Distance trio sparks PV boys track to home meet title

Needing a spark to leap into first place with three events left to go Thursday night, a trifecta of upperclassmen on Pleasant Valley’s boys track and field team took matters into their own hands.
Kole Sommer, Nathan Boleyn and Tarun Vedula accumulated 15 points in the 1,600-meter run, swinging the team race in the Spartans' favor, and they held to beat Western Dubuque 123-116.5 and claim their home invitational title in their first meet of the outdoor season.
“It was nice to see the milers come through,” PV coach Erik Belby said. “It’s good to see the guys compete for a top finish (despite) not being there from a training perspective.”
Dubuque Hempstead (113), North Scott (106) and Dubuque Senior (103) rounded out the top-5.
It was a tight three-way battle for the top spot through 12 events. The Lancers were at 80 points, followed by the Spartans at 77 and the Bobcats at 76.5.
Western Dubuque had two in the top-5 in the shot put and doubled up points in the 800 run; North Scott finished with two in the top-7 in the 200 dash.
Yet nothing topped what PV did in the mile.
Sommer coasted to a win in 4:31.75 thanks to a last lap of separation. Boleyn and Verdula placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
It was more than enough — despite a Bobcat triumph in the 400 relay and taking one place better in the 1,600 relay — to ignite a team celebration on the infield.
“We all have a chip on our shoulder,” Sommer said. “I don’t know if we consider ourselves the favorites, but our team is pretty confident we’ll have a fighting chance to win the MAC.”
Sommer also won the 3,200 in 9:42.97. Both his times in the individual events are seven seconds off from hitting the blue standard to automatically qualify for the Drake Relays.
The senior was in a much more joyous mood Thursday, compared to feeling down and out after not placing at the Class 4A state cross country meet despite having one of the faster times all season.
“I’ve been feeling the healthiest I’ve ever felt honestly,” Sommer said. “I haven’t really been getting sore from running.”
Belby sees a more aggressive Sommer in the early days of the track campaign.
“Running really fast, smooth and relaxed from the early stages and coming in with great finishing speed,” Belby said. “The big time negative splits is really exciting to see.”
While the distance crew led the charge, PV picked up valuable team points throughout the meet, which finished before 8 p.m.
Sophomore Mahki Wilson made his long jump debut and leaped 21 feet flat plus posted a time of 11.5 seconds in the open 100 to place second in the pair of events. Max Doran finished fourth in the 200 dash.
The Spartans were in the top-five in five of the seven relays.
“It’s really a whole new team and I was impressed with how we filled all the events,” Belby said. “We had guys scoring everywhere, so we put together a total team package.”
North Scott, despite scoring 26 points over the last seven events, left Spartan Stadium with eyes set on bigger meets.
“I thought the way we scored was great, but I think we kind of get in a little bit of a slump midway through,” senior Owen West said.
West anchored the winning sprint medley and triumphed in the open 400 in 52.83 seconds. All seven of the Lancer relays scored at least four points.
“Hearing our name first in events we usually don’t, is big for our program,” West said. “Our individual events might not be the strongest, but the relays, we trust one another.”
Muscatine’s Nolan Recker set the night's only meet record, throwing 156 feet, 2 inches in the discus. That was one of two wins for the Muskies as they placed sixth in the team race with 66 points.
“Once I started throwing and what I (could) possibly do, I wanted to go out and get better,” Recker said.
Recker’s farthest throw two years ago was just over 120 feet. An improved work ethic, including technical adjustments last spring without a season, has aided the junior to get off to a good start.
“I still went out and got some practice and before the season started, I started coming out to practice early,” Recker said.
The Muscatine quartet of Paul Henry, Conner Christiansen, Jorge Ocampo and Aidan Armstrong came from as far back as fourth place to win the distance medley relay in 3:56.94.
Clinton’s Joe Simpson won the shot put with a heave of 50 feet, 9 ½ inches.