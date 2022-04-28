Drake Relays: Northeast's Chambers collects another top five in high jump

DES MOINES — In most high jump competitions during the season, Elizabeth Chambers usually enters the mix when the bar is at 4 feet, 8 inches.

The Northeast High School senior had to adjust her thinking Thursday.

With opening height at 5 feet for the Drake Relays, Chambers adapted and collected her second consecutive top-five finish inside Drake Stadium.

Chambers cleared 5-0 on her first try, 5-2 on the second attempt and 5-4 on her first jump to place fifth. Sheldon junior Maddie Olson, based on fewer misses, cleared 5-7 to outlast Sioux City Heelan’s Taylor Jochum for the title.

“I wish I would have placed a lot higher being that I tied for fifth last year, but I’m pretty happy with it,” Chambers said. “I can’t complain.

“My goal was to jump 5-6, a PR and to place in the top three. Hopefully, I’ll be back (for state next month) and make up for that.”

Chambers can usually ease herself into the competition during the season with the bar at 4-8 or 4-10. That is not an option at Drake.

“It is an adjustment,” she said. “Usually, you can get a couple warmup jumps and get my form going. I knew it would start at that height, so I started my warmup there and cleared it. It was definitely a confidence booster for me.”

Chambers was an inch off her personal best of 5-5. She’ll have the River Valley Conference meet, state qualifier and the Class 2A state meet in the next three weeks to equal or surpass that.

“Just need to keep my head clear and make sure my form feels good,” she said.

Central DeWitt junior Soren Maricle also cleared 5-4 and finished ninth after having a miss at 5-2 and two mishaps at 5-4.

North Scott's Sydney Skarich, who came in as one of the top five seeds, bowed out at 5-2 and didn't finish in the top 20.

Calamus-Wheatland freshman Noelle Steines, seeded 19th in the 3,000, ran a school-record 10:13.12 to place ninth in her Drake Relays debut. Michelle Lahann had held the mark since 1999 at 10:26.84.

Steines shaved more than 22 seconds off her previous season best of 10:35.64 at Tipton about 10 days ago.

“I’m actually very proud of the way I performed,” Steines said. “There is no doubt about it my body did all it could do.”

Steines took it out fast in the opening mile to keep up with the lead pack, running the first 1,400 meters in 4:32. She was in third place with three laps to go.

“I learned I need to race my own race instead of focusing on the way other girls race,” Steines said. “I went out way too fast that first mile. I would have had a lot more potential if I would have gone out my pace and then started picking them off.

“That’s OK. It is my first Drake and I still have three more years, hopefully.”

Steines said she didn’t have a specific plan going into the race. It was more about feel.

“I haven’t really pushed the training that much,” she said. “I have so much potential, and today was just an experiment. You’ve got to have that first Drake Relays under your belt for you to really perform how you want in the future.”

Ballard’s Paityn Noe was the winner in 9:53.31 — 3 ½ seconds faster than West Des Moines Valley’s Addison Dorenkamp.

Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn was in last place after 600 meters, but gradually moved up and finished 13th in a season-best time of 10:17.29. It was a little more than 13 seconds better than what she ran at Dubuque Hempstead on April 19.

Mount Pleasant’s Jadan Brumbaugh overwhelmed the field in the shot put. She had the six best throws of the day, including a winning effort of 47-7.

