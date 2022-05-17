Coss: Northeast's Healy and Mattis gear up for final coaching act

GOOSE LAKE, Iowa — When Pat Healy came to Northeast High School in his mid-20s, he never envisioned this would be the landing spot for the remainder of his teaching and coaching career.

“I thought I would probably move on to a big job coaching basketball,” Healy admitted, “but the longer I stayed here, the easier it was to stay here.”

After more than a half-century of impacting and shaping lives as educators and coaches, this weekend’s Iowa coed state track and field meet in Des Moines is the final act for Healy and Mike Mattis.

They arrived here together in 1972. They will walk away together in 2022.

“We’ve been friends and competitors since we’ve gotten here,” Mattis said.

Healy, who turns 77 next month, coached girls’ basketball for more than 30 years at Northeast and girls' track and field for 50.

Mattis, 76, spent a couple years coaching at the junior high level before taking over the Rebels’ boys’ track and field program in the mid-1970s.

In a profession where turnover rate is growing, it is rare for one coach to remain with the same program for 50 years. How about two in the same sport at the same school? Almost unfathomable.

For about the last 10 years, Northeast's home track and field invitational has been called the Healy-Mattis Relays.

“It shows not only are they having success, but they are drawing in people to their program and they are willing to make a difference in people's lives,” Northeast senior track athlete Caleb Gruhn said.

They have witnessed plenty of change.

The softball throw and the 400-meter shuttle relay (no hurdles) were among the girls events in 1972. The boys offered the pole vault.

All of those have been discontinued in Iowa.

Northeast had a cinder track when Healy and Mattis arrived.

“Mike and I had to mark the track ourselves,” Healy said. “We had to pull this big thing around the track to make six lanes. It took about half a day to do it.”

A cinder track eventually became limestone, which Healy refers to as kitty litter. Then about 10 years ago, the Rebels got an all-weather surface.

“This is heaven,” Healy said.

Both hail from small towns.

Healy is from Monmouth, Iowa, about a dozen miles west of Maquoketa. Mattis graduated from Garner-Hayfield, located 30 minutes west of Mason City.

Healy attended Wartburg College and started his teaching career in Greene, Iowa, for two years before coming to Northeast. He taught social studies, history and psychology among other things until he was 65.

Mattis went to the University of Northern Iowa and participated on the track and field team as a discus and javelin thrower. He spent three years teaching in a small town in western Iowa before making the move to Goose Lake. He was a biology and chemistry instructor until he retired from that role 18 years ago.

"I knew I wanted to be a teacher and I wanted to coach," Mattis said.

They have shared too many bus rides and chilly spring nights together with stop watches in their hands to count.

The relationship extends beyond coaching. Healy's wife, Becky, and Mattis' spouse, Judi, are good friends.

"It has been great," Healy said. "Mike has been a close friend and we're able to bounce ideas off each other. We'll go out to eat together, and when he doesn't have a golfing partner, I'll go with him."

The Rebels have had varying degrees of success on the track.

During Healy's tenure, the Northeast girls have won 26 conference titles, six regional championships and the 2003 Class 1A state crown. The Rebels were second a year ago at the 2A state meet and were third in 2015.

Northeast has had 15 individual running state champions, four field event winners and three relays claim gold.

Charlene Letzring, Stacy Butt, Morgan Casey, Aleenah Marcucci and Ellie Rickertsen are among the all-state standouts to come through Healy's program.

"Girls who join the program definitely know there is high standards and there is high expectations, but that all comes with coach Healy's light personality and encouragement," said Rickertsen, a senior off to run at the University of Iowa next season. "He knows our potential and is always pushing us to become better runners and better people."

It is not unusual for Healy to occasionally break out a dance move, tell a joke or go into song after a strong workout or meet.

"I used to do an Irish jig but my knees can't get up that high anymore," Healy said.

Healy admits he is not the "hard ass" he was earlier in his coaching career. Practices are more condensed.

That lightheartedness has rubbed off on his athletes.

"We thrive off him and his personality," Rickertsen said. "He'll still have constructive criticism for us, but he's always encouraging us to get back up after a loss or frustrating race.

"He keeps the mood light."

On the boys side, Northeast has had two individual state champions, one field event titlist and three relay winners, including last year's 3,200 relay.

Gruhn calls Mattis' coaching style "old school."

"We have days where he will work us into the ground," Gruhn said, "but then there are days more relaxed. His personality is second to none. He has a good sense of humor in an old-fashioned way and keeps things very interesting."

Mattis has learned the importance of rest and recovery with his athletes.

"Once the form is gone and tongues are dragging, you're not getting much out of that unless you're a slave driver," Mattis said. "I listen to them, and they've been pretty honest with me."

As time has gone on, Mattis has shifted more responsibility onto his athletes.

"Fifty years of warming up is pretty dang boring," he said. "When they know that is the routine, I don't have to tell them what to do, they know how to do it.

"You don't need to spend 2 1/2 hours out here doing track and field. The most anyone operates in track and field is 12 minutes, and that's not a very good two-miler."

Mattis said the direction of the boys program changed when an assistant coach was added. Former Northeast standout Nick Wall fills that role now.

"(Boys) track has been a slow process," Mattis said. "In the last 12 to 15 years, we've gotten to be where we need to be with the boys program. I'm not exactly leaving the cupboard bare."

More than the triumphs and defeats, Gruhn is going to remember the life lessons that have come from Mattis' coaching.

"Even though you might not be enjoying something you're doing, in life you're stuck in crappy spots and you're going to have to work your way through it in order to succeed," Gruhn said. "That's what he's taught me most.

"Even when times get tough, he's going to stay positive with you."

Both said the timing is right to step away.

Healy has endured pneumonia two of the past three years.

"That is a sign to me," he said, "and we've got a couple good assistants to turn the program over to."

Mattis is battling back and hip ailments. He also has children and grandchildren in California and Texas he'd like to see a little more frequently.

"I did not want them carrying me out of here," Mattis said. "That wouldn't be good for anybody. Before somebody tells me it is time to go, I'm going."

The Northeast boys and girls teams are eager to send them out with a bang.

Healy's girls team is in seven events and could be in the mix for another top-three finish if things fall just right. Mattis' squad is in six events and should be in medal contention in two or three relays.

"We want to send them out the best way that we can," Gruhn said. "In the back of our heads, we're not only doing this for ourselves, but we're doing this to show what they've accomplished through the years of being here."

While they might not miss the daily grind or windy and damp meet nights, there is one thing that makes walking away difficult for Healy and Mattis.

"The kids, without a doubt," Healy said. "They keep you young."

"I've gotten way more back from them than I ever put in," Mattis said. "They've been so great to work with all these years."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.