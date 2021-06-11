Alleman pole vaulter Tori Thomas takes gold at state

"It really hit me as she lifted her pole up on her final go," he said. "I just thought that this could be it for her high school career. Tori isn't the type to get emotional, whether she's at a Western Big 6 meet or down here, she has the same demeanor. Her career is far from over, but that was a chapter that closed."

Alleman coach Scott Stoll was very pleased with how Thomas ended her career and what a state title meant for the Pioneers track and field program.

"From an Alleman standpoint, our last title winner was Kyle Yodts in shot put in 2016," Stoll said. "We've had limited success at state in the past and although we had a great weekend in 2019 finishing sixth place as a team, a state championship is something special."

With how hot and humid it was at Eastern Illinois University, Stoll wasn't sure what would happen during the attempts from Thomas but was always impressed by her focus.

"We knew that a state title was definitely realistic, but once you get down to the state meet who knows what is going to happen," Stoll said. "Today was really a testament to Tori and Chad's single-minded focus on her goals. During the start of the pandemic, they spent time working on this event whether it was drills or running, they were always focused on pole vault."