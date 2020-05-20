COVID-19 costs Spartans' Hoskins chance at championship glory

Also a starting libero on PV’s volleyball team, Hoskins made a commitment to the weight room in the offseason.

“Even in that first meet, I immediately felt I had a lot more power,” Hoskins said. “I felt throughout the season I would have been able to use that new-found power to my advantage.

“A big goal was to break Kelli’s record, and now knowing that’s not possible anymore, I’ve got my own goals for the next level.”

Hoskins will play volleyball and high jump at Loras College starting in the fall. She has started working out three times a week along with logging close to 30 hours a week at Hy-Vee.

“It keeps my mind busy,” Hoskins said. “When I just sit at home and think my own thoughts, it isn’t a good place sometimes. Being at work lightens the mood a lot.”

Hoskins is ready to embark on a chaotic schedule at Loras. In addition to juggling two sports, she plans to pursue a degree in engineering.

“Being on a strict schedule will keep me in line,” she said. “Not that I was ever out of line, but I need structure in my life and I need the busyness. Doing two sports, I’m just excited to see how I handle it.”