Biggs finally takes control of Morrison program

MORRISON — A five-time Class 1A state medalist and two-time state champion during his high school career at Morrison, Sammy Biggs' name is well-known as one of the Mustangs' all-time track and field greats.
When he returned to his alma mater in 2017 as an assistant to work with his old coach, Tim Duncan, the idea was for Biggs to take the head coaching reins once Duncan retired.
Following a one-year delay due to the 2020 spring season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that transition is now taking place.
"It's nice. It's been a long time coming," said Biggs, who also has been the head coach of Morrison's frosh-soph football team the past three years. "I knew this is what we'd do once Coach Duncan came back and took over and I became his assistant. Once he retired, then I would take over.
"But, Coach Duncan's still here to help out. He's still doing the administrative duties, and I'm doing the workouts, and Julia (Deter) is still here as the women's track coach. We all work really well together, and we want to keep the machine rolling."
As a competitor and a coach, Biggs has been part of the two most renowned teams in Mustang boys track history.
During his senior season in 2006, Morrison brought home a third-place trophy from the Class 1A state meet, helped by Biggs' state titles in the 100 and 400 and his second-place finish in the 200. Those medals capped a career that included a third-place state finish in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 2004 and a fourth-place showing the following year in the same event.
Two years ago, the Mustangs won a sectional championship and were fourth at state in Duncan's last season before retiring as the head coach.
Biggs firmly believes he could have presided over potentially the greatest team in the program's history had there been a season last year.
"Absolutely. The sky was the limit with that group, and we were very blessed with that group for the last four years," Biggs said of the class of 2020, which produced the state champion 4x800 relay quartet of Nick Allen, Keegan Anderson, Koby Brackemeyer and Nathan Mickley.
Brackemeyer and Mickley also formed half of the Mustangs' runnerup 4x400 relay while Anderson had an eighth-place finish in the 400 after winning sectional gold in that event. Morrison produced sectional wins in the 4x800, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
"It wasn't just those four kids," Biggs said of the 2019 state champion relay, "but the entire program. We could've gone down to state last year and possibly won, or at least bring home a trophy for a top-3 finish. It's too bad COVID took that opportunity away."
Also gone from two years ago is junior Hunter Newman, a sectional champion and the state runnerup in the 800 as well as a member of Morrison's silver-medalist mile relay quartet. He has left the area, transferring to Harrison High School in West Lafayette, Ind.
However, one member of that runnerup 4x400 crew is back in junior sprinter Alex Anderson, Keegan's younger brother. Biggs is looking to him along with classmate Justice Brainerd, a member of Morrison's state-qualifying 4x200 relay, as well as fellow juniors Tommy Dauphin (sprints, relays) and Brady Wolf (hurdles)
"The biggest hurdle is having a shorter than normal season, so I don't get the time to break down the kids' abilities and figure out what each of them can do," said Biggs, who also starred for Morrison's 2004 and '05 football teams before going on to Southern Illinois, where he continued to play football as well as run track.
No matter how long or short the season, Biggs is glad to have track and field back and to have the chance to guide the program that made such an impact on his own life.
"This is the only place I would see myself having this opportunity," he said. "This is my community, and I want to invest in the kids here and get the numbers up for track because it's such a wonderful sport. There are opportunities for so many kids and you have the chance to make your own success."