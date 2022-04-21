Curcija finds his niche for Bulldogs

Calvin Curcija has found his sweet spot.

After primarily running 800s a year ago, the Bettendorf High School junior has dropped down to 200s and 400s this spring.

And Curcija is flourishing.

Less than a week after clocking 50.48 seconds in the open 400 at Linn-Mar, Curcija dazzled with a 22.8 split on the anchor leg of the 800 relay Thursday night to push the Bulldogs to a victory at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational at TouVelle Stadium.

“It was something else,” Curcija said. “Getting the baton in fourth (place), 10 to 15 meters behind, I just had a burn that I knew I needed to catch them. That was one of the most exciting races I’ve ever had.”

Teamed with Luke Weas, Kole Williams and Zach VanWychen, Circija rallied the Bulldogs to a win in 1 minute, 31.03 seconds.

“Seeing myself slowly reel them in from a distance that I didn’t think was possible, I was amazed at myself and wanted to push that much harder,” Curcija said. “When I crossed that line, just in front of those guys, it was amazing.”

The meet was not concluded by press time.

In a spring that has been plagued by rain, wind and cold temperatures, Thursday was the nicest day of the outdoor season for athletes to put up qualifying times and distances for the Drake Relays.

There was just one snag.

Meet officials tried for nearly two-plus hours, but never could get the automated timing system to function properly, meaning the final qualifier before Drake was conducted with handheld times.

The Drake Relays said in a note to coaches early this spring it would only accept times from meets run with fully automated timing.

But in that same release, if the automated timing fails and all remedies to correct it also fall, the Drake Relays Selection Committee will consider accepting hand times on a case-by-case basis.

With hand held, 0.24 seconds is added to each performance.

The Bulldogs’ 1:31.03 becomes 1:31.27, which could possibly put them in a position to be at Drake next week.

Much of that can be attributed to Curcija's comeback.

“(Chasing) is my favorite part of track,” he said. “That’s why I like to anchor so much. It gives me something to push for and I’m not running alone.”

Curcija, who also anchored the Bulldogs to a victory in the sprint medley relay, was posting times around 2:00-2:03 in the 800 last year. He has discovered in the past year he's more suited for the 200 and 400.

“I felt like I’ve found my place on the team,” he said. “It just feels good.”

North Scott’s Sydney Skarich matched Erica Loussaert’s school record in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 6 inches. Skarich already was in next week’s Drake field, but she’ll do so with an extra bounce in her step.

“It was really special (to get that record),” she said. “I’ve been trying every meet to get that, so it was really cool to finally get it. It makes me feel way better about next week.”

Skarich needed to clear 5-6 to stave off Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle, who went over the bar at 5-4.

“I knew if I wanted to win, I had to make it,” Skarich said. “It pushes me more.”

Davenport Central’s Brooklyn Johnson had a season best in the long jump, soaring 17-3 and above the current cut mark for the Drake Relays. Johnson’s previous best this year was 16-8 ½.

“It was a really nice day to break that 16 (feet),” Johnson said. “This is my last year, so I want to make sure I make every meet count.

“(Drake Relays) wasn’t something that was on my mind, but I wanted to make sure I did my best. We worked a lot on my approach, making sure I had good speed, good acceleration and that I was hitting on the board.”

The North Scott boys swept the ‘A’ flight of all four field events — Zach McMillian (discus), Dylan Parrott (shot put), Sam Skarich (high jump) and Darnell Butler (long jump). Sprinter Dane Treiber prevailed in the 100 and 200.

The Bettendorf girls ran a season-best time of 1:44.62 to capture the 800 relay with Amanda Scott, Tessa Teagarden, Maya Williams and Avery Horner. The Bulldogs’ McKenzie Borden edged Skarich for the 100 hurdles crown, 15.39-15.40.

