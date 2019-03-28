Pleasant Valley’s boys track and field team only won four races Thursday night at its home meet.
It was a perfect chance to show off its depth.
The Spartans registered top three finishes in 11 events to amass 140 team points in the Spartan Invitational to place second behind Western Dubuque’s 160 at Spartan Stadium.
North Scott placed fourth with 65 points, Muscatine was fifth with 55, and Central DeWitt claimed 31 points for a sixth-place finish. Clinton rounded out the eight-team field with 19 points.
“I really thought our team achieved at the highest level. We stepped up our game in the sprints, had some great marks in the hunt for the Drake Relays,” head coach Erik Belby said. “I think we’re right where we hoped to be and a little bit better performance than some might have expected.”
Sophomore Kole Sommer grabbed the 1,600 in a 4 minutes, 28.19 seconds and teamed with Michael Sampson, Gavin Smith and Parker Huhn to win the 3,200 relay in a season-best 8:17.03.
Cade Collier won the discus with a toss of 144 feet, 5 inches, and the distance medley relay took first in 3:50.14.
“I think we can get a lot of Drake qualifiers,” junior Ben Wilson said. “We can progress from here. We can all get better.”
Wilson came up just a bit short of hitting the Blue Standard in the 400 hurdles and and as part of the quartet in the shuttle hurdle relay.
His time of 56.42 seconds is faster than he ran at state last year, but despite not automatically qualifying for the Drake Relays yet, he’s thrilled. The same can be said for the 1:02.27 Wilson, Porter Cottrell, Ethan Graham and Sam Sturtzer ran to place second in the shuttle hurdle relay.
“My goal right now is 54, make it to Drake. I’m trying as hard as I can to hit that Blue Standard,” Wilson said. “I think we can perform really well. All of us run sub-15, sub-14s, we can get there.”
Pleasant Valley snared a second-place finish from the 1,600 relay and third places from Collier in the shot put, Porter Cottrell (110 high hurdles, high jump) and Max Murphy (3,200).
Spencer Thomas delivered the only win for the Lancers in the 110 high hurdles, running a career-best 15.17 seconds. Ben Belken (second, discus), Trent Allard (second, high jump), Darnell Butler (third, long jump) placed top three, as did the second-place 3,200 relay and the third-place sprint medley, shuttle hurdle and 400 relays.
It was a good opening outdoor meet in the eyes of Joe Greenwood.
“(Thomas and Allard) will just continue to get better,” North Scott’s head coach said. “We had a pretty good night. We've got a lot of young kids, and they performed really well. We’re excited with where we’re at right now.”
Belby stated before the year he was looking for a 400 runner to hover around the 50 second mark. He saw multiple sprinters get down to 52 seconds.
“That was encouraging. We made some real nice progress,” Belby said.
Owen Hazelwood triumphed in the 400 and was a part of the winning 1,600 relay. The Muskies got second in the distance medley relay and finished third in the 800 relay. Tim Nimely placed third in the 100 dash, running in the second heat.
Central DeWitt saw their 400 and 1,600 relays garner top-three finishes while David Johnson placed second in the 400 and 200 dashes for Clinton.
Two Blue Standards were hit: Dubuque Hempstead’s David Holesinger time of 9:33.25 in the 3,200 and Western Dubuque’s Grant Kelchen's leap of 6 feet, 6 inches in the high jump. Both feats also set meet records.