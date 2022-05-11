Anderson's three golds help A-W to sectional team gold

MANLIUS — Prior to Wednesday night's IHSA Class 1A Bureau Valley girls' track and field sectional, Kennady Anderson was uncertain whether or not she would run her usual slate of four events.

But with Annawan-Wethersfield setting its sights on its first sectional team title since 2016, the Titans' sophomore standout decided to go the maximum in spite of the evening's heat.

Scoring an individual sweep in the 3200, 800 and 1600 meter races, Anderson racked up big points for A-W as it brought home the championship plaque with a total of 125 points.

"For awhile, I didn't know if I was going to run all four," she said. "Winning a sectional team title was our overall goal, and that was part of the reason why I decided to do all four, to help us get the championship."

In the 3200, Anderson posted a time of 11:55.67, then hit the finish in the 800 in 2:23.21 before posting a clocking of 5:36.25 in the 1600. She finished her night by helping A-W's 4x400 relay to a second-place finish.

"I was definitely trying to win all of my races. That was my overall goal," she said. "In the two mile, I thought I ran faster than I did, and I was expecting to get a decent time in the 800."

Anderson's gold rush was coupled with wins by Cassidy Miller in the shot put (11.25 meters) and the Titans' 4x100 relay of Ally Celus, Bella VanOpdorp, Madison Rusk and Kaylee Celus, who combined for a 50.90 clocking.

Second-place efforts from Brody Garcia (discus), Rusk (100) and Kaylee Celus (300 low hurdles) and the Titans' 4x200 relay added to the Annawan-Wethersfield point total.

"I was definitely hitting the wall on the final stretch," Celus said of her hurdles' effort. "I tried to find the extra energy and use it to get over the last few hurdles."

For her part, Miller was expecting to leave here with a gold medal. Now, she wants to top her fifth-place finish at last year's state meet.

"I've been throwing over state-qualifying all year, so I was coming in to win," she said. "I want to be on the podium and finish higher than I did last year."

Also state-bound: Fulton's Lauren Mahoney's took first in the 100 in 12.74 seconds and also teamed with Abbigail Thyne, Annaka Hackett and Mikayla Gazo to win the 4x200 relay in 1:49.58. Mahoney, Gazo, Brooklyn Brennan and Miraya Pessman won the 4x400 relay in 4:16.79.

Mahoney also helped the Steamers' 4x100 relay to state with a second-place finish. Team-wise, Fulton tallied 79 points to edge Erie-Prophetstown (77.75 points) for second place.

For Erie-Prophetstown, Brianna Neumiller threw 34.92 meters to win the discus. The Panthers' 4x800 relay of Dylan Chandler, Jade Nickerson, Jillian Norman and Riley Packer took first in 10:59.05. Packer also qualified with a runner-up finish in the 800.

"I was ranked first coming in, but I didn't let it get to my head. I knew I still had to compete," said Neumiller. "In most meets this season, I've shown progress with my throws."

In the pole vault, E-P's duo of senior Hayley Wuebben and sophomore Olivia Purvis are both Charleston-bound.

Wuebben cleared 2.90 meters to finish second, while Purvis took third by hitting the state-qualifying standard of 2.74 meters.

"I definitely wanted to at least qualify; that was my main goal," said Wuebben, who won the Three Rivers Conference pole vault title here last Thursday. "I also wanted a P.R., but on my third attempt, the standards were not in the correct spot.

"I know I'll get it at state, especially if the weather cooperates."

Also state-bound for the Panthers is Buck, who took second in the shot put and 200 and third in the 400.

Riverdale's Makenna Bode took first place in the 400 with a time of 1:01.01.

