and Chad's single-minded focus on her goals. During the start of the pandemic, they spent time working on this event whether it was drills or running, they were always focused on pole vault."
Thomas is not only an incredible pole vault athlete but was a strong competitor in other events in 2019, placing sixth in class 1A in the 100 and anchoring the third-place 800 relay.
"We made the decision pretty early on to not have her run this year and devote her sole focus to pole vault," Stoll said. "I'm glad to see that decision worked out with a state title at the end. They've both worked so hard over the years and it was an emotional moment."
While her high school career wrapped up with the highest of highs, Thomas moves on to Illinois State next year where she will continue to improve on her craft.
"I just want to keep going with where I left off," Thomas said. "I also feel that I left a good mark representing Alleman and the wonderful community."