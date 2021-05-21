Central DeWitt relay, Kreinbring surprise to earn top-five medals

DES MOINES — Central DeWitt High School coach Jason Lansing huddled his 800 relay team together Thursday night in the hotel room and formulated a plan.
After a mediocre performance at last week’s state qualifier, the Sabers had the challenging task of trying to earn a medal out of the slowest of three heats.
“Coach said we all had to be two meters faster (about two-tenths of a second) than what we were at districts,” anchor Lucas Burmeister said.
The Sabers executed it to perfection Friday morning.
Alex Fuller, Ben Pace, Matt Watters and Burmeister turned in a season-best time of 1 minute, 31 seconds to claim third place in Class 3A at the Iowa state track and field meet at Drake Stadium.
“Coach had the confidence in us, we went out and ran and might have run a little better than we expected,” Watters said. “We knew, though, we were better than the 1:33 we put up at districts.”
As Burmeister crossed the finish line, he saw the team’s time on the board and did a fist pump.
The 1:31 was more than a second quicker than the relay’s previous season best. Carlisle, out of the final heat, won in 1:30.56 and Dallas Center-Grimes was runner-up in 1:30.78.
“I was hyped,” said Burmeister, whose relay came in seeded 17th. “The feel of Drake Stadium is different than any other meet we’ve been to all year. It just shows even if you’re seeded pretty low, you can do anything.”
Between nagging injuries and shaky exchanges, the relay hadn’t quite reached its peak this season. It did Friday.
“We knew we had it,” Watters said. “We had the speed, the handoffs were right, the timing was right and everyone was healthy. It all clicked.”
The Sabers weren’t the only ones to surprise.
Davenport Assumption senior Kade Kreinbring, in the first flight of the long jump, posted a personal-best leap of 21-0 ½ to place fourth.
Kreinbring’s previous best was 20-10 at Clear Creek Amana in late April. He registered 20-5 at the state qualifier in Mount Pleasant last week.
“Coming in with a 20-5 jump, there are no expectations,” Kreinbring said. “I came in with that attitude and kind of let loose.
“I feel great about the way I jumped. I had a (personal best) on multiple jumps.”
Kreinbring has improved by more than two feet in the long jump since his sophomore season.
"I definitely saw myself grow emotionally and physically," he said. "Leaving here with a medal is a positive. It is definitely a great feeling to go out like this.”
Bellevue senior Brady Griebel claimed his second state championship of the weekend.
Griebel ran a 1:57 split on the 800 anchor leg of the 2A distance medley relay to carry Bellevue to its first state title in the event in 3:36.00.
Jacob Waller and Ethan Klemme ran the 200 legs and Kaden Guenther had a 54.6 split on the 400 leg to put Griebel in position for the win.
“We all work our butts off every day,” Griebel said. “We all show it on the track, show it at practice. We just work hard and we get along.”
Griebel won the 3,200 on Thursday. He’ll take a crack at the 800 and 1,600 titles Saturday.
“I’ve got two more to go, but I’m glad how this weekend is turning out so far,” he said. “I’ve got to keep going. This is my last year so I’ve got to give it my all.”
Bellevue’s Alex Pitts took fourth in the 400 hurdles and Louisa-Muscatine’s Spencer Kessel was fifth in the discus.
Tipton claimed sixth in the distance medley relay and Northeast placed seventh in the 800 relay.
Underwood leads the 2A team race through 10 events with 30 points, followed by Treynor (29), Bellevue (25) and Tipton (22).