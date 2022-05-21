Bohlmann rebounds from sub-par 800 to take third in 1,600

DES MOINES — Clay Bohlmann admitted he freaked during the 800 Saturday morning. The Tipton High School freshman grew up in a span of a few hours.

Bohlmann kicked it in at the right time to place third in the Class 2A 1,600 Saturday afternoon at Drake Stadium.

“To be honest, I didn’t really think I had what it took there,” Bohlmann said. “I didn’t trust myself at the beginning and then we came across 800 (meters) and I got a little confidence on my shoulders.

“It made me want to push through to the end of that and get that spot.”

Des Moines Christian’s Aaron Fynaardt and Carson Houg finished 1-2. Bohlmann, who did not medal in the half-mile, crossed in third in 4 minutes, 27.31 seconds.

“In the open 800, I panicked really bad,” Bohlmann said. “I’ve got to learn to trust myself and have confidence in myself, which I did on that 1,600.”

The weekend was a success for Bohlmann, who joined his brother, Cody, on Tipton's first state championship 3,200 relay in 20 years.

“That was by far my most favorite race,” Clay Bohlmann said. “It will be one I’ll remember forever.”

The meet provided plenty of incentive for Bohlmann, who ran on Tipton's state cross country championship team last fall.

“It makes me feel like I’ve got a lot left in me the next three years,” he said. “I want to chase down a championship in that 1,600.”

Central DeWitt has been hindered by injures throughout the spring.

Lucas Burmeister, who had an exceptional junior season, battled a quadriceps ailment all season. He still came out and teamed with Will Ginter, Alex Fuller and Hunter Blankenship for fifth place in the 3A 1,600 relay in 3:28.54.

“It was really tough on me,” Burmeister said. “The moment I’d go back to practice and meets, I’d get hurt again. I took a week off, came back and was in the finals of the 4x4.

“Adrenaline did everything for me. The only thing I was feeling was physical tiredness.”

Central DeWitt ran 3:26.46 in the preliminaries, about a six-second drop from what it was running before the district meet.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the boys,” Burmeister said. “It was really fun to run with them this year.”

Durant was fifth in the 2A 1,600 relay in 3:27.17 with Garrett Hollenback, Drake Shelangoski, Charlie Huesmann and Nolan DeLong. It was the second consecutive state medal for the Wildcats in the event.

“We might not be the fastest sprinters, but we sure do have an edge, we do work hard and we do have the grit,” DeLong said.

Wapello picked up two sixth-place finishes with Jake Gustison in the 100 and then its 400 relay.

