Cal-Wheat just misses medley state repeat

DES MOINES — Calamus-Wheatland High School was on the verge of a state championship repeat Friday night in the Class 1A distance medley relay with about 300 meters remaining.
Middle distance stalwart Chase Knoche had a slight lead over Earlham’s Jayden Dickson and seemed poised to finish it off.
Dickson had other ideas.
The Earlham junior turned in a 1 minute, 57 second split in the 800 to edge Knoche and the Warriors for the title at Drake Stadium.
“My teammates put me in a good position,” Knoche said. “I went out there, gave it my all and we came up a little short.
“Looking back, I might have went a little bit early, but that is the excitement of the state meet and having a little bit of room to make up.”
Knoche, a University of Northern Iowa signee, turned in a 1:57 anchor split as well. It was the same time he posted in the Warriors’ state championship two years ago.
Senior Connor Scheer, junior Collin Cavey and senior Brady Buchmeyer joined Knoche on the relay which finished in 3:38.88 to Earlham’s 3:37.91.
“Extremely proud of our relay,” Knoche said. “We’ve got three new people from 2019, so I couldn’t be more pleased with them.”
Still, there was a hint of disappointment. A repeat was at the front of his mind.
“Any time you’re at the state meet, you’re here to win,” said Knoche, who has the 800 and 1,600 on Saturday. “It definitely fuels the fire a little bit (for Saturday).”
Easton Valley collected its first medal of the state meet with a fifth-place finish in the 800 relay with Kolton Murphy, Porter Fuegen, Aidan Gruver and Hudson Felkey. The River Hawks registered a time of 1:32.41.
“It wasn’t quite what we wanted, but to be in the mix and medal, it wasn’t all bad,” Fuegen said.
The River Hawks ran a different order than what they did at the state-qualifying meet, but Gruver said the order they ran at state was their “bread and butter.”
“We ran around the time we’ve been running all year,” Gruver said. “We knew there was a lot of big dogs with us. There was nothing we could do about it.”
Class 4A
“Cowboy Joe” was brought to tears Friday evening.
Clinton’s Joe Simpson finished his high school throwing career with a third-place finish in the shot put with a heave of 54-3 ½.
After the medals presentation, Simpson walked over and picked up his cowboy hat, one he found in his home earlier this year. Teammates have started giving him the nickname “Cowboy Joe.”
“I like how my curls look with it,” Simpson said. “I decided to bring it out for fun. I feel good in it; almost like an alternate ego thing.”
Simpson, eighth in Thursday's discus, struggled controlling his emotions afterward.
An all-state baseball player headed to play at Kirkwood Community College, Simpson developed a passion for throwing this season. It showed in his work ethic and his performances.
“I never thought shot put was a serious thing for me, but it became a big thing in my life,” he said. “I really put a lot of work into it. It is a bittersweet knowing this was the last time.
“I’m pretty happy where I ended up. Third is pretty good.”