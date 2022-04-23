 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRAKE RELAYS

Drake Relays area qualifiers

041422-qc-spt-jesse day relays boys-19.jpg

North Scott's Zach McMillian competes in the boys discus during the Jesse Day Relays earlier this month. McMillian will compete at the Drake Relays next Thursday in Des Moines in the discus.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Drake Relays

Here is the locals whose entries were accepted and will compete at the Drake Relays next weekend in Des Moines:

Boys

Discus – 5. Zach McMillian, so., North Scott, 176-0; 8. Nolan Recker, sr., Muscatine, 170-9; 13. Spencer Kessel, jr., Louisa-Muscatine, 161-7; 14. Collin Grau, sr., Maquoketa, 161-5; 20. Ajai Russell, jr., Clinton, 156-5

Shot put – 5. Nolan Recker, sr., Muscatine, 56-5 ¾; 6. Spencer Kessel, jr., Louisa-Muscatine, 55-7; 8. Dylan Parrott, sr., North Scott, 54-1; 12. Ryan Saddler, sr., Pleasant Valley, 53-2 ½

High jump – 5. Sam Skarich, sr., North Scott, 6-8; 13. Tye Hardin, so., Maquoketa, 6-5; 17. Drake Shelangoski, sr., Durant, 6-4; 26. Idris Thomas, so., Davenport West, 6-4

Long jump – No area participants

100 – 11. NaZion Caruthers, sr., Davenport West, 10.95; 24. Jake Gustison, jr., Wapello, 11.07

400 – 10. Calvin Curcija, jr., Bettendorf, 50.48

800 – 6. Jacob Mumey, jr., Pleasant Valley, 1:56.96

1,600 – No area participants

3,200 – 10. Jacob Mumey, jr., Pleasant Valley, 9:25.61

110 hurdles – 12. Max Doran, jr., Pleasant Valley, 14.89

400 hurdles – No area participants

400 relay – 9. North Scott, 43.44; 27. Assumption, 44.05; 52. Wapello, 44.45; 53. Pleasant Valley, 44.45; 60. Davenport North, 44.60; 75. Camanche, 44.76; 76. Davenport West, 44.81; 81. Clinton, 44.88; 88. Northeast, 44.96; 93. Maquoketa, 45.03; 96. Bettendorf, 45.04

800 relay – 15. Bettendorf, 1:31.27; 18. North Scott, 1:31.40; 21. Davenport North, 1:31.58

1,600 relay – 10. Bettendorf, 3:26.50; 23. Davenport West, 3:29.09

3,200 relay – No area participants

Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley, 59.48

Distance medley relay – 17. Pleasant Valley, 3:37.85

Girls 

Discus – 12. Reese Goodlet, so., Pleasant Valley, 126-10

Shot put – 18. Ellie Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf, 39-0

High jump – 4. Sydney Skarich, so., North Scott, 5-6; 10. Soren Maricle, jr., Central DeWitt, 5-5; 11. Elizabeth Chambers, sr., Northeast, 5-5; 23. Patricia Hank, sr., Wapello, 5-3

Long jump – 18. Brooklyn Johnson, sr., Davenport Central, 17-3; 22. Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty, 17-2; 23. Grace Sanderson, jr., Camanche, 17-2

100 – 17. Avery Horner, sr., Bettendorf, 12.61; 23. McKenna Hohenadel, sr., Louisa-Muscatine, 12.70

400 – No area participants

800 – 14. Grace Boleyn, fr., Pleasant Valley, 2:18.79

1,500 – 7. Grace Boleyn, fr., Pleasant Valley, 4:46.28; 11. Lydia Sommer, jr., Pleasant Valley, 4:48.13; 16. Noelle Steines, fr., Calamus-Wheatland, 4:50.05

3,000 – 15. Grace Boleyn, fr., Pleasant Valley, 10:30.94; 19. Noelle Steines, fr., Calamus-Wheatland, 10:35.64

100 hurdles – 4. Ellie Rickertsen, sr., Northeast, 14.82; 16. McKenzie Borden, sr., Bettendorf, 15.63; 17. Sydney Skarich, so., North Scott, 15.64; 18. Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty, 15.64

400 hurdles – 10. Ellie Rickertsen, sr., Northeast, 66.29

400 relay – 22. Assumption, 50.89; 23. North Scott, 50.95; 25. Bettendorf, 50.99; 35. Clinton, 51.43; 43. Pleasant Valley, 51.79; 44. Wapello, 51.79; 48. Wilton, 51.93; 56. Camanche, 52.17; 63. Northeast, 52.28; 87. Maquoketa, 52.74

800 relay – 5. Bettendorf, 1:44.86; 18. Assumption, 1:46.38

1,600 relay – 12. Pleasant Valley, 4:06.59; 14. Assumption, 4:07.77; 16. Bettendorf, 4:08.79

3,200 relay – 4. Pleasant Valley, 9:36.65; 15. Bettendorf, 9:47.67

Shuttle hurdle relay – No area participants

Sprint medley relay – 10. Assumption, 1:50.01; 17. Bettendorf, 1:50.91

