Crippen and Sherrard looking forward to 2021

SHERRARD — Almost a year ago to the day, Sherrard's Corbin Crippen reached an early pinnacle in his track and field career.
Teaming with seniors Ryan Mack and Levi Miles and junior anchor D'Angelo Moody on the Tigers' 4x400 relay, Crippen became the second person in his household to become a state champion for Sherrard. He joined his father Andy, the 1988 Class A state pole vault gold medalist.
Crippen and his teammates posted a time of 3 minutes, 24.48 seconds to edge Morrison's 4x400 relay by just under a half-second for the 1A state title, becoming the first Sherrard boys track athletes to mine gold since the 1990 mile relay team of Mike Harris, Eric Lawson, Matt Viernow and David Williams.
"We knew it was going to be a challenge, but once we got there, all of us focused on getting this done, bringing home a title for Sherrard," said Crippen. "It didn't sink in for awhile, but once it did, it felt all the more amazing."
When this spring came around, Crippen and Moody were looking forward to the opportunity to return to Charleston and defend their state championship, but the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting cancellation of the spring sports season ensured that was not meant to be.
While Crippen is still a junior and has the 2021 track campaign to look forward to, the same cannot be said for Moody, who also competed at state a year ago with the Tigers' 4x100 and 4x200 relays, the latter of which included another senior, Michael Moritz.
Fellow senior Gavyn White, a state qualifier in the 110 and 300 hurdles, also saw his final season taken away from him.
"I actually cried a bit. Both D'Angelo and Gavyn are two of my best friends," Crippen said. "That last day of school when we did pictures, everyone was devastated. Nobody was talking much. At the same time, this has made me want to push harder for next year."
When next season rolls around, Sherrard looks to be in solid shape as a squad to build on last year's successes, which included a second-place finish at the 1A sectional and a third-place showing at the Three Rivers Conference meet.
Besides Crippen, the Tigers' 2021 senior group will feature another standout in Jacob Belha. He led the Sherrard cross country squad to its first state appearance since 2011 with top-10 regional and sectional finishes, including a fourth-place effort at the 1A regional.
On the track last spring, Belha, Crippen and fellow seniors Eli Bernier and Jordan Maynard just missed reaching state in the 4x800 relay. Another senior, Alex Wilson, will be a key contributor next spring after an injury-plagued 2019 campaign.
"There's still a lot in the barn, and I see some great things for us down the road," said Sherrard coach Ryan Buchanan. "With Corbin, we're fortunate in that he had good leaders to look up to in last year's seniors as well as this year's seniors, and we're hoping he'll take on more of a leadership position as others have before him."
Crippen keeps himself motivated by reliving the memories of last year's golden day in Charleston and combining that with the desire to do it one more time.
"I've actually been watching our state video over and over," he said. "One of the best moments for me was when D'Angelo crossed that line. I'm definitely going to take on a leadership role. I feel like I've got to carry on what D'Angelo, Gavyn and the others could have done with their senior year.
"With some of our younger guys, I think they can step up to the challenge, and we can have a strong team again next year."
