The Drake Relays will be held April 25-27 at Drake Stadium. Iowa high school athletes have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 18 to qualify for this year’s event.
Here is the state leader and a list of locals who would qualify in each event. Times and distances are taken off of QuikStats and what has been reported as of Saturday, April 6 at 10:30 p.m.
This will be updated frequently over the next two weeks.
Note: The 200 and distance medley (girls)/sprint medley (boys) relays aren’t contested at the Drake Relays.
Girls
100 METERS (top 32 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 12.78
Current cutoff: 13.08
Blue standard: 12.30
State leader: Kerris Roberts (Waterloo East) 11.93
Locals in top 32: T3. Carly King (Assumption) 12.48; 25. Avery Horner (Bettendorf) 12.95; T27. Ariana Hill (Davenport North) 13.00; 30. Adrea Arthofer (Pleasant Valley) 13.04
---
400 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: Was not contested
Current cutoff: 1:00.70
Blue standard: 59.00
State leader: Carly King (Assumption) 56.39
Other locals in top 16: 14. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption) 1:00.58
---
100 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 15.96
Current cutoff: 16.38
Blue standard: 15.10
State leader: Peyton Steva (Iowa City West) 14.63
Locals in top 32: 9. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) 15.56; 20. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar) 15.92
---
400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:07.90
Current cutoff: 1:09.42
Blue standard: 1:04.50
State leader: Janette Schraft (Glenwood) 1:04.83
Locals in top 16: 5. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) 1:07.49; 13. Clare Basala (Pleasant Valley) 1:09.36
---
800 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 2:20.48
Current cutoff: 2:22.21
Blue standard: 2:16.00
State leader: Janette Schraft (Glenwood) 2:14.95
Locals in top 16: none
---
1,500 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 4:58.14
Current cutoff: 5:01.00
Blue standard: 4:47.00
State leader: Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty) 4:40.07
Locals in top 21: none
---
3,000 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 10:45.83
Current cutoff: 10:45.65
Blue standard: 10:30.00
State leader: Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty) 10:06.24
Locals in top 21: none
---
LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 16-10 1/2
Current cutoff: 16-8 3/4
Blue standard: 17-8
State leader: Darby Thomas, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln, 18-2 3/4
Locals in top 24: 2. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 17-10 1/2; 5. Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 17-7 1/2; T7. Harmony Creasy (Pleasant Valley) 17-3 1/2
---
HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 5-3
Current cutoff: 5-2
Blue standard: 5-5
State leader: Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 5-8
Locals in top 24: T4. Sara Hoskins (Pleasant Valley) 5-5
---
DISCUS (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 121-1
Current cutoff: 117-2
Blue standard: 130-6
State leader: Brylie Ziesneiss (South Hardin) 147-7
Locals in top 24: 2. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 142-9; T21. Zanila Terrell (Davenport North) 117-3
---
SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 38-4 1/2
Current cutoff: 37-9 1/2
Blue standard: 42-0
State leader: Brylie Ziesneiss (South Hardin) 46-2 1/2
Locals in top 24: 2. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 43-6 3/4; 19. Kimberly Powell (Clinton) 38-4; 24. Claire Abbot (Northeast) 37-9 1/2
---
400 RELAY (top 96 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 52.86
Current cutoff: 54.19
Blue standard: 50.80
State leader: Ankeny, 49.04
Locals in top 96: 3. Pleasant Valley, 50.14; T4. Bettendorf, 50.34; 10. Davenport Assumption, 51.09; 26. North Scott, 52.26; 33. Northeast, 52.54; 43. Central DeWitt, 52.83; T77. North Cedar, 53.78; 85. Davenport North, 53.92
---
800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:48.07
Current cutoff: 1:50.58
Blue standard: 1:44.20
State leader: Waukee, 1:45.16
Locals in top 24: 3. Pleasant Valley, 1:45.83; 5. Bettendorf, 1:47.05; 6. Davenport Assumption, 1:47.13
---
1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 4:11.40
Current cutoff: 4:15.46
Blue standard: 4:03.00
State leader: Linn-Mar, 4:00.19
Locals in top 24: 2. Pleasant Valley, 4:02.29; 6. Assumption, 4:06.69; 11. Bettendorf, 4:09.53
---
3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 9:52.27
Current cutoff: 10:01.61
Blue standard: 9:36.00
State leader: Dowling Catholic, 9:34.13
Locals in top 16: 7. Pleasant Valley, 9:47.82; 13. Assumption, 9:58.03
---
SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:51.84
Current cutoff: 1:54.61
Blue standard: 1:49.00
State leader: Davenport Assumption, 1:48.74
Other locals in top 24: 3. Pleasant Valley, 1:50.82; 13. Bettendorf, 1:53.52
---
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:08.27
Current cutoff: 1:10.47
Blue standard: 1:06.00
State leader: Ames, 1:06.13
Locals in top 16: 9. Pleasant Valley, 1:09.04
