Area 1A runners fare well at Illinois Top Times

This weekend marks the transition from indoor to outdoor competition for area high school track and field teams.

Often considered the indoor state meet, the Illinois Top Times meet in Bloomington got underway with Class 1A competition on Friday and continues through Saturday with 2A and 3A athletes in action.

In Friday's 1A competition at Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center, several area athletes turned in strong performances, highlighted by several top 5 individual finishes.

In the girls' Top Times meet, Annawan-Wethersfield sophomore Kennady Anderson scored a pair of second-place finishes in the 800 and 1600, the best individual efforts by a local 1A runner in either the girls' and boys' meets.

Anderson's time of 2:21.00 in the 800 was almost good enough to win a gold medal, as she was edged by a hundreth of a second by Paxton-Buckley-Loda junior Trixie Johnson (2:20.59).

Also in the 800, Erie-Prophetstown junior Riley Packer just missed the top 5 by just over a second, placing sixth with a time of 2:27.70. Orion sophomore Olivia Thomsen (2:47.01) placed 12th in the 800, and was also 12th in the 3200 with a 12:58.91 clocking.

In the 1600, Anderson's time of 5:14.95 was nearly seven seconds behind first-place Elena Rybak of Glen Carbon Father McGivney. Mercer County junior Eden Mueller took seventh in 5:31.07.

Also earning a top 5 finish in the girls' meet was Sherrard junior Olivia Meskan in the shot put. Meskan uncorked a throw of 37 feet, 2 inches to place fifth.

Annawan-Wethersfield senior Cassidy Miller took 10th in the shot put by throwing 35-0 3/4, with Erie-Prophetstown sophomore Kennedy Buck (34-4 1/2) taking 12th. On the track, Buck was seventh in the 400 with a time of 1:02.76.

Individually, Sherrard junior Kelsey Hutchins was top 10 in the triple jump, leaping 32-9 1/4 to finish ninth. The Tigers' 4x400 (4:24.76) and 4x800 (10:27.56) relays finished seventh and eighth, respectively. Fulton's 4x200 relay was seventh with a 1:52.32 clocking.

On the boys' side in 1A, Riverdale junior Tommy Murray had a pair of top 5 performances in the 1600 and 3200, with classmate Landis Musser doing likewise in the 800 meter run.

Murray's mile time of 4:30.09 was good for a third-place showing, while his 9:51.56 clocking in the two-mile event earned him fourth place. In the latter event, Ram junior Peyton Sand (10:41.74) placed 13th.

Musser took fifth in the 800 by turning in a time of 2:01.54, and also bagged a top 10 finish in the 1600, placing ninth in 4:39.64.

A third Ram junior, William Leighty, also landed in the top 5 in the field events. He cleared 41 feet, 6 inches in the triple jump to finish in third place.

Matching Murray and Leighty for the best finish by an area 1A boys' competitor was Erie-Prophetstown senior Braxton Froeliger. He placed third in the long jump by clearing 21 feet, 1 1/4 inches. Riverdale sophomore Luke Wiklund (18-1 1/4) was 12th in the same event.

Mercer County also had a pair of top 10 performances, both coming in the field events.

In the high jump, senior Trenton Coulter's 5-11 3/4 effort was good enough for 10th place. Golden Eagle sophomore Colby Cox likewise finished 10th in the triple jump, clearing 38-3 3/4.

