Drake Relays area qualifiers

Drake Relays
Here is the locals whose entries were accepted and will compete at the Drake Relays next weekend in Des Moines:
Boys
Discus – 5. Zach McMillian, so., North Scott, 176-0; 8. Nolan Recker, sr., Muscatine, 170-9; 13. Spencer Kessel, jr., Louisa-Muscatine, 161-7; 14. Collin Grau, sr., Maquoketa, 161-5; 20. Ajai Russell, jr., Clinton, 156-5
Shot put – 5. Nolan Recker, sr., Muscatine, 56-5 ¾; 6. Spencer Kessel, jr., Louisa-Muscatine, 55-7; 8. Dylan Parrott, sr., North Scott, 54-1; 12. Ryan Saddler, sr., Pleasant Valley, 53-2 ½
High jump – 5. Sam Skarich, sr., North Scott, 6-8; 13. Tye Hardin, so., Maquoketa, 6-5; 17. Drake Shelangoski, sr., Durant, 6-4; 26. Idris Thomas, so., Davenport West, 6-4
Long jump – No area participants
100 – 11. NaZion Caruthers, sr., Davenport West, 10.95; 24. Jake Gustison, jr., Wapello, 11.07
400 – 10. Calvin Curcija, jr., Bettendorf, 50.48
800 – 6. Jacob Mumey, jr., Pleasant Valley, 1:56.96
1,600 – No area participants
3,200 – 10. Jacob Mumey, jr., Pleasant Valley, 9:25.61
110 hurdles – 12. Max Doran, jr., Pleasant Valley, 14.89
400 hurdles – No area participants
400 relay – 9. North Scott, 43.44; 27. Assumption, 44.05; 52. Wapello, 44.45; 53. Pleasant Valley, 44.45; 60. Davenport North, 44.60; 75. Camanche, 44.76; 76. Davenport West, 44.81; 81. Clinton, 44.88; 88. Northeast, 44.96; 93. Maquoketa, 45.03; 96. Bettendorf, 45.04
800 relay – 15. Bettendorf, 1:31.27; 18. North Scott, 1:31.40; 21. Davenport North, 1:31.58
1,600 relay – 10. Bettendorf, 3:26.50; 23. Davenport West, 3:29.09
3,200 relay – No area participants
Shuttle hurdle relay – 1. Pleasant Valley, 59.48
Distance medley relay – 17. Pleasant Valley, 3:37.85
Girls
Discus – 12. Reese Goodlet, so., Pleasant Valley, 126-10
Shot put – 18. Ellie Erpelding, sr., Bettendorf, 39-0
High jump – 4. Sydney Skarich, so., North Scott, 5-6; 10. Soren Maricle, jr., Central DeWitt, 5-5; 11. Elizabeth Chambers, sr., Northeast, 5-5; 23. Patricia Hank, sr., Wapello, 5-3
Long jump – 18. Brooklyn Johnson, sr., Davenport Central, 17-3; 22. Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty, 17-2; 23. Grace Sanderson, jr., Camanche, 17-2
100 – 17. Avery Horner, sr., Bettendorf, 12.61; 23. McKenna Hohenadel, sr., Louisa-Muscatine, 12.70
400 – No area participants
800 – 14. Grace Boleyn, fr., Pleasant Valley, 2:18.79
1,500 – 7. Grace Boleyn, fr., Pleasant Valley, 4:46.28; 11. Lydia Sommer, jr., Pleasant Valley, 4:48.13; 16. Noelle Steines, fr., Calamus-Wheatland, 4:50.05
3,000 – 15. Grace Boleyn, fr., Pleasant Valley, 10:30.94; 19. Noelle Steines, fr., Calamus-Wheatland, 10:35.64
100 hurdles – 4. Ellie Rickertsen, sr., Northeast, 14.82; 16. McKenzie Borden, sr., Bettendorf, 15.63; 17. Sydney Skarich, so., North Scott, 15.64; 18. Macy Daufeldt, sr., West Liberty, 15.64
400 hurdles – 10. Ellie Rickertsen, sr., Northeast, 66.29
400 relay – 22. Assumption, 50.89; 23. North Scott, 50.95; 25. Bettendorf, 50.99; 35. Clinton, 51.43; 43. Pleasant Valley, 51.79; 44. Wapello, 51.79; 48. Wilton, 51.93; 56. Camanche, 52.17; 63. Northeast, 52.28; 87. Maquoketa, 52.74
800 relay – 5. Bettendorf, 1:44.86; 18. Assumption, 1:46.38
1,600 relay – 12. Pleasant Valley, 4:06.59; 14. Assumption, 4:07.77; 16. Bettendorf, 4:08.79
3,200 relay – 4. Pleasant Valley, 9:36.65; 15. Bettendorf, 9:47.67
Shuttle hurdle relay – No area participants
Sprint medley relay – 10. Assumption, 1:50.01; 17. Bettendorf, 1:50.91