Alleman's Thomas vaults to new heights, breaks Illinois pole vault record

During a time of uncertainty for all high school athletes, an Alleman High School pole vaulter has found a way to shine.

Pioneer senior Tori Thomas set the Illinois high school girls pole vault record on Saturday with a vault of 13-feet, 6-inches at a meet held at Southeast Missouri State University. The previous mark was 13-5, set by Emily Clay in 2016. The height makes Thomas the No. 1 ranked high school girls vaulter in the nation.

“I’m still in shock, but I feel great seeing all of the support from the community,” Thomas said. “I had to look twice at the bar to make sure it was still on there. Once my hands fully passed the bar, it was a feeling of relief that all the practice over the years paid off.”

For most, indoor meets are where vaulters just get their seasons started or work through early-season struggles and adjustments, but Thomas worked throughout the year to get to where she is now, thanks to some equipment at home.

“We have a training apparatus in the backyard with some various pole vaulting equipment, and she’s trained on it daily,” father and Augustana College vault coach Chad Thomas said. “With all the schools in the area closed, too, we set up a weight room in the house as well, and she’s gotten a lot stronger since last season.”