Sara Hoskins and Pleasant Valley’s 1,600 relay were on the brink of qualifying for the Drake Relays.
Heading into the April 5 Spartan Invitational, Hoskins was bunched up in a group of 16 jumpers that cleared 5 feet, 2 inches while the relay had the 21st fastest time at 4:14.74.
Neither will need to sweat about heading to the blue oval.
Hoskins cleared 5-5 to hit the blue standard while the quartet of Emily Wood, Adrea Arthofer, Clare Basala and Harmony Creasy ran for the first time together to a new season best of 4:02.29 to lock down a spot at the Drake Relays in a couple of weeks.
--Zach Martin