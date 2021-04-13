Anamosa, Bellevue collect titles at Saber Relays

DEWITT — The weather conditions were not suited for records or getting any running events qualified for next week’s Drake Relays on Tuesday night.
With participants going into a strong headwind, it was all about survival.
“That wind, it was not pleasing one bit,” Bellevue sprinter Jacob Waller said. “It may not seem bad, but once you got around the curve for the last 100, all you feel is the wind in your face.”
Anamosa and Bellevue negotiated the conditions better than everyone else at the Saber Relays.
Propelled by victories in six events, Anamosa won the eight-team large-school division over host Central DeWitt, 151-130. Bellevue cruised to the title in the small-school division with 184 points, 72 clear of runner-up Tipton.
Bellevue distance ace Brady Griebel took first in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 while Waller prevailed in the 100, 200 and anchored the victorious 400 relay.
It was Bellevue’s third Saber Relays title in the last six years.
“This was the first meet we got to run every event,” Waller said. “We came in and set ourselves to a high standard. We wanted to get 200 (points).
“I think when the weather gets nice, the possibilities are endless for our team.”
Central DeWitt hung close with Anamosa.
The Sabers collected four victories — Lucas Burmeister (200, 110 high hurdles), Matt Watters (high jump) and the sprint medley relay that included Burmeister — along with two runners-up and eight third-place finishes.
“We weren’t focused on times, our goal was to try and compete for the top spot and winning the meet,” Sabers coach Jason Lansing said. “Up and down the lineup, we competed in everything.
“We’re pretty banged up right now, so we’re trying to piece things together and take a step forward every meet. As long as the effort is there, that’s what we’re looking for right now.”
Even though his time didn’t reflect it, Burmeister felt his performance in the 110 hurdles (15.85) was stronger than his time of 15.55 at Tipton late last month.
“I didn’t hit as many hurdles,” Burmeister said. “The wind was huge factor in our times.”
Burmeister hopes to get one more crack at the 110 hurdles on Thursday before the qualifying deadline for the Drake Relays.
Chase Knoche anchored Calamus-Wheatland to victories in the distance medley and 1,600 relays. He also finished third in the 1,600 behind Griebel and Tipton standout Caleb Shumaker.
“That was my first mile this season, a chance to refresh my legs and get used to what they’re doing again in that race,” Knoche said. “To come back with a win in the 4x4, that was big going into Drake week.”
Knoche got the baton in third place and closed strong to nip Northeast's Thomas Machande and Bellevue's Waller at the finish line.
“I’ve been waiting for a good one to put it together,” Knoche said. “It is always fun (to chase), that’s what track and field is all about.”
The Warriors are above the current projected cutoff for the Drake Relays in the distance medley relay, an event Knoche anchored to a Class 1A state title two years ago.
After not having a chance last season because of COVID-19, Knoche is eager for the championship season.
“All that offseason training and summer training in 2020, I’m ready for it not to go to waste this year,” Knoche said. “I’m feel I’m in a good place now but never comfortable. I’m always striving for more.”
Kolton Murphy anchored Easton Valley to a win in the small-school 800 relay. He also was second in the 200 and anchored the River Hawks to second in the 400 relay.
“We can do better than what we’re doing right now,” Murphy said. “In a couple of meets, our handoffs have slowed us down and we had someone fall in the shuttle hurdle tonight. It is little stuff like that we need to fix.”
Clinton’s Joe Simpson won the shot put (52-3) in the large-school division.
Tipton snatched first in three events — Nile Schuett (discus), the 3,200 and shuttle hurdle relays.
Saber Relays
At Central DeWitt
Class A
Teams – 1. Anamosa 151; 2. Central DeWitt 130; 3. Dubuque Wahlert 65; 4. Cascade 58; 5. Clinton 56; 6. Mount Vernon 54; 7. Davenport North 51; 8. Maquoketa 14
Discus – 1. Nolan Mclean, Anamosa, 142-9; 2. Duke Faley, Wahlert, 141-11; 3. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 141-3
