Try 3 months for $3
032819-qct-spt-ns-invite-track-7.jpg

Pleasant Valley's Sara Hoskins competes in the high jump during the North Scott High School Lady Lancer Invitational on March 28. Hoskins has met the blue standard in the Drake Relays at 5 feet, 5 inches.

 JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com

The Drake Relays will be held April 25-27 at Drake Stadium. Iowa high school athletes have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, April 18 to qualify for this year’s event.

Here is the state leader and a list of locals who would qualify in each event. Times and distances are taken off of QuikStats and what has been reported as of Saturday, April 6 at 10:30 p.m.

This will be updated frequently over the next two weeks.

Note: The 200 and distance medley (girls)/sprint medley (boys) relays aren’t contested at the Drake Relays.

Girls

100 METERS (top 32 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 12.78

Current cutoff: 13.08

Blue standard: 12.30

State leader: Kerris Roberts (Waterloo East) 11.93

Locals in top 32: T3. Carly King (Assumption) 12.48; 25. Avery Horner (Bettendorf) 12.95; T27. Ariana Hill (Davenport North) 13.00; 30. Adrea Arthofer (Pleasant Valley) 13.04

---

400 METERS (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: Was not contested

Current cutoff: 1:00.70

Blue standard: 59.00

State leader: Carly King (Assumption) 56.39

Other locals in top 16: 14. Laney Fitzpatrick (Assumption) 1:00.58

---

100 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 15.96

Current cutoff: 16.38

Blue standard: 15.10

State leader: Peyton Steva (Iowa City West) 14.63

Locals in top 32: 9. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) 15.56; 20. Kelly Proesch (North Cedar) 15.92

---

400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 1:07.90

Current cutoff: 1:09.42

Blue standard: 1:04.50

State leader: Janette Schraft (Glenwood) 1:04.83

Locals in top 16: 5. Ellie Rickertsen (Northeast) 1:07.49; 13. Clare Basala (Pleasant Valley) 1:09.36

---

800 METERS (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 2:20.48

Current cutoff: 2:22.21

Blue standard: 2:16.00

State leader: Janette Schraft (Glenwood) 2:14.95

Locals in top 16: none

---

1,500 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 4:58.14

Current cutoff: 5:01.00

Blue standard: 4:47.00

State leader: Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty) 4:40.07

Locals in top 21: none

---

3,000 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 10:45.83

Current cutoff: 10:45.65

Blue standard: 10:30.00

State leader: Ashlyn Keeney (Iowa City Liberty) 10:06.24

Locals in top 21: none

---

LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 16-10 1/2

Current cutoff: 16-8 3/4

Blue standard: 17-8

State leader: Darby Thomas, Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln, 18-2 3/4

Locals in top 24: 2. Erin McQuillen (Bettendorf) 17-10 1/2; 5. Carli Spelhaug (Pleasant Valley) 17-7 1/2; T7. Harmony Creasy (Pleasant Valley) 17-3 1/2

---

HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 5-3

Current cutoff: 5-2

Blue standard: 5-5

State leader: Miracle Ailes (Keokuk) 5-8 

Locals in top 24: T4. Sara Hoskins (Pleasant Valley) 5-5

---

DISCUS (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 121-1

Current cutoff: 117-2

Blue standard: 130-6

State leader: Brylie Ziesneiss (South Hardin) 147-7

Locals in top 24: 2. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 142-9; T21. Zanila Terrell (Davenport North) 117-3

---

SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 38-4 1/2

Current cutoff: 37-9 1/2

Blue standard: 42-0

State leader: Brylie Ziesneiss (South Hardin) 46-2 1/2

Locals in top 24: 2. Jamie Kofron (Tipton) 43-6 3/4; 19. Kimberly Powell (Clinton) 38-4; 24. Claire Abbot (Northeast) 37-9 1/2

---

400 RELAY (top 96 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 52.86

Current cutoff: 54.19

Blue standard: 50.80

State leader: Ankeny, 49.04

Locals in top 96: 3. Pleasant Valley, 50.14; T4. Bettendorf, 50.34; 10. Davenport Assumption, 51.09; 26. North Scott, 52.26; 33. Northeast, 52.54; 43. Central DeWitt, 52.83; T77. North Cedar, 53.78; 85. Davenport North, 53.92

---

800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 1:48.07

Current cutoff: 1:50.58

Blue standard: 1:44.20

State leader: Waukee, 1:45.16

Locals in top 24: 3. Pleasant Valley, 1:45.83; 5. Bettendorf, 1:47.05; 6. Davenport Assumption, 1:47.13

---

1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 4:11.40

Current cutoff: 4:15.46

Blue standard: 4:03.00

State leader: Linn-Mar, 4:00.19

Locals in top 24: 2. Pleasant Valley, 4:02.29; 6. Assumption, 4:06.69; 11. Bettendorf, 4:09.53 

---

3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 9:52.27

Current cutoff: 10:01.61

Blue standard: 9:36.00

State leader: Dowling Catholic, 9:34.13

Locals in top 16: 7. Pleasant Valley, 9:47.82; 13. Assumption, 9:58.03

---

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 1:51.84

Current cutoff: 1:54.61

Blue standard: 1:49.00

State leader: Davenport Assumption, 1:48.74

Other locals in top 24: 3. Pleasant Valley, 1:50.82; 13. Bettendorf, 1:53.52

---

SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 1:08.27

Current cutoff: 1:10.47

Blue standard: 1:06.00

State leader: Ames, 1:06.13

Locals in top 16: 9. Pleasant Valley, 1:09.04

============

Boys

100 METERS (top 32 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 11.20

Current cutoff: 11.35

Blue standard: 10.80

State leader: Ardell Inlay (Sioux City East) 10.74

Locals in top 32: T7. Darien Porter (Bettendorf) 11.09; 20. Tyler Kulhanek (Assumption) 11.28; T22. Conrad Ernst (Bellevue) 11.30

