'Born to run:' Nelson's perfect night sparks Lancers to title

ELDRIDGE — Wearing tinted lenses and sporting a facemask while she ran, every time North Scott High School’s Athena Nelson crossed the finish line Thursday night she raised her arms and flashed a smile.
Nelson had plenty of reasons to celebrate.
The junior put on a dazzling performance at the Lady Lancer Relays, anchoring three sprint relays to victory and claiming the 100 meters in helping North Scott win the 12-team event at Lancer Stadium.
“She was one of the fastest girls on our team as a freshman, but this year she has grown so much,” teammate Grace Graham said.
"I’m a fan girl watching her run. It is like, ‘Oh my gosh, look at you go.’”
North Scott prevailed in six events and compiled 125 points to claim its home invitational for the first time in more than a decade. It might be even longer as nobody in North Scott’s camp had any recollection of the last time it won this meet.
Nelson was the catalyst.
After running the 400 anchor leg on North Scott’s victorious sprint medley relay, Nelson posted a time of 12.73 seconds to win the 100 in comfortable fashion.
About a half-hour later, she rallied the Lancers to victory with a strong anchor leg in the 800 relay. She capped the night with an impressive close in the 400 relay.
“I was born to run,” Nelson said. “When I was little, I was quite competitive, hyperactive and ran around a lot. I always had this thing inside of me to compete.”
The rest of the Mississippi Athletic Conference is seeing it this spring.
After having no outdoor season last year because of COVID-19, Nelson has waited almost two years to showcase her skills.
“I was extremely eager to get back out here with my team,” Nelson said. “I missed them so much.
“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve gotten wiser and realized how important the team is to success. I kept to myself a lot early on, but this year as I’ve gotten close to my teammates, that’s what has made me so much better.”
Nelson gives the Lancers a sprint anchor it has lacked in previous seasons.
After each celebratory moment at the finish line, she immediately went over and patted her relay members on the back.
“We had a really good feeling about her after her freshman year and knew we had something there, but we never got to see it come to fruition last year,” North Scott coach Troy Matthaidess said. “She’s just exciting and she’s excited.
“She loves track. I don’t think she has any idea how good she can be yet.”
In addition to Nelson’s four wins, Graham cleared 5 feet, 3 inches to take the high jump (a personal best for competition). She also ran a leg on the Lancers’ winning shuttle hurdle relay. Teammate Sydney Skarich, also on that shuttle hurdle team, was second in the high jump at 5-2.
“Coach has been working with me on speeding up my approach and not slowing down the last two steps,” Graham said. “That’s what I’ve really focused on.
“It is encouraging this early in the year to jump (5-3). I can only go up from here.”
It was the second meet triumph of the week for the Lancers, who also won Clinton’s Early Bird Invitational on Tuesday.
“Hopefully, we can use this as a springboard,” Matthaidess said. “It is kind of strange when you miss a whole year, you don’t necessarily know what you have. To get out here and see it, it is exciting.”
Bettendorf, behind wins from its distance medley and 1,600 relays, was second with 109 points. Pleasant Valley’s Riley Vice swept the throws, tossing the shot put 38-11 and the discus 118-9.
Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson captured the long jump (17-1) and 200 meters (27.68). It was the second time in two outdoor meets Johnson has eclipsed 17 feet in the long jump.
“I’m pretty happy where I’m at, but hopefully by the end of the year I’m jumping a foot farther,” Johnson said. “Going into these meets, I do have a lot of confidence. I know myself, what I can do and I can’t doubt myself.
“I know I’m going to get better throughout the season.”
Iowa City Liberty's Ashlyn Keeney won the 1,500 in 4:46.03, a time that hits the blue standard and qualifies her for the Drake Relays later this month.
