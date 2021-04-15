Beintema shatters PR, qualifies for Drake in 1,500

For Hannah Beintema, it was all about the clock.
With nobody in the 1,500-meter field at Thursday night’s Jesse Day Relays to push her, the Bettendorf runner was solely focused on her time and getting herself above the Drake Relays qualifying threshold.
Mission accomplished.
Beintema shattered her previous career best with a time of 4 minutes, 53.96 seconds at Brady Street Stadium to win the event by nearly 20 seconds and secure a spot in the field at next week’s meet in Des Moines.
“I just got bumped out of (the top 21 for) Drake in that event earlier this week, so coach and I went over times, I knew what I had to hit and had people yelling at me throughout the race,” Beintema said. “It was me and the clock.”
Beintema ran a personal record in the 3,000 on Tuesday at Dubuque and will get a chance to run against the state’s best in both distance races next week.
“I really think I am hitting my stride,” she said. “I needed a couple meets to work out the kinks. I think I’m getting back into it.
“This just shows me I can do more than I thought I could with the Lord’s strength. I think it brings even more confidence to next week to pull through even without much competition tonight.”
Ames, fueled by seven event wins, captured the team title at the Ira Dunsworth Track with 143 points. Solon was second in the 11-team field with 108 points, followed by North Scott (102), Bettendorf (94) and Assumption (87).
North Scott’s Grace Graham matched her season best in the high jump with a leap of 5-3 to prevail. She also ran a leg on the Lancers’ winning shuttle hurdle relay that clocked in at 1:08.52.
“Every meet we get better on our times with the hurdles,” Graham said. “Tonight was one of our best times.”
Graham also ran a season-best 15.94 in the 100 hurdles to place second. She likely will qualify for Drake in all three events — high jump, 100 hurdles and shuttle hurdle relay.
“I’m really excited for next week,” Graham said. “Tougher the teams, the better we perform. We had tough teams here tonight and we performed better. We had a bunch of PRs.”
Assumption’s Laney Fitzpatrick turned in a season-best time of 2:18.95 to secure first in the 800 meters and likely qualified for Drake.
“I knew I needed to come out and definitely be under 2:20 for this meet,” Fitzpatrick said. “I felt really good and this just increases my confidence for Drake.”
Fitzpatrick had Solon’s Emma Bock stride for stride with her throughout the race.
“I was really grateful I had someone to help push me throughout, especially the last few hundred meters,” she said.
Fitzpatrick also anchored the Knights to a victory and season-best time in the sprint medley relay in 1:50.69.
After a subpar track and field season as a sophomore and last year canceled because of COVID-19, Fitzpatrick is eager for an opportunity on the blue oval next week.
“I’m ready this year and motivated to do the best I can,” she said. “I feel I’m in a really good spot with my training and everything is coming together right now.”
Davenport Central’s Hannah Ford won the 3,000 in 11:08.40, marking the first time the Blue Devils have had a champion in that event at the Jesse Day Relays since Jenna Bieri in 2006. Teammate Brooklyn Johnson took first in the long jump.
Assumption’s Anna Wohlers snatched first in the discus while Bettendorf collected relay wins in the 800 and distance medley.