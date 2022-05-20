Bulldogs, Spartans earn top-five finishes in relays

DES MOINES — Maya Williams and Amanda Scott have been primarily quarter-milers or half-milers during their high school track and field career.
The Bettendorf High School coaching staff made the decision earlier this season to utilize them in the 200.
It paid off Friday morning at the Class 4A state meet.
Out of Lane 8, Williams, Scott, Tessa Teagarden and Avery Horner finished fourth in the 800 relay in a season-best 1 minute, 43.78 seconds at Drake Stadium.
“It gave us a lot more depth in our shorter relays,” Scott said of her and Williams sliding down. “We’ve had sprinters try 400s and longer distance runners try 200s. It really worked out.”
The time was nearly three seconds faster than what the Bulldogs ran at the state qualifier and the second quickest in school history. Williams positioned the Bulldogs well and Scott continued it through the second leg.
“I’m really happy with that,” said Horner, who will run in the finals of the 100 and 200 meters Saturday. “We came in (seeded) eighth, but we knew we could do better than that.
“Lane 8 is my worst favorite lane of all-time. You can’t see anybody, but the way we dealt with that and still moved forward was really exciting.”
Pleasant Valley’s distance medley relay matched Bettendorf with a fourth-place finish.
The quartet of Kora Ruff, Malayna Albertson, Josie Case and Grace Boleyn clocked in at 4:08.43, a season best by nearly eight seconds.
“We’re just pleased because we did it together and did it as a team,” Case said. “The goal coming into it was to win, but we knew if we got a personal best we’d be happy. Dropping (almost eight) seconds is incredible.”
Boleyn, in fact, snatched the lead in the final section with a little more than 200 meters remaining.
“I knew I had to go,” she said. “A lot of the girls in the 800 also are 400 runners and have a really good kick. I was going to try and see if I could get in front of them so it would be harder for them to pass and they might have to go around the outside.”
Ankeny anchor Alli Macke and Iowa City High anchor Ani Wedemeyer navigated their way around Boleyn to finish 1-2.
“Some of them are just really good,” said Boleyn, who had a 2:14 split on her 800 leg. “In my mind, we wanted to try and go sub-4:10. It was a good effort for our group at state in a real competitive environment.”
Through 10 events, PV is tied for ninth in the team race with 19 points. Cedar Rapids Prairie leads with 34.
Davenport North’s Marissa Stolfa finished her high school throwing career with a personal best and a medal. Stolfa heaved the shot put 37-4 to place sixth.
“It is a good way to go out,” Stolfa said. “My first two throws were around 34 feet. I was like, ‘It is now or never.’ It is time to bring it out and time to shine.”
Stolfa, who missed reaching the state meet by an inch a year ago, threw her PR on the first attempt in the finals. She’ll attend the University of Iowa this fall and major in human physiology.
“This (medal) is going to go on the graduation board,” she said. “This is probably one of my best accomplishments. I’m very excited.”
Bettendorf’s Ellie Erpelding was eight in the shot put and PV’s Hannah McVey placed eighth in the 400 hurdles, just the third time she’s competed in the event this season, in a career-best time of 1:06.58.
