Assumption collects pair of top-three finishes; Boleyn, Horner leave with four medals each

DES MOINES — The weekend did not go as the Assumption High School girls track and team envisioned.
It was disqualified in the 800 relay Friday. It failed to reach the final in the 400 relay later that day, an event it placed in at the Drake Relays last month.
Assumption, however, could leave with some satisfaction after a pair of top-three finishes in relays Saturday at the Class 3A state meet.
Morgan Jennings anchored the Knights to a bronze medal in the sprint medley relay and then Jennings teamed with Bella Motley, Kelly Grobstich and Annika Kotula for a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay inside Drake Stadium.
“We had a lot of ups and downs,” Kotula said. “It was not really how we wanted it to end, but we at least got second in this event.”
Assumption beat Solon for the 1,600 relay title a year ago. The Spartans settled the score as they finished off their first team title in a dozen years with a relay championship in 3 minutes, 55.14 seconds. Assumption clocked in at 3:59.77.
“Solon is a really good team and you’ve got to give it to them,” Jennings said. “They performed really well today.”
The Knights finished with 17 points for the meet and in a tie for 16th place.
Maggie Johnson, Motley, Grobstich and Jennings ran 1:49.51 in the sprint medley, which trailed only Western Dubuque’s state-meet record of 1:45.58 and Dubuque Wahlert’s 1:48.66.
“We really didn’t know where we were going to land in that event,” Jennings said. “We surprised ourselves with how we did.”
In Class 4A, Pleasant Valley freshman Grace Boleyn and Bettendorf senior Avery Horner left with a maximum of four medals each.
After collecting medals in the 3,200 and distance medley relays, Boleyn was third in the 800 in 2:15.19, a personal best for an open 800. Iowa City Liberty’s Ashlyn Keeney was positioned to take bronze, but collapsed right before the finish line to move Boleyn up a spot.
“I felt so bad,” Boleyn said. “I just wanted to drag her to the finish (line) with me. I know what it feels like going through cross country and losing control of your body. It is a helpless feeling.
“Being that close to the finish, your heart goes out to her.”
Boleyn came back and was eighth in the 1,500 in 4:43.16.
“I’ve had so much fun this weekend,” she said. “It has been a party.”
Despite battling a hip injury throughout the season, Boleyn said it felt much better this week.
“I’m just so thankful to have the opportunities and to not let it stop me,” she said.
Boleyn will begin an offseason of training and then start cross country in the fall.
“You look across the state, after the freshman season, people seem to be more comfortable racing and they usually make some big jumps,” she said. “I’m looking forward to see if I can do that as well.”
Horner, off to play soccer at Iowa State in the fall, had a hectic Saturday. She ran the 200 leg on the Bulldogs’ fourth place sprint medley relay, was seventh in the 200 and eighth in the 100.
Brooke Magistrelli, Tessa Teagarden and Maya Williams joined Horner on the medley which finished in 1:49.17.
“We finally got our handoffs pretty perfect this time,” Horner said, “and we all ran the fastest times we have. It just all worked out.”
Horner ran 12.66 in the 100 and 25.43 in the 200. She admitted her legs were fatigued after playing a soccer game earlier in the week and then running six races in the past three days counting preliminaries.
“Honestly, I’m just happy my legs lasted this long and I could make the finals,” Horner said.
In what was her final competitive track meet, Horner was pleased with the growth she made this season.
“It was a great way to go out,” she said. “To get a medal in every single event I ran this week is really exciting.”
Clinton’s Kanijah Angel was sixth in the 100 in 12.48 seconds. It was the third consecutive time Angel has set a new personal mark in that race.
“Even if I didn’t get first, second or third, it felt good to drop a lot of time against these fast runners,” the sophomore said. “This taught me a lot, the things I need to work on.
“I just need to keep dropping time. I want to be on top by my senior year.”
Bettendorf’s McKenzie Borden became a two-time state place winner in the 100 hurdles. She took seventh in 15.51 seconds.
