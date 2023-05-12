Throughout the season, the United Township High School boys track and field squad has benefitted greatly from its ability to gain big points before hitting the track.

The field event portion of the Panther lineup continued its tendency to score points in bunches at Friday evening’s Western Big 6 meet, and every one of those points were sorely needed.

Winning five of the six field events helped UT to hold off Sterling and repeat as conference champions. The Panthers tallied 159 points to edge the Golden Warriors by six at Lindberg Stadium in Rock Island.

“Our field events always score big,” said UT junior Korey Randle, winning of the long jump by leaping 6.60 meters. “We’ve swept all of the jumps a couple of times. That helps set the tone for our entire team.”

Senior teammate Dameon Wright cleared 3.80 meters to edge Rock Island’s Gunnar Carroll for the pole vault title. Like Randle, he feels that the Panthers’ field-event prowess gives them a significant leg up in their meets.

“I feel like we come in with crazy energy as a team, even before the running events start,” said Wright, who also earned a bronze medal with UT’s 400 relay. “It’s good to have that, to give us even more confidence.”

Also striking gold in the field events was senior Alassane Ba. Winner of three conference titles Friday, the first of those came in the high jump where he cleared 1.92 meters.

On the track, Ba dashed to the 100 meter title in 11.11 seconds and won the 200 meter dash with a 22.06 clocking. He finished second to Galesburg’s Plamedi Nseka in the 400 with a time of 49.36.

“It was a great day,” he said. “I want to thank my teammates; they help me out by telling me to run faster in every event. They’re a big part of it.”

Ba’s win in the 200 was key, as UT led Sterling by just five points going into that event. A third-place finish in the 1,600-meter relay to end the night enabled the Panthers to wrap up their crown, the seventh in Evan Holschbach’s 10 years as head coach.

“I knew after the 300 hurdles that I had to make some noise (in the 200),” Ba said. “I had to keep strong and keep running all the way to the finish. We knew it’d be us two (UT and Sterling), but Moline was also having a day, so we couldn’t sleep on them.”

Also striking gold in the field events were seniors Ben Lissa in the triple jump (13.72 meters) and Cayden Munson in the discus (46.17 meters). Munson was able to top Geneseo’s Kaden Salisbury (45.52 meters) for his title.

“It kind of hurt, I’m not going to lie; it was kind of slippery,” Munson said of his throws. “I’ve always been trailing (Salisbury) all year, so it felt good to win this one.”

In addition to his triple jump title, Lissa also was a key contributor on the track for the Panthers with third-place finishes in the 100 and 200.

“I finally got 45 (feet) in the triple jump today,” he said. “I was behind the board. If I was on the board, it would’ve been a 46. I’m still about two feet off the school record, so I’m hoping to make that mark at state.”

Moline’s Jah sweeps the hurdles: Moline senior Saiheed Jah continued his dominant performances in the 100 and 300-meter hurdles, defending his Big 6 titles in both.

In the 100 hurdles, he hit the tape in 14.77 seconds to top solid competition from Geneseo’s Jacob Rapps (15.56) and UT’s Willie Padonou (16.08).

Jah then posted a 39.44 clocking to take the 300 hurdles gold, topping teammate Karinton Djikpe (41.63).

“He was fast, and progressively getting faster times, so I knew I had to keep an eye on him,” Jah said of Padonou. “I had to start out fast, see where I am compared to him. Once I got into first, it was all about me pushing myself.”

Moline’s Runkle, Alleman’s Britton also golden: Also striking gold for the third-place Maroons (101 points) was senior Mark Runkle. He threw 15.20 meters to win his first conference title in the shot put, edging Geneseo’s Salisbury (15.00 meters).

“We were 1-1 going into this,” Runkle said, “and his P.R. is quite a bit higher than mine. It feels really good to get this last one over him, especially getting first at conference.”

In the 800, Alleman junior Noah Britton broke his own school record with his winning time of 1:55.03.

“I got out really strong, and just kept on coming,” said Britton. “I want to keep improving, get myself ready for state. I feel like I’ve still got a lot left in me.”