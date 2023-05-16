The Iowa High School state track and field championships get underway Thursday morning at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

Five sessions. Four classes. Three days. Two genders. One opportunity.

Here is an A-to-Z look at some individuals, teams and other items to keep an eye on, mostly with a Quad Cities metro and surrounding area focus:

Ali Frandsen. Recently committed to the University of Iowa, the Ames hurdle standout was named the most outstanding girls’ performer at the Drake Relays. She is ninth on Iowa’s all-time list in the 400 hurdles (1:01.16) and 14th in the 100 hurdles (14.37). Frandsen is a big reason Ames is equipped to claim its first team title since 1996.

Bettendorf sprints. Behind Calvin Curcija and Zach VanWychen, the Bulldogs are positioned to score team points in several sprinting events. Curcija is seeded seventh in the 200 meters while he and VanWychen will run in the final section of the 400. The Bulldogs are also seeded among the top five in the 1,600 and sprint medley relays.

Columbus Community. The Wildcats are projected to place in eight events and could have multiple place winners in the 100 and 200 meters. With that, the Columbus boys are in the hunt for the Class 1A title along with Lisbon, Lawton-Bronson, Lynnville-Sully and Mount Ayr.

Discus. Three of the top five performances from the 4A girls’ state qualifiers come from the Mississippi Athletic Conference. Pleasant Valley’s Reese Goodlet owns the school record and is tops in the class at 144 feet, 4 inches, North Scott’s Jorie Hanenburg is third at 124-9 and Goodlet’s teammate, Gabriella Ragins, threw a lifetime best 122-7 last week.

Endurance freaks. Some of the nation’s best distance runners will be front and center with West Des Moines Dowling’s Jackson Heidesch (Duke recruit, 4:02.76 in 1,600 at Drake Relays) and Iowa City High’s Ford Washburn (Northern Arizona prospect, 8:54.04 in 3,200 this year). They’ll go head-to-head in the 1,600 and 3,200. On the girls’ side, Ballard’s Paityn Noe (Arkansas signee) has run 9:34.08 in the 3,000 this year and looks to break Assumption Joy Ripslinger’s 3A state-meet record of 9:55.37.

Fast and furious. Cedar Rapids Washington’s Miles Thompson set a Drake Relays record in the 100 last month at 10.37 seconds. He is one of three individuals in the 4A boys’ 100 to go sub-11 at the state qualifier along with Southeast Polk’s Abu Sama (Iowa State football recruit, 10.86) and North Scott’s Colton Voss (10.95). Thompson, a Texas Tech football recruit, ran 10.51 at the qualifier.

Greta Brus. The freshman is the only state qualifier for the Davenport North girls. Brus is seeded sixth in the 4A shot put and is coming off a personal best throw of 39-10 at last week’s state qualifier. North’s Marissa Stolfa finished sixth at last year’s state meet in the shot put.

Hurdling success. Columbus’ Triston Miller is the top seed in the 1A 110-high hurdles after running a lifetime best 14.10 at the state qualifier. PV’s Makhi Wilson ran a school-record 14.54 in the highs at the state qualifier and is seeded second in 4A. Durant’s Carlie Jo Fusco is the top seed in the 2A girls 100 hurdles after running a personal-best 14.95 and is in the final section of the 400 hurdles.

Idris Thomas. The Davenport West high jumper had his coming-out party at last year’s state meet with what was then a lifetime best clearance of 6-6 to place third in 4A. Like last year, Thomas comes in as a runner-up at the state qualifier (6-4). He jumped 6-8 at the Dunsworth Invitational in April, but this will be his first time in Drake Stadium this year after not competing at the Drake Relays.

Jorie Hanenburg. The University of Northern Iowa recruit has an opportunity to finish her career with multiple medals. The North Scott senior is seeded first in the shot put (42-1 ½) and third in the discus (124-9). The state meet did not go as she envisioned a year ago, but Hanenburg placed third in the shot put at the Drake Relays last month and was the best among 4A competitors.

Kaden Amigon. If Columbus Community has aspirations of bringing home its first team trophy since 1975, Amigon will play a significant role. The junior sprinter is seeded fourth in the 1A 100 (11.00) and 200 (22.55), fifth in the long jump (21-0 ½) and anchors a 400 relay that ran 43.24 at the WACO state qualifier.

Luke Knepp. With Pleasant Valley standout Jacob Mumey sidelined for the entire spring because of injury, Knepp has stepped into the lead role and flourished for coach Erik Belby’s distance crew. He ran a school-record 9:10.92 in the 3,200 at the Drake Relays last month to place third. He went 4:21.26 in the 1,600 last week, a time that trailed only Heidesch, Washburn and Cedar Falls’ Jaden Merrick in 4A.

