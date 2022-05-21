Assumption collects pair of top-three finishes; Boleyn, Horner leave with four medals each

DES MOINES — The weekend did not go as the Assumption High School girls track and team envisioned.

It was disqualified in the 800 relay Friday. It failed to reach the final in the 400 relay later that day, an event it placed in at the Drake Relays last month.

Assumption, however, could leave with some satisfaction after a pair of top-three finishes in relays Saturday at the Class 3A state meet.

Morgan Jennings anchored the Knights to a bronze medal in the sprint medley relay and then Jennings teamed with Bella Motley, Kelly Grobstich and Annika Kotula for a runner-up finish in the 1,600 relay inside Drake Stadium.

“We had a lot of ups and downs,” Kotula said. “It was not really how we wanted it to end, but we at least got second in this event.”

Assumption beat Solon for the 1,600 relay title a year ago. The Spartans settled the score as they finished off their first team title in a dozen years with a relay championship in 3 minutes, 55.14 seconds. Assumption clocked in at 3:59.77.

“Solon is a really good team and you’ve got to give it to them,” Jennings said. “They performed really well today.”

The Knights finished with 17 points for the meet and in a tie for 16th place.

Maggie Johnson, Motley, Grobstich and Jennings ran 1:49.51 in the sprint medley, which trailed only Western Dubuque’s state-meet record of 1:45.58 and Dubuque Wahlert’s 1:48.66.

“We really didn’t know where we were going to land in that event,” Jennings said. “We surprised ourselves with how we did.”

In Class 4A, Pleasant Valley freshman Grace Boleyn and Bettendorf senior Avery Horner left with a maximum of four medals each.

After collecting medals in the 3,200 and distance medley relays, Boleyn was third in the 800 in 2:15.19, a personal best for an open 800. Iowa City Liberty’s Ashlyn Keeney was positioned to take bronze, but collapsed right before the finish line to move Boleyn up a spot.

“I felt so bad,” Boleyn said. “I just wanted to drag her to the finish (line) with me. I know what it feels like going through cross country and losing control of your body. It is a helpless feeling.

“Being that close to the finish, your heart goes out to her.”

Boleyn came back and was eighth in the 1,500 in 4:43.16.

“I’ve had so much fun this weekend,” she said. “It has been a party.”

Despite battling a hip injury throughout the season, Boleyn said it felt much better this week.

“I’m just so thankful to have the opportunities and to not let it stop me,” she said.

Boleyn will begin an offseason of training and then start cross country in the fall.

“You look across the state, after the freshman season, people seem to be more comfortable racing and they usually make some big jumps,” she said. “I’m looking forward to see if I can do that as well.”

Horner, off to play soccer at Iowa State in the fall, had a hectic Saturday. She ran the 200 leg on the Bulldogs’ fourth place sprint medley relay, was seventh in the 200 and eighth in the 100.

Brooke Magistrelli, Tessa Teagarden and Maya Williams joined Horner on the medley which finished in 1:49.17.

“We finally got our handoffs pretty perfect this time,” Horner said, “and we all ran the fastest times we have. It just all worked out.”

Horner ran 12.66 in the 100 and 25.43 in the 200. She admitted her legs were fatigued after playing a soccer game earlier in the week and then running six races in the past three days counting preliminaries.

“Honestly, I’m just happy my legs lasted this long and I could make the finals,” Horner said.

In what was her final competitive track meet, Horner was pleased with the growth she made this season.

“It was a great way to go out,” she said. “To get a medal in every single event I ran this week is really exciting.”

Clinton’s Kanijah Angel was sixth in the 100 in 12.48 seconds. It was the third consecutive time Angel has set a new personal mark in that race.

“Even if I didn’t get first, second or third, it felt good to drop a lot of time against these fast runners,” the sophomore said. “This taught me a lot, the things I need to work on.

“I just need to keep dropping time. I want to be on top by my senior year.”

Bettendorf’s McKenzie Borden became a two-time state place winner in the 100 hurdles. She took seventh in 15.51 seconds.

Waukee Northwest, in its first year of existence, won the 4A girls title with 70 points. PV tied for 12th with 26 points and Bettendorf was 16th with 19.

