Biggs finally takes control of Morrison program

MORRISON — A five-time Class 1A state medalist and two-time state champion during his high school career at Morrison, Sammy Biggs' name is well-known as one of the Mustangs' all-time track and field greats.

When he returned to his alma mater in 2017 as an assistant to work with his old coach, Tim Duncan, the idea was for Biggs to take the head coaching reins once Duncan retired.

Following a one-year delay due to the 2020 spring season being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that transition is now taking place.

"It's nice. It's been a long time coming," said Biggs, who also has been the head coach of Morrison's frosh-soph football team the past three years. "I knew this is what we'd do once Coach Duncan came back and took over and I became his assistant. Once he retired, then I would take over.

"But, Coach Duncan's still here to help out. He's still doing the administrative duties, and I'm doing the workouts, and Julia (Deter) is still here as the women's track coach. We all work really well together, and we want to keep the machine rolling."

As a competitor and a coach, Biggs has been part of the two most renowned teams in Mustang boys track history.