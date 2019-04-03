The Drake Relays will be held April 25-27 at Drake Stadium. Iowa high school athletes have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 18 to qualify for this year’s event.
Here is the state leader and a list of locals who would qualify in each event. Times and distances are taken off of QuikStats and what has been reported as of Wednesday, April 3 at 9 p.m.
This will be updated frequently over the next two weeks.
Note: The 200 and distance medley (girls)/sprint medley (boys) relays aren’t contested at the Drake Relays.
Girls
100 METERS (top 32 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 12.78
Current cutoff: 13.19
Blue standard: 12.30
State leader: Kerris Roberts (Waterloo East) 11.93
Locals in top 32: T3. Carly King (Assumption) 12.48; 17. Avery Horner (Bettendorf) 12.95; 19. Ariana Hill (Davenport North) 13.00; T23. Katie Girsch (Bettendorf) 13.10; T25. Adrea Arthofer (PV) 13.11; 30. Lea Nelson (Assumption) 13.16.
---
400 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: Was not contested
Current cutoff: 1:00.87
Blue standard: 59.00
State leader: Grace Larkins (Southeast Polk) 58.30
Locals in top 16: 2. Carly King (Assumption) 58.34; 12. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption) 1:00.58
---
100 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 15.96
Current cutoff: 16.45
Blue standard: 15.10
State leader: Laken Gardner (Sioux City East) 14.74
Locals in top 32: 25. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) 16.36; 28. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar) 16.40
---
400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:07.90
Current cutoff: 1:10.36
Blue standard: 1:04.50
State leader: Summer Barthelman (Sigourney-Keota) 1:07.06
Locals in top 16: 6. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) 1:09.35; 14. Clare Basala (Pleasant Valley) 1:10.31
---
800 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 2:20.48
Current cutoff: 2:23.03
Blue standard: 2:16.00
State leader: Janette Schraft (Glenwood) 2:14.95
Locals in top 16: 16. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption) 2:23.03
---
1,500 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 4:58.14
Current cutoff: 5:02.70
Blue standard: 4:47.00
State leader: Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty) 4:40.07
Locals in top 21: none
---
3,000 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 10:45.83
Current cutoff: 10:50.32
Blue standard: 10:30.00
State leader: Marie Hostetler (Mid-Prairie) 10:19.93
Locals in top 21: 19. Maddie Minard (Pleasant Valley) 10:47.02
---
LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 16-10 1/2
Current cutoff: 16-6 3/4
Blue standard: 17-8
State leader: Darby Thomas, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln, 18-2 3/4
Locals in top 24: 4. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 17-7 1/2; T6. Harmony Creasy (Pleasant Valley) 17-3 1/2; 8. Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 17-1 1/2; T22. Macy Daufeldt (West Liberty) 16-7
---
HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 5-3
Current cutoff: 5-2
Blue standard: 5-5
State leader: Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 5-8
Locals in top 24: T17. Sara Hoskins (Pleasant Valley) 5-2
---
DISCUS (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 121-1
Current cutoff: 115-1
Blue standard: 130-6
State leader: Brylie Ziesneiss (South Hardin) 147-7
Locals in top 24: 2. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 142-9; 20. Zanila Terrell (Davenport North) 117-3
---
SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 38-4 1/2
Current cutoff: 37-4
Blue standard: 42-0
State leader: Brylie Ziesneiss (South Hardin) 46-2 1/2
Locals in top 24: 2. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 43-6 3/4; 17. Kimberly Powell (Clinton) 38-4; 19. Claire Abbot (Northeast) 37-9; 22. Samantha McConahay (Wapello) 37-4 1/4
---
400 RELAY (top 96 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 52.86
Current cutoff: 54.59
Blue standard: 50.80
State leader: Ankeny, 49.04
Locals in top 96: 3. Pleasant Valley, 50.14; 4. Bettendorf, 50.34; 7. Davenport Assumption, 51.09; 32. Central DeWitt, 52.83; 36. Northeast, 52.95; 48. North Scott, 53.34; 68. Davenport North, 53.92; 75. North Cedar, 54.07; 95. Davenport West, 54.58
---
800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:48.07
Current cutoff: 1:52.26
Blue standard: 1:44.20
State leader: Waukee, 1:45.16
Locals in top 24: 2. Pleasant Valley, 1:45.83; 4. Bettendorf, 1:47.05; 5. Davenport Assumption, 1:47.13; 23. North Scott, 1:51.03
---
1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 4:11.40
Current cutoff: 4:16.84
Blue standard: 4:03.00
State leader: Southeast Polk, 4:02.48
Locals in top 24: 8. Bettendorf, 4:09.53; 10. Davenport Assumption, 4:09.68; 20. Pleasant Valley, 4:14.74
---
3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 9:52.27
Current cutoff: 10:09.41
Blue standard: 9:36.00
State leader: Dowling Catholic, 9:34.13
Locals in top 16: 16. Davenport Assumption, 10:09.41
---
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:51.84
Current cutoff: 1:55.25
Blue standard: 1:49.00
State leader: Davenport Assumption, 1:48.74