Maquoketa, hello. The Cardinals have had many lean years in girls’ track and field, with only two events qualifying for state in 2017, ’18 and ’22 and only one event in ’19. Maquoketa qualified in seven events this week. Taylor Wing is seeded third in the 100 and anchors the 400 and 800 relays. Reese Kuhlman is in the final section of the open 400 and will run the final leg of the sprint medley relay that is seeded fourth.

Noelle Steines. The Calamus-Wheatland sophomore standout and two-time state cross country champion owns the top qualifying time in the three 1A distance events (800, 1,500 and 3,000) and anchors the top-seeded distance medley relay. Steines is looking to defend her 3,000 title while she ran a lifetime best of 4:35.22 in the 1,500 to win the Drake Relays title three weeks ago.

Opportunity to repeat. There are two local individuals and two local relays with a chance to defend titles from a year ago. Steines is the reigning 1A champion in the 3,000 and Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle won the 3A high jump. The Tipton boys look to defend their 2A title in the 3,200 relay and PV eyes a second straight championship in the 4A shuttle hurdle relay.

Pleasant Valley girls. The Spartans qualified in 17 of 19 events (the most of any team in the Quad Cities) and have an opportunity to double score (top-eight finish) in several of those. Goodlet (discus), Grace Boleyn (800), Lydia Sommer (1,500) and Mackenzie Fah (shot put) enter as top-three seeds in individual events. Behind frontrunner Ames, PV, Johnston, Dowling and Waukee Northwest are among those in the mix for a top-three trophy.

Queens, as in Clinton River Queens. The Clinton girls’ track and field program has experienced a resurgence this season. The River Queens have qualified eight events, the most during coach Tony Steen’s 10 years as head coach. Kanijah Angel, a returning state medalist, leads the way as she’ll run the 100 and 200 along with anchoring the 400 and 800 relays. Clinton is seeded among the top eight in three events.

RVC showdown. Four of the eight schools in the final section of the 2A boys’ 800 relay hail from the River Valley Conference. Camanche, led by anchor Ethan Schultz, is the top seed at 1:30.88. Durant is seeded third with anchor and six-sport athlete Nolan DeLong. Northeast, fueled by Talib Bird and Jimmy Weispfenning on legs two and four, enters fourth. West Liberty is seeded sixth with Jayce McHugh scheduled to anchor. All four teams were separated by less than a second at the state qualifier.

Spencer Kessel. The Louisa-Muscatine High School senior is the only boy in the state regardless of classification to eclipse 60 feet in the shot put this season. He threw 63-5 at the state qualifier — almost 7 feet farther than his nearest competitor. The UNI recruit, seeded second in the discus, is trying to become L-M’s first individual state champion since Wes Terrill (400 hurdles) in 2001.

Tristan Rheingans. The junior leads a strong contingent that Central DeWitt is sending to the 3A state meet. Rheingans is seeded third in the 400 hurdles and 10th in the 110 highs. He’ll also run on the 800 and 1,600 relays that are top-eight seeds. If the Sabers can perform above their seeds in several events, they could challenge for third place behind favorites Pella and Western Dubuque.

Umbrellas are prohibited inside Drake Stadium. The forecast, though, looks quite favorable for the weekend: Thursday (high of 82, precipitation chance is around 20% during the day, 50% at night); Friday (high of 68, rain chance is around 25%); Saturday (high of 71 and rain chance less than 10%).

Venue. This marks the 51st consecutive state meet at least part of the championships will be contested at Drake Stadium. Referred to as the “blue oval,” the large school boys have run at Drake every year since 1973, which was the start of back-to-back team titles for Ira Dunsworth at Davenport Central. The small school boys competed at Ankeny High in 1984-85.

Wheelchair competition. West Liberty freshman Payton Maas is slated to race in the wheelchair 100, 200 and 400. She qualified in the 100 with a time of 33.46 seconds, 1:14.15 in the 200 and 2:33.45 in the 400. There are three entrants in the 100 and two for the 200 and 400 races.

Xavier’s Grayson Hartman. The senior from Cedar Rapids Xavier won the 110 high hurdles at the Drake Relays last month and has recorded the fastest time in the state this season at 14.05 seconds. The 3A state meet record is 14.03 by Solon’s Connor Ham (2014-15).

Young bucks. It is unusual for boys to make a big impact on varsity as ninth graders, particularly in individual events. There are four freshman boys from the metro and surrounding area to qualify in an individual event — Bettendorf’s J.J. McDermott (4A 400 hurdles), Northeast’s Colby Gray (2A high jump), West Liberty’s Axell Polanco (2A 100) and Columbus’ Alexander Rees (1A 110 hurdles).

Zach McMillian. The North Scott High School junior goes into the 4A discus competition as the top seed after his lifetime best of 183-2 at the state qualifier. McMillian is seeking redemption after fouling on all three attempts in the discus at the Drake Relays last month.