Waukee Northwest, in its first year of existence, won the 4A girls title with 70 points. PV tied for 12th with 26 points and Bettendorf was 16th with 19.
Photos: Day three of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Pleasant Valley runners celebrate after placing first in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Lydia Sommer competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Andrew Miller competes in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calumus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumptin's Kelly Grobstich competes in the 3a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Louis Blackman competes in the 4a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Laney Esmoil competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Jorie Hanenburg competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumptino's Morgan Jennings competes in the 3a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan competes in the 2a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Isaac Acosta competes in the 1a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Lainey Shelangoski competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Quinn Veach competes in the 1a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann and Northeast's Caleb Gruhn compete in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Bailey Boddicker competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Sydney Rivera competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Peter Phan competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Jayce McHugh competes in the 2a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Maya Williams competes in the 4a girls sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Calvin Curcija competes in the Class 4A boys sprint medley relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Curcija anchored the Bulldogs to a seventh-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Macie Ripslinger competes in the 3a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Caden Ridgley competes in the 3a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Cody Bohlmann competes in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Isaac Foster competes in the 4a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Runners competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Daniel Zietlow competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mymey competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann celebrates as he crosses the finish third in the 2a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Turkey Valley's Jalyssa Blazek, Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines and Grand View's Maddy Childs cross the finish line to finish, first, second and third respectively as they competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson clears a hurdle during the anchor leg of the shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. Wilson and the Spartans won the race in 58.96 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Jake Gustison competes in the 1a boys 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Jake Gustinson competes in the 1a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wilton's Se Ann Houghton competes in the 2a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Lindsy Massner competes in the 1a girls 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton's Kanijah Angel competes in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Charlie Huesmann competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendrof's Kole Williams hands the baton to Calvin Curcija as they compete in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Will Ginter hands the baton to Lucas Burmeister as they compete in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Morgan Jennings hands the baton to Bella Motley as they compete in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Kelly Grobstich competes in the 3a girls 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Elllie Rickertsen competes in the 2a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Drake Shelangoski competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettenforf's Parker Miller competes in the 4a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's McKenzie Borden competes in the 4a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Columbus' Kaden Amigon competes in the 1a boys 200 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Makhi Wilson, Max Doran, Grant Necker and Daniel Zietlow celebrate after placing first in the Class 4A boys shuttle hurdle relay Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Serah Shafer competes in the 1a girls 4x100 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Clay Bohlmann, left, competes in the 2a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Tarun Vedula competes in the 4a boys 1600 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Alex Fuller hands the baton to Hunter Blankenship as they compete in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley runners celebrate after placing first in the Class 4A boys shuttle hurdle relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. The Spartans won in a school-record time of 58.96 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula runs the anchor leg of the Class 3A 1,600-meter relay Saturday at the state meet in Des Moines. The Knights were runner-up to Solon in the event.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Macy Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Skylar Hoffman competes in the 3a girls 1500 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Hunter Blankenship competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Garrett Hollenback hands the baton to Drake Shelangoski as they compete in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Nolan DeLong, center, competes in the 2a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Lucas Burmeister competes in the 3a boys 4x400 meter relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Elllie Rickertsen competes in the 2a girls 100 meter hurdles during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers competes in the 4a boys 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner competes in the 4a girls 100 meter dash during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Jackson Riedesel competes in the 1a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Elizabeth Daufeldt competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ezekiel Graves competes in the 2a boys sprint medley during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Emily Hemphill competes in the 1a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
West Liberty's Rylee Goodale competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine's McKenna Hohenade competes in the 2a girls 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Macy Huston competes in the 2a girls shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Jacob Mumey competes in the 4a boys 800 meter run during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grant Necker competes in the 4a boys shuttle hurdle relay during day three of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley placed first with a time of 58.96.
NIKOS FRAZIER
