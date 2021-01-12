Alleman's Thomas vaults to new heights, breaks Illinois pole vault record

During a time of uncertainty for all high school athletes, an Alleman High School pole vaulter has found a way to shine.
Pioneer senior Tori Thomas set the Illinois high school girls pole vault record on Saturday with a vault of 13-feet, 6-inches at a meet held at Southeast Missouri State University. The previous mark was 13-5, set by Emily Clay in 2016. The height makes Thomas the No. 1 ranked high school girls vaulter in the nation.
“I’m still in shock, but I feel great seeing all of the support from the community,” Thomas said. “I had to look twice at the bar to make sure it was still on there. Once my hands fully passed the bar, it was a feeling of relief that all the practice over the years paid off.”
For most, indoor meets are where vaulters just get their seasons started or work through early-season struggles and adjustments, but Thomas worked throughout the year to get to where she is now, thanks to some equipment at home.
“We have a training apparatus in the backyard with some various pole vaulting equipment, and she’s trained on it daily,” father and Augustana College vault coach Chad Thomas said. “With all the schools in the area closed, too, we set up a weight room in the house as well, and she’s gotten a lot stronger since last season.”
In a normal track season, Thomas, an Illinois State recruit, also does sprints and relays for the Alleman track team, and that speed has always helped her vaults over her career. Alleman coach Scott Stoll appreciates the flexibility and work ethic that Thomas has shown in her time with him.
“She’s definitely a team player,” Stoll said. “She takes it all in stride. I know she’s looking forward to sprints and relays in track season as well. She’s not the type to show up and do pole vault and leave. She loves competing, and I just hope that we get the opportunity.”
While Stoll appreciates the work ethic that Tori shows, Chad Thomas appreciates all the work that Stoll does for his daughter, along with assistant Steve Layer and athletic director Grant Iles.
“Whatever Tori needs, they have been great supporters,” Chad Thomas said. “Those three have meant a lot to her progression over the past year.”
“I think that it’s crazy to get where I am now,” Tori Thomas said. “If it wasn’t for the support from the coaches and my athletic director and everyone in the school, I wouldn’t have been able to hit that mark.”
While the new record is impressive, Thomas also took an attempt at 13-9 and just barely missed clearing the bar.
After seeing her results on that attempt, Thomas knows that the sky is the limit for her if she continues to make adjustments.
“It definitely motivates me to shoot for higher heights,” Thomas said. “I want to open up at higher heights as well and get more consistently over 13, and if I work my way up like I’ve been doing I can sneak up on 14 feet.”
The national high school pole vault record was set by Chloe Cunliffe in 2019 at 14-8, a height that might not be out of reach for Thomas.
Another possibility, albeit one the Thomas family is trying to keep off of their minds, is qualifying for the Olympic trials. That would take a leap of 15-1.
“She’s probably really close to maybe getting that trial mark and going this summer,” Chad Thomas said. “We don’t really talk about it much, but the last couple weeks it’s crossed our minds a bit more. She’s been close to the mark in practice; it could certainly be a reality.”
As for what Thomas wants to accomplish, her goals are simple.
“I want to keep going up,” Thomas said. “I always try to motivate others to do the same at these meets, and getting support from them as well is huge. As college approaches, I’m excited for that as well and to see what comes next.”