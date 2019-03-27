Just a couple days before its first outdoor competition of the season, Erik Belby conducted an intrasquad meet with his Pleasant Valley boys track and field team.
Belby divided the 90-some team members into four random groups. He had each individual run the 200 and 800, throw the shot put and compete in the long jump. It concluded with a medley relay.
“It might sound silly, but I want everybody on our team to develop an appreciation for what other guys are doing,” Belby said. “It is easy to say distance guys versus sprinters or field events versus hurdlers. We’re really trying to drive home that team concept.”
Belby carries plenty of credibility. He has led the Spartans to a wealth of success in cross country with four state championships and two runner-up finishes in the past 15 years.
After a year away from coaching track and field, Belby has taken over as the leader of the program. Chris Bryant, the former head coach, has remained on staff as an assistant.
Belby coached PV to its only state track and field title in 2008 and steered the Spartans to a second-place finish in 2010. A couple of years later, with three young boys, Belby stepped down and served as an assistant.
He walked away completely last season to coach his middle son’s final year of Little League.
Now that he’s back, Belby has emphasized unity.
“We’ll warm up together, cool down afterward,” distance runner Max Murphy said. “There were times last year we might not see each other every day as we were in our specific groups.
“He’s really tried to create a team environment. We all have a lot of trust in him.”
When the Spartans had state success under Belby, they did it with a balanced roster.
“We had great people in all areas,” he said. “The football and cross country teams really united to make a great track team. We had Division I football, basketball, track and cross country kids on those teams.
“I’d really like us to get back to that point, but it’s a battle that’s not going to be won in one year.”
The Spartans are vying to get back on top of the Mississippi Athletic Conference. After 11 straight conference titles, Bettendorf ended their streak last season on PV’s track.
Bettendorf will be very formidable again with a talented group of sprinters. PV’s strength rests with its distance crew in Murphy, Parker Huhn, Gavin Smith, Ian Kaffenberger and Kole Sommer.
Murphy already has hit the Drake Relays Blue Standard in the 3,200 with his win in 9 minutes, 34.71 seconds at the Dickinson Relays earlier this month.
“Year in and year out, the distance guys are the strength of our team,” Belby said. “Coming off a fourth-place finish at state cross country, I’m hoping there is a little bit of hunger there to improve upon that.”
PV has promise beyond its distance crew.
Senior Porter Cottrell cleared 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump recently at the Iowa State Indoor meet. He’ll also team with Ethan Graham, Sam Sturtzer and Ben Wilson for what should be a strong shuttle hurdle relay unit.
Cade Collier is back in the throws, the only senior among the group who has thrown for more than one year. Collier threw the shot put a personal-best 47-2 ½ during the indoor season.
“In years past, it has been about making sure my form is good,” Collier said. “Now that I’m senior and my fourth year of throwing, I’ve gotten that down. It is picking up speed and getting that distance.”
The sprints is where the Spartans have work to do. In particular, Belby said his team needs to develop a deeper crew of 400 runners.
“We’ve got good, hard-working kids,” he said. “We need kids that can run 50 (seconds), and we’ve got kids running 54.”
Still, Belby believes PV can challenge for the top spot in the MAC with its depth.
“We’re not going to win a whole lot of things, but we can get a lot of seconds, thirds and fourths,” he said. “Those start to pile up. I think we’ll contend, but it’ll be difficult to beat Bettendorf.”
Based on Belby’s track record, Cottrell is excited for what is in store.
“Knowing how successful he’s been in the past, it really keeps me optimistic about this year and what this team can become,” Cottrell said. “I think we’re going to do some great things this year.”