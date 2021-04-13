Anamosa, Bellevue collect titles at Saber Relays

“That was my first mile this season, a chance to refresh my legs and get used to what they’re doing again in that race,” Knoche said. “To come back with a win in the 4x4, that was big going into Drake week.”

Knoche got the baton in third place and closed strong to nip Northeast's Thomas Machande and Bellevue's Waller at the finish line.

“I’ve been waiting for a good one to put it together,” Knoche said. “It is always fun (to chase), that’s what track and field is all about.”

The Warriors are above the current projected cutoff for the Drake Relays in the distance medley relay, an event Knoche anchored to a Class 1A state title two years ago.

After not having a chance last season because of COVID-19, Knoche is eager for the championship season.

“All that offseason training and summer training in 2020, I’m ready for it not to go to waste this year,” Knoche said. “I’m feel I’m in a good place now but never comfortable. I’m always striving for more.”

Kolton Murphy anchored Easton Valley to a win in the small-school 800 relay. He also was second in the 200 and anchored the River Hawks to second in the 400 relay.