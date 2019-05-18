DES MOINES — Adrea Arthofer took her final lap around Drake Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It also probably signaled the last chapter of her competitive running career.
A fixture on Pleasant Valley’s sprint relays the past four years, Arthofer added three more medals to her collection Saturday afternoon at the Class 4A state meet.
After a third-place finish in Friday’s 800 relay, Arthofer was a member of PV’s runner-up sprint medley, third place 400 and eighth place 1,600 relays.
“I think looking back as a senior now, it is all getting very nostalgic,” she said. “Coming out and getting (personal bests) is definitely the way you want to end your career.”
Waukee rolled to its fourth straight championship and sixth in eight years with 81.33 points. Cedar Falls and Southeast Polk snatched the other two team trophies.
PV, which scored in seven of the 19 events, placed seventh with 36 points.
“Obviously, the goal was to get that trophy, but you can’t help it if other teams come out and have some of the best races of their careers,” Arthofer said. “There were a lot of areas where I don’t think people expected or projected us to do as well as we did.”
Third the past three seasons in the sprint medley, Arthofer teamed with Carli Spelhaug, Morgan Ramirez and Harmony Creasy for a runner-up finish in 1:48.04. Creasy anchored in 57.4 seconds.
Then in the 400 relay, it was Spelhaug, Ramirez, Emily Wood and Arthofer. They crossed in fourth place, but Waterloo East was later disqualified to move up a spot.
Arthofer had a chance to run the anchor leg against seven-time state champion Kerris Roberts of Waterloo East and Ankeny sprinter Mytika Mayberry.
“It kind of motivates me and makes me proud of myself that I was even in that position and was trusted to fulfill that anchor spot,” Arthofer said.
Ramirez, a junior, was part of three relays that medaled.
“I felt we ran very well today,” she said. “We're coming home with a lot of medals, very excited about how we finished. We were a little nervous going into it, but we trusted our coaches and all the workouts (coach) Kenny (Wheeler) had us doing leading up to this.”
For Arthofer, she will attend the University of Denver this fall to major in biology.
“There is a lot of pressure from Kenny and other people to keep going with track,” she said. “I’ll think about it this summer, but I kind of want to go to Denver and focus on school.”
Bettendorf just missed getting a medal in two events. The Bulldogs were ninth in the sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays.