A season after watching one of his closest friends shine in the 400-meter hurdles, Bettendorf’s Ethan Clarke is ready to carve out his own name.
Clarke was in Demari Nicholson’s shadow last spring, but the senior has emerged as the Bettendorf boys’ track and field team’s top individual in what many consider the most taxing event.
Now, Clarke is eager to see what he can do on the blue oval next week.
Clarke won the 400 hurdles and the open 400 Thursday night to power Bettendorf to a convincing win at the Egger & Roberson Coed ABC Invitational at TouVelle Stadium.
“Demari is a great competitor and great friend,” said Clarke, whose season-best time of 55.05 qualified him for the Drake Relays. “He helped push me and gave me tips. Now that he’s gone, I’ve got to step up and take his spot.
“Getting to run at Drake means a lot to me. I’m a senior and haven’t been there. It is a good motivator.”
Between the relays and Class A individual races, Bettendorf recorded 13 first-place finishes to amass 335 points — 86 more than second-place North Scott.
Darien Porter ran a career-best 10.81 seconds in capturing the 100, went a season-low 21.99 in taking the 200 and anchored the Bulldogs to a meet-record 3:24.76 in the 1,600 relay.
“Our team should be happy with where we’re sitting right now,” Porter said. “It was nice to perform so well in our own stadium and in front of our home crowd.”
Porter is qualified in six events for next week’s Drake Relays — the 100, 400, 400 relay, 800 relay, 1,600 relay and distance medley relay — but an individual can only do four events.
It wasn’t entirely certain Thursday night what he’ll run, but the 100, 400, 800 relay and 1,600 relay seem to be a likely option.
This is Porter’s first year of running the open 100.
“It is a bit different,” he said. “You definitely need to be explosive out of the blocks. I’m a tall sprinter, so the shorter guys have a quicker turnover than mine. I really have to work on getting out of the blocks and having a good start.”
Bettendorf won three field events — Carter Bell (long jump), Alex Blizzard (shot put) and Ty Numkena (high jump). Brendan Scott prevailed in the 800.
North Scott’s Spencer Thomas took the 110 high hurdles in 15.22 seconds and anchored the Lancers to a season-best time of 1:02.08 in claiming the shuttle hurdle relay.
Thomas is well above the cutoff mark for Drake in the 110 hurdles.
“I’m excited for next week,” he said. “Getting to Drake has been my goal. The next goal is to make the finals next week.”
Davenport North’s Brant Carter set a school-record in winning the discus with a toss of 152 feet, 1 inch.
On the girls’ side, Bettendorf totaled 274 points to beat out North Scott (220.5) and Davenport Central (215).
The Bulldogs won the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays. Erin McQuillen also added victories in the 200 and long jump.
“We’re just so deep,” Bettendorf assistant Chuck Kalar said. “We haven’t even touched what we can be yet. We’ve got girls who could run on other varsity teams that don’t get that chance.
“Now that we’ve got times and splits on everybody, we can balance some things out. We usually have depth in one position, but this year from 100 to 1,500 we have two, three or four girls who can replace somebody.”
Davenport West’s Kiya Wolf, in just her second season of doing hurdles, accounted for three hurdles wins. She took the 100 hurdles in a career-best 15.93 seconds, won the 400 hurdles (1:12.10) and anchored the Falcons to victory in the shuttle hurdle relay (1:09.80).
“It just has been a lot of repetition and hard work,” Wolf said. “I’ve worked a lot on my technique and form, which has really helped me shed a few seconds off from my first year of track.”
Alleman picked up four individual wins in the Class A division — Alexandra Cajigal (3,000), Tori Thomas (100), Ali Van DeHeede (discus) and Kiah O’Neal (high jump).