============
Boys
100 METERS (top 32 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 11.20
Current cutoff: 11.35
Blue standard: 10.80
State leader: Ardell Inlay (Sioux City East) 10.74
Locals in top 32: T7. Darien Porter (Bettendorf) 11.09; 20. Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 11.28; T22. Conrad Ernst (Bellevue) 11.30
---
400 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: Was not contested
Current cutoff: 51.25
Blue standard: 49.90
State leader: Darien Porter (Bettendorf) 48.51
Other locals in top 16: T4. Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 50.52
---
110 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 15.36
Current cutoff: 15.61
Blue standard: 14.60
State leader: Trevor Foley (Des Moines East) 14.67
Locals in top 32: 4. Will Reemtsma (Davenport Central) 14.81; T9. Sam Sturtzer (Pleasant Valley) 15.14; 14. Spencer Thomas (North Scott) 15.17; 15. Austin McMichael (West Liberty) 15.22
---
400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 55.58
Current cutoff: 56.77
Blue standard: 54.00
State leader: Will Reemtsma (Davenport Central) 54.25
Other locals in top 16: 12. Ben Wilson (Pleasant Valley) 56.42; 15. Ethan Clarke (Bettendorf) 56.65; 16. Grant Rickertsen (Northeast) 56.77
---
800 METERS (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:59.38
Current cutoff: 2:01.53
Blue standard: 1:56.30
State leader: Aniey Akok (Ames) 1:58.31
Locals in top 16: 16. Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland) 2:01.53
---
1,600 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 4:29.98
Current cutoff: 4:35.23
Blue standard: 4:24.00
State leader: Sam Hall (Dowling Catholic) 4:23.78
Locals in top 21: 2. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 4:28.19; 4. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley) 4:29.25; 6. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 4:29.46; 13. Ian Kaffenberger (Pleasant Valley) 4:31.65
---
3,200 METERS (top 21 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 9:46.35
Current cutoff: 9:56.30
Blue standard: 9:35.00
State leader: Kolby Greiner (Iowa City West) 9:32.45
Locals in top 21: 3. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 9:34.55; 4. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley) 9:34.71; 13. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 9:43.66; 17. Ian Kaffenberger (Pleasant Valley) 9:51.51
---
LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 21-4
Current cutoff: 21-2
Blue standard: 22-4
State leaders: Parker Kiewiet (Dike-New Hartford) 22-9
Locals in top 24: T16. Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 21-5 1/2
---
HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 6-4
Current cutoff: 6-2
Blue standard: 6-6
State leader: Braeden Hoyer (Northeast) 6-9
Other locals in top 24: T11. Trent Allard (North Scott) 6-5; T23. Elisjsha Wiseman (Davenport North) 6-2; T23. Porter Cottrell (Pleasant Valley) 6-2; T23. Andrew Stewart (Tipton) 6-2
---
DISCUS (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 158-3
Current cutoff: 145-10
Blue standard: 171-0
State leader: Cam Jones (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 175-8
Locals in top 24: 9. T.J. Dirth (Wapello) 158-7; 22. Keaton Mitchell (Wapello) 146-2; 23. Brant Carter (Davenport North) 146-0
---
SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 52-3
Current cutoff: 50-8 1/2
Blue standard: 57-0
State leader: Noah Fenske (New Hampton) 60-7
Locals in top 24: 23. Caden Wendt (North Cedar) 51-0 3/4
---
400 RELAY (top 96 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 45.25
Current cutoff: 46.29
Blue standard: 43.80
State leader: Waukee, 42.82
Locals in top 96: 7. Bettendorf, 43.65; 23. Davenport Assumption, 44.77; 31. Central DeWitt, 45.05; 39. Camanche, 45.20; 41. Northeast, 45.23; T59. Pleasant Valley, 45.65; T63. Bellevue, 45.72; T71. North Scott, 45.84; 80. Davenport North, 46.00; 94. Muscatine, 46.26; 95. Easton Valley, 46.28
---
800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 1:31.97
Current cutoff: 1:34.07
Blue standard: 1:29.50
State leader: Waukee, 1:29.70
Locals in top 24: 18. Muscatine, 1:33.58; 19. Bettendorf, 1:33.86; 21. Northeast, 1:33.99
---
1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 3:27.79
Current cutoff: 3:33.47
Blue standard: 3:23.00
State leader: Waukee, 3:22.50
Locals in top 24: 11. Bettendorf, 3:28.29; 16. Northeast, 3:31.09; 18. Muscatine, 3:31.89
---
3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 8:10.17
Current cutoff: 8:22.72
Blue standard: 8:05.00
State leader: Dubuque Wahlert, 8:09.85
Locals in top 16: 3. Pleasant Valley, 8:14.16; 13. Bettendorf, 8:22.02
---
1,600 MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 3:39.40
Current cutoff: 3:46.04
Blue standard: 3:34.50
State leader: Urbandale, 3:32.88
Locals in top 24: 13. Calamus-Wheatland, 3:42.50; 16. West Liberty, 3:43.17; 21. Bettendorf, 3:45.08
---
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)
2018 cutoff: 59.73
Current cutoff: 1:02.19
Blue standard: 59.70
State leader: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1:00.03
Locals in top 16: 9. West Liberty, 1:01.37