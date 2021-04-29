Bettendorf girls shine at home invitational

With the championship season looming, the Bettendorf High School girls track and field team has found another gear.
How far can it climb?
“I think we are definitely contenders for a (conference) title next week,” hurdler McKenzie Borden said.
The Bulldogs were up to the task Thursday night at the Egger & Roberson ABC Invitational.
Sparked by several personal bests and 10 event wins on the track, coach Erin Flynn’s team flexed its muscle in its home invitational.
“We’ve really picked up the training since we don’t have as many meets in a week now,” junior Amanda Scott said. “It was really exciting for us to see what we could do in a meet.”
Since several of the field events were not computed into the scorer’s computer by press time, official team scores were not available for the coed meet.
Bettendorf, though, had the most event victories among the eight girls teams.
Scott was a big part of that.
She broke 60 seconds for the first time in the 400 meters, winning the ‘A’ flight in 59.03 seconds. It was more than two seconds faster than what she had gone at any point this season.
“It was really special,” Scott said. “I definitely had some really good competition going in that race, with a girl from North Scott and one from Davenport Central really pushing me.
“One of my goals this entire season was to break 60 (seconds). I think tonight was a really good night to do it since the weather was really nice.”
Bettendorf freshman Emily See won the 1,500 and 3,000 while Borden prevailed in the 100 hurdles and Sarah DeFauw took first in the 800.
Otherwise, the Bulldogs cleaned up in the relays. Bettendorf won five of them — 800, 1,600, 3,200, distance medley and shuttle hurdle.
The shuttle hurdle, comprised of Breanna Caffery, Hattie Aanestad, Gia McDermott and Borden ran a personal best by more than a second-and-a-half at 1:10.32.
“Without having a season last year, everyone came in this year wanting to show what they were capable of doing,” Borden said. “We’ve been super determined to come in strong, and we just keep getting better.”
North Scott’s Athena Nelson won the 100 in 12.97 seconds and snatched first in the 200 in 26.73. The Lancers also received wins in the ‘A’ flight from Sydney Skarich (400 hurdles), Grace Graham (high jump) and the 400 relay.
“I just really love my team,” Nelson said. “We got a few PRs today, and that’s better than winning. Everybody was really pushing it today, getting stronger and stronger.
“It has been a grind since the beginning of the season, but we’re going to grind through it until the end.”
On the boys’ side, Clinton’s Joe Simpson swept the throws. Simpson, off an eighth-place finish in the shot put at the Drake Relays, launched a personal best heave of 55 feet, 8 inches — tops in Class 4A this season.
North Scott collected three relay wins with the sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 400. Darnell Butler soared to victory in the ‘A’ flight of the long jump, Dane Treiber posted a victory in the 200 and Will Kruse conquered the competition in the 110 hurdles.
“I am pleased where those sprint relays are, but we do know there is room for improvement,” Butler said. “We can still peak yet this year.
“We have a great culture going here. We have all the key components we need to get it done. We know if we work together as one team, get a good meet day, we definitely have a chance to peak as a team.”
Pleasant Valley received individual wins from Kole Sommer (800), Grant Tebbe (1,600), Tarun Vedula (3,200) and Max Doran (400 hurdles) in the ‘A’ division.
Davenport West's NaZion Caruthers took first in the 100 and ran a leg on the Falcons' victorious 1,600 relay.