Distance trio sparks PV boys track to home meet title

Sophomore Mahki Wilson made his long jump debut and leaped 21 feet flat plus posted a time of 11.5 seconds in the open 100 to place second in the pair of events. Max Doran finished fourth in the 200 dash.

The Spartans were in the top-five in five of the seven relays.

“It’s really a whole new team and I was impressed with how we filled all the events,” Belby said. “We had guys scoring everywhere, so we put together a total team package.”

North Scott, despite scoring 26 points over the last seven events, left Spartan Stadium with eyes set on bigger meets.

“I thought the way we scored was great, but I think we kind of get in a little bit of a slump midway through,” senior Owen West said.

West anchored the winning sprint medley and triumphed in the open 400 in 52.83 seconds. All seven of the Lancer relays scored at least four points.

“Hearing our name first in events we usually don’t, is big for our program,” West said. “Our individual events might not be the strongest, but the relays, we trust one another.”