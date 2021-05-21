Central DeWitt relay, Kreinbring surprise to earn top-five medals

DES MOINES — Central DeWitt High School coach Jason Lansing huddled his 800 relay team together Thursday night in the hotel room and formulated a plan.

After a mediocre performance at last week’s state qualifier, the Sabers had the challenging task of trying to earn a medal out of the slowest of three heats.

“Coach said we all had to be two meters faster (about two-tenths of a second) than what we were at districts,” anchor Lucas Burmeister said.

The Sabers executed it to perfection Friday morning.

Alex Fuller, Ben Pace, Matt Watters and Burmeister turned in a season-best time of 1 minute, 31 seconds to claim third place in Class 3A at the Iowa state track and field meet at Drake Stadium.

“Coach had the confidence in us, we went out and ran and might have run a little better than we expected,” Watters said. “We knew, though, we were better than the 1:33 we put up at districts.”

As Burmeister crossed the finish line, he saw the team’s time on the board and did a fist pump.

The 1:31 was more than a second quicker than the relay’s previous season best. Carlisle, out of the final heat, won in 1:30.56 and Dallas Center-Grimes was runner-up in 1:30.78.