Shot put – 1. Joe Simpson, Clinton, 52-3; 2. Duke Faley, Wahlert, 46-6 ½; 3. Cole Miller, Central DeWitt, 45-10 ½
High jump – 1. Matt Watters, Central DeWitt, 5-6; 2. Brady Erickson, Mount Vernon, 5-6; 3. Colby Cornelius, Central DeWitt, 5-6
Long jump – 1. Jay Gatto, Anamosa, 19-7 ½; 2. Giovanni Rivera, Dav. North, 18-10 ½; 3. Alex Fuller, Central DeWitt, 18-10
Sprint medley relay – 1. Central DeWitt (Reemtsma, Pace, Burmeister, Blankenship), 1:40.84; 2. Anamosa, 1:41.61; 3. Davenport North, 1:42.76
3,200 – 1. Shea Keister, Anamosa, 10:38.50; 2. Drew Pate, Anamosa, 10:59.28; 3. Parker Sirna, Clinton, 11:00.58
3,200 relay – 1. Mount Vernon (Fall, Meeker, Fencl, Sansenbach), 8:46.41; 2. Cascade, 8:52.28; 3. Central DeWitt, 8:55.75
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Anamosa (Casey, Weers, Keating, Borst), 1:06.93; 2. Central DeWitt, 1:11.82; 3. Mount Vernon, 1:13.92
100 – 1. Ryan Brosius, Wahlert, 11.64; 2. James Porter, Dav. North, 11.83; 3. Jake Brosius, Wahlert, 11.87
Distance medley relay – 1. Cascade (Rickels, Finzel, Nava, Miller), 3:55.51; 2. Anamosa, 3:58.79; 3. Clinton, 4:02.35
400 – 1. Tristan Weers, Anamosa, 53.01; 2. Joe Martinez, Dav. North, 53.76; 3. Sean Kinney, Central DeWitt, 54.37
800 relay – 1. Dubuque Wahlert (J. Brosius, Anstoetter, Cummer, R. Brosius), 1:35.28; 2. Anamosa, 1:36.02; 3. Davenport North, 1:37.09
110 hurdles – 1. Lucas Burmeister, Central DeWitt, 15.85; 2. Colton Borst, Anamosa, 16.00; 3. Jackson McAleer, Cascade, 16.33
800 – 1. Zach Fall, Mount Vernon, 2:11.43; 2. Carson Sansenbach, Mount Vernon, 2:13.40; 3. Sean Kinney, Central DeWitt, 2:13.67
200 – 1. Lucas Burmeister, Central DeWitt, 22.76; 2. Ky Kaufmann, Anamosa, 24.16; 3. Alex Fuller, Central DeWitt, 24.24
400 hurdles – 1. Jackson McAleer, Cascade, 58.27; 2. Colton Borst, Anamosa, 1:00.10; 3. Tristan Rheingans, Central DeWitt, 1:01.43
1,600 – 1. Shea Keister, Anamosa, 4:54.22; 2. Drew Pate, Anamosa, 4:56.48; 3. Carter Donovan, Central DeWitt, 5:00.17
400 relay – 1. Dubuque Wahlert (J. Brosius, Anstoetter, Cummer, R. Brosius), 45.15; 2. Anamosa, 45.77; 3. Davenport North, 45.78
1,600 relay – 1. Cascade (Manternach, Miller, McAleer, Nava), 3:36.23; 2. Central DeWitt, 3:42.41; 3. Anamosa, 3:43.35
Class B
Teams – 1. Bellevue 184; 2. Tipton 112; 3. Northeast 81; 4. North Cedar 76; 5. Calamus-Wheatland 54; 6. Easton Valley 46; 7. Midland 31
Discus – 1. Nile Schuett, Tipton, 133-8; 2. Iziek Soper, Midland, 121-4; 3. Jacob Sander, North Cedar, 120-5
Shot put – 1. Samuel Moraetes, Northeast, 49-0; 2. Nile Schuett, Tipton, 46-9 ½; 3. Jacob Sander, North Cedar, 43-0 ½
High jump – 1. Ethan Klemme, Bellevue, 5-8; 2. Cole VanderHeiden, Cal-Wheat, 5-4; 3. Quinton Pickett, Bellevue, 5-4
Long jump – 1. Kael Unruh, North Cedar, 21-2 ½; 2. Alex Pitts, Bellevue, 19-5 ½; 3. Daniel Hansen, North Cedar, 17-8
Sprint medley relay – 1. Northeast (Weispfenning, Hughes, Gruhn, Machande), 1:41.34; 2. Tipton, 1:42.65; 3. Easton Valley, 1:43.13
3,200 – 1. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 10:26.94; 2. Troy Butler, Tipton, 10:44.25; 3. Ben Steinbeck, Bellevue, 11:15.73
3,200 relay – 1. Tipton (Bohlmann, Schmidt, Nichols, Shumaker), 8:37.44; 2. Northeast, 8:55.34; 3. Bellevue, 9:21.22
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Tipton (Kline, Thumma, Schmidt, Elijah), 1:10.72; 2. Bellevue, 1:10.81; 3. Easton Valley, 1:11.25
100 – 1. Jacob Waller, Bellevue, 11.71; 2. Kael Unruh, North Cedar, 11.97; 3. Ezekiel Graves, Tipton, 12.14
Distance medley relay – 1. Cal-Wheat (Scheer, Cavey, Buchmeyer, Knoche), 3:47.03; 2. Northeast, 3:51.19; 3. Bellevue, 3:54.14
400 – 1. Kaden Guenther, Bellevue, 55.34; 2. Jaxon Sander, North Cedar, 56.75; 3. Magnus Sands, Cal-Wheat, 58.79
800 relay – 1. Easton Valley (Fuegen, Christof, Gruver, Murphy), 1:36.49; 2. Cal-Wheat, 1:38.61; 3. Bellevue, 1:39.39
110 hurdles – 1. Alex Pitts, Bellevue, 16.28; 2. Riley Carrier, Bellevue, 18.16; 3. AJ Thumma, Tipton, 18.94
800 – 1. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 2:02.99; 2. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 2:05.37; 3. Ty Nichols, Tipton, 2:09.82
200 – 1. Jacob Waller, Bellevue, 23.49; 2. Kolton Murphy, Easton Valley, 24.28; 3. Giacomo Nacisi, Northeast, 24.73
400 hurdles – 1. Alex Pitts, Bellevue, 1:00.80; 2. Cody Bohlmann, Tipton, 1:02.14; 3. Jaxon Sander, North Cedar, 1:02.30
1,600 – 1. Brady Griebel, Bellevue, 4:34.64; 2. Caleb Shumaker, Tipton, 4:38.82; 3. Chase Knoche, Cal-Wheat, 4:42.39