--- 

400 METERS (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: Was not contested

Current cutoff: 51.25

Blue standard: 49.90

State leader: Darien Porter (Bettendorf) 48.51

Other locals in top 16: T4. Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 50.52

--- 

110 HURDLES (top 32 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 15.36

Current cutoff: 15.61

Blue standard: 14.60

State leader: Trevor Foley (Des Moines East) 14.67

Locals in top 32: 4. Will Reemtsma (Davenport Central) 14.81; T9. Sam Sturtzer (Pleasant Valley) 15.14; 14. Spencer Thomas (North Scott) 15.17; 15. Austin McMichael (West Liberty) 15.22

--- 

400 HURDLES (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 55.58

Current cutoff: 56.77

Blue standard: 54.00

State leader: Will Reemtsma (Davenport Central) 54.25

Other locals in top 16: 12. Ben Wilson (Pleasant Valley) 56.42; 15. Ethan Clarke (Bettendorf) 56.65; 16. Grant Rickertsen (Northeast) 56.77

--- 

800 METERS (top 16 qualify) 

2018 cutoff: 1:59.38

Current cutoff: 2:01.53

Blue standard: 1:56.30

State leader: Aniey Akok (Ames) 1:58.31

Locals in top 16: 16. Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland) 2:01.53

---

1,600 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 4:29.98

Current cutoff: 4:35.23

Blue standard: 4:24.00

State leader: Sam Hall (Dowling Catholic) 4:23.78

Locals in top 21: 2. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 4:28.19; 4. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley) 4:29.25; 6. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 4:29.46; 13. Ian Kaffenberger (Pleasant Valley) 4:31.65

---

3,200 METERS (top 21 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 9:46.35

Current cutoff: 9:56.30

Blue standard: 9:35.00

State leader: Kolby Greiner (Iowa City West) 9:32.45

Locals in top 21: 3. Parker Huhn (Pleasant Valley) 9:34.55; 4. Max Murphy (Pleasant Valley) 9:34.71; 13. Kole Sommer (Pleasant Valley) 9:43.66; 17. Ian Kaffenberger (Pleasant Valley) 9:51.51

--- 

LONG JUMP (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 21-4

Current cutoff: 21-2

Blue standard: 22-4

State leaders: Parker Kiewiet (Dike-New Hartford) 22-9

Locals in top 24: T16. Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 21-5 1/2

--- 

HIGH JUMP (top 24 qualify) 

2018 cutoff: 6-4

Current cutoff: 6-2

Blue standard: 6-6

State leader: Braeden Hoyer (Northeast) 6-9

Other locals in top 24: T11. Trent Allard (North Scott) 6-5; T23. Elisjsha Wiseman (Davenport North) 6-2; T23. Porter Cottrell (Pleasant Valley) 6-2; T23. Andrew Stewart (Tipton) 6-2

--- 

DISCUS (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 158-3

Current cutoff: 145-10

Blue standard: 171-0

State leader: Cam Jones (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) 175-8

Locals in top 24: 9. T.J. Dirth (Wapello) 158-7; 22. Keaton Mitchell (Wapello) 146-2; 23. Brant Carter (Davenport North) 146-0

---

SHOT PUT (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 52-3

Current cutoff: 50-8 1/2

Blue standard: 57-0

State leader: Noah Fenske (New Hampton) 60-7

Locals in top 24: 23. Caden Wendt (North Cedar) 51-0 3/4 

---

400 RELAY (top 96 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 45.25

Current cutoff: 46.29

Blue standard: 43.80

State leader: Waukee, 42.82

Locals in top 96: 7. Bettendorf, 43.65; 23. Davenport Assumption, 44.77; 31. Central DeWitt, 45.05; 39. Camanche, 45.20; 41. Northeast, 45.23; T59. Pleasant Valley, 45.65; T63. Bellevue, 45.72; T71. North Scott, 45.84; 80. Davenport North, 46.00; 94. Muscatine, 46.26; 95. Easton Valley, 46.28

---

800 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 1:31.97

Current cutoff: 1:34.07

Blue standard: 1:29.50

State leader: Waukee, 1:29.70

Locals in top 24: 18. Muscatine, 1:33.58; 19. Bettendorf, 1:33.86; 21. Northeast, 1:33.99

--- 

1,600 RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 3:27.79

Current cutoff: 3:33.47

Blue standard: 3:23.00

State leader: Waukee, 3:22.50

Locals in top 24: 11. Bettendorf, 3:28.29; 16. Northeast, 3:31.09; 18. Muscatine, 3:31.89 

--- 

3,200 RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 8:10.17

Current cutoff: 8:22.72

Blue standard: 8:05.00

State leader: Dubuque Wahlert, 8:09.85

Locals in top 16: 3. Pleasant Valley, 8:14.16; 13. Bettendorf, 8:22.02

--- 

1,600 MEDLEY RELAY (top 24 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 3:39.40

Current cutoff: 3:46.04

Blue standard: 3:34.50

State leader: Urbandale, 3:32.88

Locals in top 24: 13. Calamus-Wheatland, 3:42.50; 16. West Liberty, 3:43.17; 21. Bettendorf, 3:45.08

---

SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY (top 16 qualify)

2018 cutoff: 59.73

Current cutoff: 1:02.19

Blue standard: 59.70

State leader: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 1:00.03

Locals in top 16: 9. West Liberty, 1:01.37

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Editor

Prep sports editor, with emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 17 years, the last five at the Quad-City Times.