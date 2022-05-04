Annawan-Wethersfield girls track all about quality over quantity

In terms of numbers, the Annawan-Wethersfield girls track and field squad appears at first glance to be somewhat on the thin side.

With 13 athletes on their roster, one of whom is currently sidelined by injury, the Titans nonetheless have done very well for themselves heading into Friday's Lincoln Trail Conference meet.

The two-time defending LTC champions have three invitational titles to their credit this spring, taking first place at Erie-Prophetstown's Ed Schmidt Invitational, their own A-W Titan Invite and the Bureau Valley Invitational.

Additionally, A-W has finished second to Three Rivers Conference powerhouse Sherrard twice, at Riverdale's Paul Parker Invitational and Alleman's Phil Sailer Invite.

"We've done very well," A-W coach Ann Heller said. "We do very well in just about every event, the only difference is we don't have two bodies for each event like Sherrard does. Where we run into trouble is the numbers game."

But in terms of the competitors the Titans do have, the talent quotient runs very high indeed.

Sophomore distance standout Kennady Anderson has set school records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 in addition to running with A-W's 1,600 relay. On Monday, she set meet records in the 3,200 and 800 to help the Titans win the LTC fresh-soph meet.

"She's just been phenomenal, just tremendous," Heller said of Anderson, also a standout for Annawan-Wethersfield's cross country squad. "She runs so smooth, and she always wants to do four events per meet."

The Titans are strong in the field events, led by senior and 2021 shot put state qualifier Cassidy Miller in the weights and the quartet of senior Maddy Rusk, junior Danielle Johnson and sophomores Kaylee Celus and Olivia Goodley in the long jump and triple jump.

Celus has also emerged as a standout in the 300 low hurdles. Additionally, the A-W relay teams have grown progressively stronger over the season.

"Our relays are really coming together," Heller said. "Our 4x100 is within one second of state-qualifying time, our 4x200 is within two seconds and our 4x400 within three seconds. We're pretty much content with where we're at."

Annawan-Wethersfield was set to compete at Kewanee's Brockman Relays on Tuesday, but that meet was cancelled. That gives the Titans more time to prepare for Friday's LTC meet, hosted by Mercer County.

Coming off team titles in 2019 and '21 — sandwiched around the COVID-19-cancelled 2020 spring season — Heller is confident yet circumspect about her team's chances at a conference three-peat.

"I won't say that we'll get the title again," she said, "but if everyone's healthy on Friday, we'll be strong. We'll see how it goes."

