Cal-Wheat just misses medley state repeat

Still, there was a hint of disappointment. A repeat was at the front of his mind.

“Any time you’re at the state meet, you’re here to win,” said Knoche, who has the 800 and 1,600 on Saturday. “It definitely fuels the fire a little bit (for Saturday).”

Easton Valley collected its first medal of the state meet with a fifth-place finish in the 800 relay with Kolton Murphy, Porter Fuegen, Aidan Gruver and Hudson Felkey. The River Hawks registered a time of 1:32.41.

“It wasn’t quite what we wanted, but to be in the mix and medal, it wasn’t all bad,” Fuegen said.

The River Hawks ran a different order than what they did at the state-qualifying meet, but Gruver said the order they ran at state was their “bread and butter.”

“We ran around the time we’ve been running all year,” Gruver said. “We knew there was a lot of big dogs with us. There was nothing we could do about it.”

Class 4A

“Cowboy Joe” was brought to tears Friday evening.

Clinton’s Joe Simpson finished his high school throwing career with a third-place finish in the shot put with a heave of 54-3 ½.