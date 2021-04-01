'Born to run:' Nelson's perfect night sparks Lancers to title

In addition to Nelson’s four wins, Graham cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to take the high jump (a personal best for competition). She also ran a leg on the Lancers’ winning shuttle hurdle relay. Teammate Sydney Skarich, also on that shuttle hurdle team, was second in the high jump at 5-2.

“Coach has been working with me on speeding up my approach and not slowing down the last two steps,” Graham said. “That’s what I’ve really focused on.

“It is encouraging this early in the year to jump (5-3). I can only go up from here.”

It was the second meet triumph of the week for the Lancers, who also won Clinton’s Early Bird Invitational on Tuesday.

“Hopefully, we can use this as a springboard,” Matthaidess said. “It is kind of strange when you miss a whole year, you don’t necessarily know what you have. To get out here and see it, it is exciting.”

Bettendorf, behind wins from its distance medley and 1,600 relays, was second with 109 points. Pleasant Valley’s Riley Vice swept the throws, tossing the shot put 38-11 and the discus 118-9.

Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson captured the long jump (17-1) and 200 meters (27.68). It was the second time in two outdoor meets Johnson has eclipsed 17 feet in the long jump.