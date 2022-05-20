Bulldogs, Spartans earn top-five finishes in relays

DES MOINES — Maya Williams and Amanda Scott have been primarily quarter-milers or half-milers during their high school track and field career.

The Bettendorf High School coaching staff made the decision earlier this season to utilize them in the 200.

It paid off Friday morning at the Class 4A state meet.

Out of Lane 8, Williams, Scott, Tessa Teagarden and Avery Horner finished fourth in the 800 relay in a season-best 1 minute, 43.78 seconds at Drake Stadium.

“It gave us a lot more depth in our shorter relays,” Scott said of her and Williams sliding down. “We’ve had sprinters try 400s and longer distance runners try 200s. It really worked out.”

The time was nearly three seconds faster than what the Bulldogs ran at the state qualifier and the second quickest in school history. Williams positioned the Bulldogs well and Scott continued it through the second leg.

“I’m really happy with that,” said Horner, who will run in the finals of the 100 and 200 meters Saturday. “We came in (seeded) eighth, but we knew we could do better than that.

“Lane 8 is my worst favorite lane of all-time. You can’t see anybody, but the way we dealt with that and still moved forward was really exciting.”

Pleasant Valley’s distance medley relay matched Bettendorf with a fourth-place finish.

The quartet of Kora Ruff, Malayna Albertson, Josie Case and Grace Boleyn clocked in at 4:08.43, a season best by nearly eight seconds.

“We’re just pleased because we did it together and did it as a team,” Case said. “The goal coming into it was to win, but we knew if we got a personal best we’d be happy. Dropping (almost eight) seconds is incredible.”

Boleyn, in fact, snatched the lead in the final section with a little more than 200 meters remaining.

“I knew I had to go,” she said. “A lot of the girls in the 800 also are 400 runners and have a really good kick. I was going to try and see if I could get in front of them so it would be harder for them to pass and they might have to go around the outside.”

Ankeny anchor Alli Macke and Iowa City High anchor Ani Wedemeyer navigated their way around Boleyn to finish 1-2.

“Some of them are just really good,” said Boleyn, who had a 2:14 split on her 800 leg. “In my mind, we wanted to try and go sub-4:10. It was a good effort for our group at state in a real competitive environment.”

Through 10 events, PV is tied for ninth in the team race with 19 points. Cedar Rapids Prairie leads with 34.

Davenport North’s Marissa Stolfa finished her high school throwing career with a personal best and a medal. Stolfa heaved the shot put 37-4 to place sixth.

“It is a good way to go out,” Stolfa said. “My first two throws were around 34 feet. I was like, ‘It is now or never.’ It is time to bring it out and time to shine.”

Stolfa, who missed reaching the state meet by an inch a year ago, threw her PR on the first attempt in the finals. She’ll attend the University of Iowa this fall and major in human physiology.

“This (medal) is going to go on the graduation board,” she said. “This is probably one of my best accomplishments. I’m very excited.”

Bettendorf’s Ellie Erpelding was eight in the shot put and PV’s Hannah McVey placed eighth in the 400 hurdles, just the third time she’s competed in the event this season, in a career-best time of 1:06.58.