Other locals in top 24: 8. Bettendorf, 1:53.52
---
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:08.27
Current cutoff: 1:11.06
Blue standard: 1:06.00
State leader: Dowling Catholic, 1:06.60
Locals in top 16: none
============
Boys
100 METERS (top 32 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 11.20
Current cutoff: 11.49
Blue standard: 10.80
State leader: Ardell Inlay (Sioux City East) 10.74
Locals in top 32: 11. Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 11.28; 24. Conrad Ernst (Bellevue) 11.41
---
400 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: Was not contested
Current cutoff: 51.45
Blue standard: 49.90
State leader: Darien Porter (Bettendorf) 48.51
Locals in top 16: 14. Eric Campie (Camanche) 51.38
---
110 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 15.36
Current cutoff: 15.74
Blue standard: 14.60
State leader: Jack Garber (BCLUW) 14.73
Locals in top 32: 4. Will Reemtsma (Davenport Central) 15.01; 9. Spencer Thomas (North Scott) 15.17; 24. Sam Sturtzer (Pleasant Valley) 15.61; 27. Will Esmoil (West Liberty) 15.64
---
400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 55.58
Current cutoff: 57.20
Blue standard: 54.00
State leader: Will Reemtsma (Davenport Central) 54.33
Other locals in top 16: 8. Ben Wilson (Pleasant Valley) 56.42; 11. Ethan Clarke (Bettendorf) 56.65; 15. Grant Rickertsen (Northeast) 57.18
---
800 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:59.38
Current cutoff: 2:02.40
Blue standard: 1:56.30
State leader: Aniey Akok (Ames) 1:58.31
Locals in top 16: 12. Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland) 2:01.53
---
1,600 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 4:29.98
Current cutoff: 4:36.13
Blue standard: 4:24.00
State leader: Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 4:28.19
Other locals in top 21: 4. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 4:29.46; 8. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley) 4:30.71; 10. Ian Kaffenberger (Pleasant Valley) 4:31.65
---
3,200 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 9:46.35
Current cutoff: 9:57.09
Blue standard: 9:35.00
State leader: David Holesinger (Dubuque Hempstead) 9:33.25
Locals in top 21: 2. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley) 9:34.71; 10. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 9:43.66; 12. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 9:45.28; 16. Ian Kaffenberger (Pleasant Valley) 9:51.51
---
LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 21-4
Current cutoff: 21-2
Blue standard: 22-4
State leaders: Tamin Lipsey (Ames) 22-5 and Damon Jaeger (Western Dubuque) 22-5
Locals in top 24: T13. Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 21-5 1/2
---
HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 6-4
Current cutoff: 6-2
Blue standard: 6-6
State leader: Braeden Hoyer (Northeast) 6-9
Other locals in top 24: T12. Trent Allard (North Scott) 6-4; T22. Elisjsha Wiseman (Davenport North) 6-2; T22. Porter Cottrell (Pleasant Valley) 6-2
---
DISCUS (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 158-3
Current cutoff: 144-8
Blue standard: 171-0
State leader: Cam Jones (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 175-8
Locals in top 24: 9. T.J. Dirth (Wapello) 158-7; 19. Keaton Mitchell (Wapello) 146-2; 20. Brant Carter (Davenport North) 146-0
---
SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 52-3
Current cutoff: 50-3 1/2
Blue standard: 57-0
State leader: Nick DeJong (Pella) 56-11
Locals in top 24: 19. Caden Wendt (North Cedar) 51-0 3/4
---
400 RELAY (top 96 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 45.25
Current cutoff: 46.59
Blue standard: 43.80
State leader: Dowling Catholic, 43.12
Locals in top 96: T9. Bettendorf, 44.38; 17. Davenport Assumption, 44.77; T24. Central DeWitt, 45.05; 36. Northeast, 45.49; T45. Bellevue, 45.72; T53. North Scott, 45.84; 60. Davenport North, 46.00; 74. Muscatine, 46.26; 75. Easton Valley, 46.28; T77. Camanche, 46.31; T81. Pleasant Valley, 46.34
---
800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:31.97
Current cutoff: 1:34.79
Blue standard: 1:29.50
State leader: Waukee, 1:29.70
Locals in top 24: 14. Bettendorf, 1:33.86; T19. Northeast, 1:34.22; 22. Muscatine, 1:34.63; 24. Calamus-Wheatland, 1:34.79
---
1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 3:27.79
Current cutoff: 3:34.85
Blue standard: 3:23.00
State leader: Waukee, 3:22.50
Locals in top 24: 8. Bettendorf, 3:28.29; 17. Bellevue, 3:33.60; 20. Muscatine, 3:34.03
---
3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 8:10.17
Current cutoff: 8:23.52
Blue standard: 8:05.00
State leader: Dubuque Hempstead, 8:10.33
Locals in top 16: 2. Pleasant Valley, 8:14.16; 11. Bettendorf, 8:22.02
---
1,600 MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 3:39.40
Current cutoff: 3:48.18
Blue standard: 3:34.50
State leader: Iowa City High, 3:35.74
Locals in top 24: 7. Calamus-Wheatland, 3:42.50; 16. North Scott, 3:46.82; 23. Camanche, 3:48.15; 24. Northeast, 3:48.18
---
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 59.73
Current cutoff: 1:03.11
Blue standard: 59.70
State leader: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1:00.03
Locals in top 16: 10. Pleasant Valley, 1:02.27; 14. Tipton, 1:02.97