Bettendorf girls shine at home invitational

With the championship season looming, the Bettendorf High School girls track and field team has found another gear.

How far can it climb?

“I think we are definitely contenders for a (conference) title next week,” hurdler McKenzie Borden said.

The Bulldogs were up to the task Thursday night at the Egger & Roberson ABC Invitational.

Sparked by several personal bests and 10 event wins on the track, coach Erin Flynn’s team flexed its muscle in its home invitational.

“We’ve really picked up the training since we don’t have as many meets in a week now,” junior Amanda Scott said. “It was really exciting for us to see what we could do in a meet.”

Since several of the field events were not computed into the scorer’s computer by press time, official team scores were not available for the coed meet.

Bettendorf, though, had the most event victories among the eight girls teams.

Scott was a big part of that.

She broke 60 seconds for the first time in the 400 meters, winning the ‘A’ flight in 59.03 seconds. It was more than two seconds faster than what she had gone at any point this season.