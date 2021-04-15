Beintema shatters PR, qualifies for Drake in 1,500

For Hannah Beintema, it was all about the clock.

With nobody in the 1,500-meter field at Thursday night’s Jesse Day Relays to push her, the Bettendorf runner was solely focused on her time and getting herself above the Drake Relays qualifying threshold.

Mission accomplished.

Beintema shattered her previous career best with a time of 4 minutes, 53.96 seconds at Brady Street Stadium to win the event by nearly 20 seconds and secure a spot in the field at next week’s meet in Des Moines.

“I just got bumped out of (the top 21 for) Drake in that event earlier this week, so coach and I went over times, I knew what I had to hit and had people yelling at me throughout the race,” Beintema said. “It was me and the clock.”

Beintema ran a personal record in the 3,000 on Tuesday at Dubuque and will get a chance to run against the state’s best in both distance races next week.

“I really think I am hitting my stride,” she said. “I needed a couple meets to work out the kinks. I think I’m getting back into it.