Bulldogs give Flynn 'a storybook ending'

MUSCATINE — Erin Flynn has donned black and gold for most of her life. She was a runner at Bettendorf High School and then at the University of Iowa.

After stops at North Scott and Iowa City West, Flynn spent 20 seasons coaching Bettendorf cross country and 18 with the girls track & field program.

Flynn is retiring at the end of the school year, but her Bulldogs gave her a memory she won’t soon forget.

In a back-and-forth team race with rival Pleasant Valley, Bettendorf captured six event wins and four runner-up finishes to capture its first Mississippi Athletic Conference championship in more than a decade Thursday night at Muscatine Community Stadium.

“This has been a big part of my life,” an emotional Flynn said. “To do it with this guy (assistant coach Chuck Kalar), it is pretty special.

“It is a storybook ending.”

Bettendorf finished with 162.5 points to snap PV’s string of six straight MAC titles. The Spartans were second with 156.5 and North Scott took third with 130.

When the meet concluded, PV coach Kenny Wheeler came over to congratulate Flynn and they shared a lengthy embrace. He even picked Flynn up off the turf field.

“Even though we coach for programs that are rivals, she is always one of the first people at a meet I greet and talk with,” Wheeler said. “When you have an opportunity to coach with valuable people, you don’t take those times you get to visit with them for granted.

“Every year those girls fight for her, but I knew especially this year, her last year, they were going to fight even harder. To win the championship during her last year, it couldn’t have been a better ending.”

Iowa State soccer signee Avery Horner, who scored three goals in a comeback win over Muscatine on Tuesday, was part of three event wins for the Bulldogs. She won the 100 and 200 along with a come-from-behind victory on the anchor leg of the 800 relay.

“I love having to chase people down,” Horner said. “It is an adrenaline rush and I’m super competitive. When I pass somebody, it feels like I’m on top of the world for a little bit.”

Bettendorf also received victories from Maya Williams (400, personal-best 59.19 seconds) and McKenzie Borden (100 hurdles) and then secured the team title with a triumph in the 1,600 relay with Williams, Amanda Scott, Hannah Beintema and Tessa Teagarden.

“It was really nerve-racking (going into that last event),” Williams said. “We just kept saying we can do this and we’ve got this. It was a lot of positive self-talk.”

The Bulldogs have notoriously been the "bridesmaid" to the Spartans at the conference meet. This time, Bettendorf had enough depth and rode its top-end performers.

Horner ran in four events and Williams did two 400s and a pair of 800s.

“We had girls stepping in to fill spots that they normally don’t fill,” Kalar said. “We challenged them this week and told them we’re fighting for places.

“We told them we have a legitimate chance to win this and they showed up.”

PV also had six event wins, including a sweep of the distance races with Lydia Sommer (800) and Grace Boleyn (1,500 and 3,000). Josie Case anchored the Spartans to a win in the 3,200 relay while Sommer did the same in the distance medley relay. Reese Goodlet prevailed in the discus.

“For us, it is just learning how to execute a little bit better in our races and things you ask of a young team,” Wheeler said. “Tonight, we grew a lot. We executed a lot better than we have during the season.

“We have two weeks to stay positive and to stay sharp. I know they’ll be excited for what’s to come.”

North Scott won three events, including a personal best from Jorie Hanenburg in winning the shot put (39-0 ½). The Lancers also received wins from Sydney Skarich (high jump) and the shuttle hurdle relay team of Grace Graham, Chloe Morrison, Alyssa Atzen and Skarich.

Hanenburg is working her way back from a shoulder injury at the end of wrestling season.

“She just keeps getting better,” Lancers coach Troy Matthaidess said. “She is a workaholic and gets after it in the weight room. She just has an awesome attitude and is an awesome leader for us.”

Central’s Brooklyn Johnson (long jump), Assumption’s sprint medley and 400 relays and Davenport West’s Ashley Smith (400 hurdles) also won conference titles.

The night belonged to Flynn and the Bulldogs.

“It is bittersweet she’s leaving,” Williams said, “but I’m so glad we could win it when she’s still here.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.