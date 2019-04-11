Try 3 months for $3
Pleasant Valley's Sara Hoskins competes in the high jump during the North Scott High School Lady Lancer Invitational on March 28. Hoskins has met the blue standard in the Drake Relays at 5 feet, 5 inches.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com

Sara Hoskins and Pleasant Valley’s 1,600 relay were on the brink of qualifying for the Drake Relays.

Heading into the April 5 Spartan Invitational, Hoskins was bunched up in a group of 16 jumpers that cleared 5 feet, 2 inches while the relay had the 21st fastest time at 4:14.74.

Neither will need to sweat about heading to the blue oval.

Hoskins cleared 5-5 to hit the blue standard while the quartet of Emily Wood, Adrea Arthofer, Clare Basala and Harmony Creasy ran for the first time together to a new season best of 4:02.29 to lock down a spot at the Drake Relays in a couple of weeks.

--Zach Martin