North Scott Lady Lancer Relays
At Eldridge
Teams – 1. North Scott 125; 2. Bettendorf 109; T3. Linn-Mar 95; T3. Iowa City Liberty 95; 5. Dubuque Hempstead 79; 6. Davenport Central 77; 7. Pleasant Valley 44; 8. Davenport West 39; 9. Iowa City High 31; 10. Clinton 24; 11. Davenport North 13; 12. Muscatine 7
Discus – 1. Riley Vice, PV, 118-9; 2. Ashlynn Utterback, Dav. West, 99-8; 3. Caelan Long, North Scott, 98-4; 4. Makenzie Cooley, Clinton, 97-1; 5. Ashley Glennon, Hempstead, 92-1
Shot put – 1. Riley Vice, PV, 38-11; 2. Ali House, Clinton, 35-1 ½; 3. Ashley Glennon, Hempstead, 33-3 ½; 4. Ellie Erpelding, Bett, 33-1; 5. Marissa Stolfa, Dav. North, 32-5 ½
High jump – 1. Grace Graham, North Scott, 5-3; 2. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 5-2; T3. Katy Hand, Linn-Mar, 4-10; T3. Jordyn Drish, PV, 4-10; T3. Halle Vice, PV, 4-10; T3. Haley Hartshorne, Linn-Mar, 4-10
Long jump – 1. Brooklyn Johnson, Dav. Central, 17-1; 2. Isabelle Woody, Liberty, 15-7 ¾; 3. Madison Ahrens, North Scott, 15-4 ½; 4. Jordan Sekafetz, City High, 15-4; 5. Caidince Cleveland, Bett, 14-11 ¾
Sprint medley relay – 1. North Scott (Ahrens, Hansel, Bruck, Nelson), 1:55.19; 2. Bettendorf, 1:57.51; 3. Dubuque Hempstead, 1:57.81; 4. Linn-Mar, 1:58.13; 5. Iowa City Liberty, 1:58.42
3,000 – 1. Camille Mac, Iowa City Liberty, 10:42.55; 2. Keelee Leitzen, Hempstead, 10:49.51; 3. Brooke O’Brien, Hempstead, 11:09.46; 4. Kylie Daily, Dav. West, 11:15.40; 5. Emily See, Bett, 11:24.19
3,200 relay – 1. Linn-Mar (Geelan, Poellet, Haars, Beck), 9:55.77; 2. Iowa City Liberty, 10:16.66; 3. Iowa City High, 10:19.77; 4. Bettendorf, 10:27.65; 5. Dubuque Hempstead, 10:41.63
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. North Scott (Atzen, Graham, Skarich, Miller), 1:12.82; 2. Davenport West, 1:13.89; 3. Davenport Central, 1:17.40; 4. Muscatine, 1:18.98; 5. Linn-Mar, 1:23.44
100 – 1. Athena Nelson, North Scott, 12.73; 2. Avery Horner, Bett, 12.98; 3. Mary Gustason, Linn-Mar, 13.31; 4. Emily Klein, Hempstead, 13.38; 5. TaShyia Johnson, Dav. Central, 13.44
Distance medley relay – 1. Bettendorf (Teagarden, Martens, Williams, Beintema), 4:25.66; 2. Iowa City Liberty, 4:33.06; 3. Linn-Mar, 4:38.25; 4. Dubuque Hempstead, 4:41.17; 5. North Scott, 4:43.97
400 – 1. Halle Vice, PV, 1:02.90; 2. Brooklyn Johnson, Dav. Central, 1:03.65; 3. Hannah Ramsey, Liberty, 1:05.31; 4. Sophia Utsinger, Bett, 1:05.77; 5. Jordyn Beck, Linn-Mar, 1:07.17
800 relay – 1. North Scott (Ahrens, Bruck, Gill, Nelson), 1:50.52; 2. Bettendorf, 1:51.29; 3. Linn-Mar, 1:51.41; 4. Iowa City Liberty, 1:57.40; 5. Davenport Central, 1:58.10
100 hurdles – 1. Jordan Sekafetz, Iowa City High, 16.44; 2. McKenzie Borden, Bett, 17.00; 3. Grace Graham, North Scott, 17.13; 4. Nacari Bryant, Dav. Central, 17.26; 5. Isabelle Woody, Liberty, 17.45
800 – 1. Lilly Geelan, Linn-Mar, 2:24.53; 2. Keelee Leitzen, Hempstead, 2:24.94; 3. Julia Gehl, Hempstead, 2:25.10; 4. Lois Blackman, Dav. Central, 2:32.26; 5. Kayla Overton, Dav. North, 2:33.02
200 – 1. Brooklyn Johnson, Dav. Central, 27.68; 2. Emily Schmidt, Linn-Mar, 27.90; 3. Brooke Magistrelli, Bett, 28.24; 4. Savanna Bruck, North Scott, 28.26; 5. Sophia Utsinger, Bett, 28.37
400 hurdles – 1. Kaitlyn Powell, Dav. West, 1:10.04; 2. Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 1:10.71; 3. Isabelle Woody, Liberty, 1:12.40; 4. Bailey Boddicker, North Scott, 1:17.23; 5. Francesca Mascagni, Clinton, 1:18.01
1,500 – 1. Ashlyn Keeney, Iowa City Liberty, 4:46.03; 2. Micah Poellet, Linn-Mar, 4:50.26; 3. Hannah Beintema, Bett, 4:59.10; 4. Camille Mac, Iowa City Liberty, 5:02.00; 5. Sarah Murphy, Linn-Mar, 5:02.39
400 relay – 1. North Scott (Ahrens, Bruck, Hansel, Nelson), 51.59; 2. Dubuque Hempstead, 53.27; 3. Linn-Mar, 53.45; 4. Bettendorf, 53.48; 5. Davenport West, 53.77
1,600 relay – 1. Bettendorf (Utsinger, Williams, Scott, Defauw), 4:20.14; 2. Davenport Central, 4:23.43; 3. Iowa City Liberty, 4:24.38; 4. North Scott, 4:33.82; 5. Linn-Mar, 4:38.37