Photos: Day two of the Iowa High School Track and Field Championships
Pleasant Valley's Josie Case, Malayna Albertson and Kora Ruff carry teammate Grace Boleyn after competing in the Class 4A distance medley relay Friday morning at Drake Stadium. The Spartans ran a season-best 4:08.03 to place fourth.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Union's Sam Nielsen reacts after winning the jump off for first place in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Marissa Stolfa threw the shot put a career-best 37 feet, 4 inches to place sixth at the Class 4A state meet Friday in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Parrott competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Hannah Beintema competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland runners embrace after competing in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines crosses the finish line as she competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Maddie Gill competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Patricia Hank competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Elizabeth Olson takes the baton from Sophia Tensley as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Max Doran runs during the 4a boys 4x100 meter relay preliminaries during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
St. Mary's Storm Lake's Danika Demers reacts after competing in the 1a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Courtney Knoche competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Aniah Smith competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the Class 4A boys shot put Friday at the Iowa state track and field championships. Recker threw a school-record 59 feet, 9 3/4 inches to win the title.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Malayna Albertson hands the baton to Josie Case as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Union's Sam Nielsen reacts after winning the jump off for first place in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Kayla Overton competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Calamus-Wheatland's Noelle Steines competes in the 1a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Sam Gordon competes in the 4a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Serah Shafer competes in the 1a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Elizabeth Olson hands the baton to Kayla Overton as they compete in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Miles Robertson hands the baton to Dylan Marti as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Sarah Moeller competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler uncorks a throw during Friday's Class 4A shot put competition in Des Moines. Saddler was the state runner-up with a toss of 55 feet, 3 inches.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Lindsy Massner competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Ada Boysen hands the baton to Quinn Veach as they compete in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Ryan Saddler competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Lilly Isenhour competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Union's Sam Nielsen competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Patricia Hank competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Campbell Dopler competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lenox's Cadence Douglas competes in the 1a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Muscatine's Nolan Recker competes in the 4a boys shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A Bettendorf runner rests on the field after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn collapses on the ground after competing in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Darnell Butler competes in the 4a boys long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Dylan Parrott, who had not been involved in track and field the past two seasons, finished fourth in the Class 4A shot put Friday at the state meet in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Luke Weas competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Avery Horner runs the anchor leg of the 800 relay Friday morning at the Class 4A state meet in Des Moines. The Bulldogs placed fourth in 1:43.78.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wapello's Quinn Veach competes in the 1a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Mercie Hansel competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Payton Kruse competes in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Faith Nead competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Parker Miller clears a hurdle in the Class 4A 400 hurdles Friday at the state meet in Des Moines. Miller placed sixth in 55.61 seconds.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Ellie Erpelding competes in the 4a girls shot put during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Grace Boleyn competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff hands the baton to Malayna Albertson as they compete in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport Central's Brooklyn Johnson competes in the 4a girls long jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Amanda Scott competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley runners color their braids during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Pleasant Valley's Hannah McVey competes in the 4a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
North Scott's Mercie Hansel competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Sophia Tensley competes in the 4a girls distance medley relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Clinton Prince of Peace's Lilly Isenhour competes in the 1a girls discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Davenport North's Giovanni Rivera hands the baton to Peter Phan as they compete in the 4a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bettendorf's Tessa Teagarden competes in the 4a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spirit Lakes' Jack Latham, right, competes in the 2a boys 110 meter hurdles preliminaries during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Latham set the all time record running a 13.74.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Elizabeth Chambers competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Alyssa Fowler competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spirit Lakes' Jack Latham competes in the 2a boys 110 meter hurdles preliminaries during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Latham set the all time record running a 13.74.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Elizabeth Chambers competes in the 2a girls high jump during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scenes from day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Charlie Huesmann hands the baton to Nolan DeLong as they compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Jordan Armbruster competes in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Carlie Jo Fusco competes in the 2a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Carter Jargo hands the baton to Caleb Gruhn as they compete in the 2a boys distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Durant's Garrett Hollenback hands the baton to Carter Wichelt as they compete in the 2a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Angelo Jackson competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen competes in the 2a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Skylar Hoffman competes in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Claire Montgomery hands the baton to Addie Nerem as they compete in the 2a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Lane Gerard hands the baton to Angelo Jackson as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Dru Dorsey competes in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Alivia Edens competes in the 2a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen embraces her teammate after placing first in the 2a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Clare Hackman competes in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel competes in the 2a boys discus during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Sydney Barton competes in the 2a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Carter Meyer hands the baton to Isaac Koppang as they compete in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Ty Nichols competes in the 2a boys distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wilton's Se Ann Houghton hands the baton to Kelsey Drake as they compete in the 2a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Central DeWitt's Tristan Rheingans competes in the 3a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Ellie Rickertsen competes in the 2a girls 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Kelly Grobstich competes in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Wilton's Kinsey Drake hands the baton to Catie Hook as they compete in the 2a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Derrick Bass reaches back for the baton competes in the 3a boys 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tipton's Caden Schmidt competes in the 2a boys 400 meter hurdles during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Northeast's Caleb Gruhn competes in the 2a boys distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Alaina McConnell reacts as she competes in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Assumption's Annika Kotula hands the baton to Kelly Grobstich as they compete in the 3a girls 4x200 meter relay during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maquoketa's Kalyn Hackman hands the baton to Clare Hackman as they compete in the 3a girls distance medley during day two of the Iowa Coed State Track and Field Meet, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!