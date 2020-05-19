Crippen and Sherrard looking forward to 2021

Fellow senior Gavyn White, a state qualifier in the 110 and 300 hurdles, also saw his final season taken away from him.

"I actually cried a bit. Both D'Angelo and Gavyn are two of my best friends," Crippen said. "That last day of school when we did pictures, everyone was devastated. Nobody was talking much. At the same time, this has made me want to push harder for next year."

When next season rolls around, Sherrard looks to be in solid shape as a squad to build on last year's successes, which included a second-place finish at the 1A sectional and a third-place showing at the Three Rivers Conference meet.

Besides Crippen, the Tigers' 2021 senior group will feature another standout in Jacob Belha. He led the Sherrard cross country squad to its first state appearance since 2011 with top-10 regional and sectional finishes, including a fourth-place effort at the 1A regional.

On the track last spring, Belha, Crippen and fellow seniors Eli Bernier and Jordan Maynard just missed reaching state in the 4x800 relay. Another senior, Alex Wilson, will be a key contributor next spring after an injury-plagued 2019 campaign.