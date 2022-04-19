Coss: Dunsworth will be remembered more as 'a genuine man' than for titles

Ira Dunsworth was a winner.

During his legendary track and field coaching career at Davenport Central, he directed the Blue Devils to 10 state championships — seven outdoor and three indoor. His teams had 10 state runner-up finishes — nine outdoor and one indoor.

Toss in a state cross country championship and three state title mile teams, Dunsworth was accustomed to winning.

If there was a Mount Rushmore of boys' track and field coaches in Iowa, Dunsworth's face would be on it.

When news circulated about the 87-year-old's death Monday afternoon and tributes came across social media, victories and championships were hardly referenced.

The heartfelt posts were about Ira Dunsworth the man, coach, mentor and friend.

“He was a kind, gentle and soft-spoken man,” Assumption track and field coach Tim O’Neill said.

“You just wanted to shake his hand because you knew he always had some kind and gracious words to say,” Pleasant Valley girls coach Kenny Wheeler said.

“He was a man of integrity,” former Davenport Central and University of Northern Iowa runner Terrance Reid said. “He was like a father figure and never forgot a face.”

A standout runner at Davenport High in the early 1950s and later a co-captain at the University of Iowa, Dunsworth spent more than 35 years as an educator and coach in Davenport schools.

His career was chock-full of accomplishments.

He was Iowa state coach of the year on four occasions. He was inducted into the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Quad-City Sports Hall of Fame in 1995. He was an Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame selection in 2003, named to the Drake Relays Officials Wall of Honor in 2005, the Brady Street Stadium Ring of Honor in 2009 and the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Officials Hall of Fame in 2019.

Just last spring, Davenport Schools named it the Ira Dunsworth Track at Brady Street Stadium.

“If you have ever been in the presence of Ira Dunsworth, you know why we’re doing this,” Central activities director Kevin Petersen said at the board meeting in March 2021.

Davenport Central has hosted a boys’ track and field meet each April for the past quarter-century called the Ira Dunsworth Invitational.

"In my mind, he's an absolute legend," former Central activities director Brian Ehlinger said in 2019, "but his personality isn't like that at all

"You wouldn't know how many state championships he's won being around him because he's humble beyond belief."

Dunsworth wasn't about trophies or accolades. To him, personal relationships were proof of a life well lived.

He was always visible at Drake Stadium during the Drake Relays and Iowa coed state meet. He was part of the Drake Relays for 70 years as a competitor, coach, high school jury of appeals or as a high school boys meet referee.

He witnessed brothers Curtis and Marvin Mills leading Texas A&M to a world record in the 880 relay out of Lane 8 in 1970.

He saw nine-time Olympic gold medalist Carl Lewis run in the snow ... and win.

It didn’t matter what color of jersey or the school name an athlete from the Quad-Cities area was donning, Dunsworth would go over and lend an encouraging word before the race or offer congratulations afterward.

Former Davenport North standout sprinter Marques Simmons called Dunsworth one of his biggest supporters on the track in high school.

Ex-PV great Carly Donahue, a multiple state champion, said her conversations with Dunsworth were always encouraging and motivating.

“It was a calming experience for our kids to see someone familiar at those large events,” O’Neill said. “He would always talk to them and ask them genuine questions.”

Dunsworth, a man of humility, was all about celebrating the success of others. I can still remember the excitement in his voice when Calamus-Wheatland high jumper Cole Moeller cleared 6 feet, 9 inches to capture a state title in 2015.

“No matter what team you represented, he always had some kind words or a joke to share, something to bring a smile to kids’ faces if they were a little nervous on the start line,” Wheeler said. “He just had that kind of soul and that kind of reach with people. Just a truly genuine man.”

Reid, a 2004 graduate of Central and coached by the late Randy Peters, crossed paths with Dunsworth for the first time as a freshman at the Drake Relays.

Dunsworth served as one of the high school meet referees.

“I didn’t know who this man was or why this person was talking to me,” Reid said.

A bond was formed.

Dunsworth followed Reid's career closely. He attended Reid's high school and college graduation parties.

Every year Reid competed at the Drake Relays — high school or college — Dunsworth was there and they would chat.

“He meant so much to me,” Reid said. “We had quite a few conversations in regards to life and competition. I wish there were more men like him, especially at Central where a lot of us grow up without father figures.

“Even though I didn’t have the pleasure of running under him, it was like he was almost the general manager of Davenport Central track and field. He has had a lasting effect on the community and Black athletes from Central.”

Dunsworth was a mentor for O’Neill — who has coached the Assumption girls to five state championships — early in his coaching career.

O'Neill can still vividly remember sitting in Dunsworth's living room and listening to him tell stories. They talked strategy and the importance of developing quarter-milers for a successful program. They discussed the intricacies of building continuity within a team.

“He really helped me on the aspect of building that sense of community within our program,” O’Neill said.

The last conversation Wheeler had with Dunsworth came last summer at the Brady Street Sprints, a couple nights before the Quad-City Times Bix 7.

As with most of their talks, Dunsworth would ask about Wheeler's family. There was something else from it that resonated with Wheeler.

“He said I love the program you guys run at PV and the kids are great to be around,” Wheeler said. “Hearing of his passing (Monday) and just thinking that was our last conversation that really stuck with me.”

Dunsworth married his high school sweetheart, Dolly, in September 1955. They shared 66 years and 7 months together.

She was by his side for almost all those track and field road trips.

"They were always there," Reid said.

Dunsworth's 1974 track team, which included Curtis Craig, Bob Bostic, Fred Parks, Chris Bryant and Jim Eicken, was arguably one of the best track and field teams assembled in Iowa. Central won eight events and finished with 74 points. The runner-up, Cedar Rapids Washington, had 29.

Just like other coaching greats at Central — Don Grensing, Jim Fox and Jesse Day — Dunsworth had a way of getting his athletes to maximize their potential.

"He was an excellent motivator," Reid said.

Services are pending for Dunsworth. Arrangements are being handled by Runge Mortuary & Crematory in Davenport.

"He influenced a lot of different people in a lot of positive ways," Wheeler said. "He was that gentle, kind and welcoming spirit."

That is a legacy worth celebrating.

