This past weekend marked the transition from the indoor track & field season to the outdoor high school campaign.

The annual Illinois Top Times indoor meet — considered the unofficial state meet for indoor track — took place in Bloomington at Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center.

Many area high school athletes spread out over all three classes took part in this year's Top Times event, with a trio of champions being crowned.

In the Class 2A boys' meet, Geneseo High School junior Cooper Schaad came into the pole vault seeded second behind Paul Migas of Lake Villa Lakes. Both cleared a top height of 15-feet, 3-inches (4.65-meters), but Schaad earned the title on the basis of fewer misses.

In 1A boys' competition, Riverdale High School senior distance standout Tommy Murray took the gold medal in the 3200 with a time of 9:27.84, heading up a field that included three other local top 10 finishers.

Mercer County senior Derek Coulter (10:02.45) was fifth in the two mile run, followed by two more Rams — freshman Braeden Bode (sixth, 10:04.27) and senior Peyton Sand (ninth, 10:16.73).

Murray almost came away with two gold medals this weekend, but had to settle for second place in the 1600. His metric mile time of 4:27.13 was topped only by the 4:22.81 clocking of Pinckneyville's Isaac Teel.

Also earning Top Times gold was Sherrard senior Kelsey Hutchins in the 1A girls' competition. Seeded first in the triple jump, Hutchins lived up to her billing by leaping 36-feet, 4.25-inches (11.08 meters) to capture the crown.

Hutchins also anchored the Tigers' 14th-place 4x200 relay (1:55.51), teaming with Cami Anderson, Sarah Neal and Aliza Dominique. She teamed with Neal, Madison Mathis and Lillian Russell for a 10th-place time of 4:22.74 in the 4x400 relay.

In addition to the titles won by Schaad, Murray and Hutchins, several other area competitors logged second-place finishes.

In the 3A girls' meet, Moline senior Corynn Holmes was runner-up in the high jump as Rockford Guilford's Bianca Colon edged her for first place; both clearing 5-3 (1.60 meters).

Holmes also posted a fifth-place time of 9.25 seconds in the 60 hurdles. Joining her in the high jump was classmate Sam Veto, who cleared 4-11.75 (1.52) to finish 11th.

The 2A girls' meet saw Geneseo's 4x400 relay of Addison Pischke, Sierra Krueger, Jaide Flowers and Phoebe Shoemaker earn silver medals with a time of 4:10.94, finishing just six hundreths of a second behind Mount Zion.

Three-fourths of the Lady Leafs' mile relay, with Taylor Krueger running instead of Flowers, took sixth in the 4x200 with a 1:48.55 clocking. Individually, Flowers was 12th in the 400 with a time of 1:02.37.

In the 1A girls' competition, Annawan-Wethersfield junior Kennady Anderson took second in the 800 with a time of 2:18.93, bettered only by the 2:17.05 clocking posted by Ahry Comer of Golconda Pope County.

Anderson also scored bronze in the 1600 (5:13.53) and anchored the Titans' 4x400 relay to a seventh-place time of 4:18.05, teaming with Kaylee Celus, Danielle Johnson and Bella VanOpdorp.

On the boys' side in 1A, Rockridge senior Peyton Locke finished as the runner-up in the open 200 as his time of 22.93 seconds was bettered only by the 22.23 effort of Winnebago's Supreme Muhammad.

Locke also scored a top-five placing in the 60-meter sprint, taking fourth in 7.04 seconds. He teamed with Ryan Hines, Jacob McLeod and Jacob Freyermuth on the Rockets' 12th-place 4x200 relay (1:36.99).

Other top 10 finishes: In Class 3A, Moline's Nailah Anders took sixth in the girls' shot put with a throw of 39-2.5 (11.95). On the boys' side, United Township's Benedict Lissa measured 36-11.5 (11.26) to take seventh in the triple jump.

In 2A, Geneseo's Olivia Marshall took home bronze in the girls' shot put, throwing 34-1.5 (10.40). Teammate Jocelyn Cechowicz was ninth in the pole vault, clearing 10-6 (3.20).

On the boys' side in 2A, the Maple Leafs got top 10 performances from Jacob Rapps in the 60 hurdles (eighth, 8.79), Dylan Gehl in the 3200 (ninth, 9:49.85), Brayden Combs in the triple jump (10th, 32-11.75) and Kaden Salisbury in the shot put (10th, 41-7).

In the 1A girls' meet, Annawan-Wethersfield's Tyra Jones (fifth, 16-11.25) and Fulton's Paige Cramer (ninth, 16-3.25) were both top 10 in the long jump, as was Erie-Prophetstown's Kennedy Buck (sixth, 34-9) in the shot put.

Mercer County's Eden Mueller took fourth in the 3200 (11:16.55) and sixth in the 1600 (5:18.12), with Ridgewood's Emily Downing coming in sixth in the two mile with an 11:35.90 clocking. West Carroll's Emma Randecker placed fourth in the 200 (26.57 seconds).

Fulton's 4x200 relay quartet of Brooklyn Thoms, Annaka Hackett, Grace Dykstra and Miraya Pessman took fifth with a time of 1:52.11. Sherrard's 4x800 foursome of Jocelyn Skelley, Beth Churchill, Madisyn Skelley and Mathis were 10th (10:23.99).

On the boys' side in 1A, Riverdale's Landis Musser came in fourth in the 800 with a 2:00.03 clocking. In the field events, Mercer County's Chase Olson took fifth in the triple jump (35-7.25), Erie-Prophetstown's Parker Holldorf seventh in the pole vault (12-7.5) and Fulton's Braiden Damhoff eighth in the shot put (40-9).